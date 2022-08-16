Weds., Aug. 17
Buena Vista
4-7:30 p.m. – Cordova Memorial Dinner at Jan’s Restaurant, 304 U.S. 24 N., will raise funds for the Cordova family. Cost is $12 for a spaghetti dinner.
6:30 p.m. – Free concert on The Lawn at Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, features music by Secret Six Jazz Band.
Coaldale
4-6 p.m. – Coaldale Schoolhouse Mountain Market at 287 Hayden Creek Road features a dozen or more local food producers, artists and artisans.
Salida
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Salida Parks and Recreation Department hosts Mobile Recess at Alpine Park, Fifth and F streets, with corn hole, bouncy house, slackline and more. Self-guided play requires guardians to stay with their kids. Free and no registration needed.
5-8 a.m. – Folk musician Robin Lore performs at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6:30 p.m. – First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., hosts a free community forum on the Chaffee County housing crisis. Speakers are Becky Gray, Bill Almquist, Molly Bischoff, Becky Longberg, Bob Grether and Tom Abbott.
Thurs., Aug. 18
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – Open Mic Night at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Sign up starts at 5 p.m, performances at 6 p.m. BYOB.
7:30-10 p.m. – Customer Appreciation Night at Comanche Drive-in, 27784 CR 339, features prizes and a free showing of “How to Train Your Dragon.”
8 p.m. – Outlaw Country Series presents Sam Morrow performing a mix of country, roots rock and funk at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Leadville
5-6 p.m. – Sustainability Panel Discussion hosted by Cloud City Conservation Center and Runners for Public Lands at the Golden Burro, 710 Harrison Ave., is a conversation on sustainability, community and running before the Leadville Trail 100 Run.
Poncha Springs
6-7:30 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Picnic in the Park with free hot dogs and hamburgers at Chipeta Park.
Salida
9:30 a.m.-noon – Salida Parks and Recreation presents line dancing with Betty Scofield every Monday and Thursday at the American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. Advanced from 9:30-11, beginners 11-noon. Call 530-233-3821 for more info.
5-8 p.m. – Family Fun Night at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, features games in the pool including basketball, floating volleyball, rings and more. Drop-in prices are $8 for adults, $5 for youth, $2 for children.
6:30 p.m. – Free Monthly Gathering at A Church, 419 D St., features Lane Willson speaking on “Going H.A.R.D” – tips and tricks on working, playing and loving hard. Live music starts at 6:30, discussion at 7 p.m.
6:30-8 p.m. – Mo’Champipple & the Miso Horns perform a free community concert in Riverside Park. Cash bar for beer and wine available plus limited concessions.
7-10 p.m. – Live music with Jesse Cotton Stone at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Fri., Aug. 19
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Friday at the Farm features live music by Andrea Earley Coen, Tom Plant and Bruce Warren at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Bring your own lawn chair/blanket and snacks.
9:30 p.m. – Denver band Mama Magnolia performs a blend of soul, rock, jazz, hip-hop and classical at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/mama-magnolia/.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10-11 a.m. – Salida Parks and Recreation offers youth tennis lessons for ages 6-14 every Friday through Aug. 26 at Salida Middle School courts, 520 Milford St. Sign up for one or several lessons, $5 each, at https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec; scholarships available.
4-8 p.m. – Salida Summer Uptown Downtown Block Party at the Magic Steve F Street Community Stage, F Street between Second and Third streets, features live music, face painting, Salida Circus, games, derby girls, chalk art and more.
5 p.m. – Rededication of Mack Witty Park, 474-498 Poncha Blvd., includes ribbon-cutting ceremony honoring Mack Witty and Mary Morrison, stories and snacks.
7 p.m. – Live music by Secret Six Jazz Band at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Live music with eclectic bohemian world psych folk duo Roma Ransom at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Rupert Wates performs an eclectic mix of acoustic, melodic art/folk, with flavors of jazz, vaudeville and cabaret at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets cost $15 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 20
Buena Vista
10-11:30 a.m. – Buena Vista Women’s Connection at Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313, features speaker Sue Hernandez on “A Place to Belong,” Beth Ritchie of BV Hope, music by Betty Dethmers and Sherry Thomas. Cost is $10 per person, $5 for are 30 and younger. Refreshments provided. RSVP to Betty, 719-395-6967, or Judy, 719-395-8230.
1 p.m. – Buena Vista Event Cooperative presents free live music by Blue Rooster at the BV Roastery Café, 409 E. Main St.
6 p.m. – Live music with Cabin Fever at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306.
Como
9 a.m.-6 p.m. – Boreas Pass Railroad Day features free activities including open house at historic Como Roundhouse & Depot, hand cart and speeder rides, visits to Section House atop Boreas Pass and 2:30 p.m. concert featuring Denver Brass and Celtic Colorado Pipes & Drums.
Howard
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Free “open gate” day at Badger Creek Ranch, 5795 Fremont County Road 2, about 20 miles northeast of Salida, features info about the ranch’s Native American history and its regenerative projects to restore the ecosystem, horse-drawn carriage rides, roping demos and lessons and live music. Lunch available for purchase. RSVP at https://www.badgercreekranch.com/events/open-gate-2022.
5-9 p.m. – Inaugural Howard Cowboy Music and Poetry Gathering at Howard Volunteer Fire Department, 8274 U.S. 50, features dinner provided by Riverside Café and entertainment by seven poets and musicians. Tickets are $27 for adults, $10 for kids, or $20 for entertainment only from 6-9 p.m. Purchase tickets at https://www.subscribepage.com/howardevent or at Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce in Salida, Riverside Café or Sugarbush Campground in Howard. Proceeds benefit Wreaths Across America.
Leadville
4 a.m. – Leadville Trail 100 Run begins at Sixth Street and Harrison Avenue. Runners have 30 hours to complete the 100-mile run at elevations from 9,200 to 12,600 feet. Registration is closed.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Smythe & Taylor at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
7 p.m. – Live music by Westrock at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Mo’Champipple & the Miso Horns perform a special brew of rhythm and blues at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sun., Aug. 21
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
4-6 p.m. – Open bluegrass jam at House Rock Kitchen, 421 E. Main St.
Leadville
Noon – Leadville Trail 100 Run awards ceremony at Lake County High School football field, 1000 W. Fourth St. Runners who complete the race by 10 a.m. get a buckle.
Poncha Springs
2-4 p.m. – Live music with Robin James at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
1 p.m. – Live music by Jesh Yancey at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
5-7 p.m. – U.S. Forest Service Artist in Residence meet and greet at Box of Bubbles, 206 E St. Free admission. Refreshments will be served.
Mon., Aug. 22
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosts a free archery clinic at its Buena Vista Work Station, U.S. 24 and DePaul Street. Open to all ages and abilities. All equipment provided; no reservations necessary.
Salida
9:30 a.m.-noon – Salida Parks and Recreation presents line dancing with Betty Scofield every Monday and Thursday at the American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. Advanced from 9:30-11, beginners 11-noon. Call 530-233-3821 for more info.
Tues., Aug. 23
Buena Vista
4-6 p.m. – Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited hosts a social gathering at the Eddyline Tap Room, 102 Linderman Ave. Open to members, guests and anyone who would like to talk fishing. Beer, complimentary appetizers and pizza will be provided, and prizes to be given away.
Nathrop
6 p.m. – Haven for Hope Gala Fundraiser at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort Pavilion, 15870 CR 162, includes dinner, auctions and presentation by a survivor of human trafficking. Purchase individual tickets for $60 or host a table of 8 for $480 or 10 for $600 at www.havenforhopeco.org.
Salida
7-10 p.m. – Warsaw Poland Bros perform ska/punk/dub at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
