Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Daily Events
All day – Chaffee’s Got Talent Facebook group lets viewers enjoy live music, funny moments and other local entertainment.
All day – The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville continues its interactive exhibit about the mining history of California Gulch.
The exhibit, overlaid on a 1992 painting of California Gulch as it appeared in 1910, includes information about geology, mining operations and comparisons of the area then and now.
Viewers can click on parts of the painting to learn about different aspects of mining at California Gulch.
Access this and other virtual exhibits at https://www.mininghalloffame.org/page/exhibits.
Friday
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Vino Salida offers a free concert series in their tasting room, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs. For more information call 719-539-6299.
Online
9-10 a.m. – Foodie Friday online discussion, co-sponsored by the Central Mountain Small Business Development Center, will discuss state and county laws, rules, and regulations that govern the Colorado food industry. Free. Register at https://www.coloradosbdc.org/
Saturday
Salida
7 a.m. - noon — Monarch Mountain will host the postponed Great Divide Grinder fat tire bike race and also a slopestyle competition for skiers and snowboarders. Early registration from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Elevation Beer Co., 115 Pahlone Parkway in Poncha Springs. Proceeds will benefit Salida Mountain Trails.
6-7 p.m. —Family Nights at the Salida Hot Springs Aquatics Center.
Come to the pool, dive into the lap pool or soak in the leisure pool as the evening winds down.
Pre-registration required at https://www.amilia.com/store/en/city-of-salida-recreation/shop/programs/
More information at 719-539- 6738
11a.m. - noon — A four week guitar instruction program at the Salida SteamPlant will begin. Local Guitarist Chris Nasca will lead the beginner program. $99 for the program. Students are required to bring their own instrument, but rentals are available. More information and registration at info@salidasteamplant.com. Space is limited.
Monday
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
Tuesday
7-8 p.m. Salida Circus is offering Acrobatics for Adults beginning at Ramps and Alleys, 646 E U.S. 50. No experience necessary, but a desire to have fun is a must. The class is limited to eight participants. Solos and duos are welcome. Cost of the program is $12. Email Jennifer Dempsey at jennsalidacircus.@gmail.com to RSVP.
Wednesday
11 a.m. - 9 p.m. — Moonlight Pizza and Brewpub will host the sixth annual Colorado Pint Day. Receive a free pint glass with the purchase of a full-price beer or six pack. $1 from each glass given away will benefit the Colorado Brewer’s Guild.
April 8-11
9 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. GARNA presents Mountainfilm on Tour online. Films include “The Legend of Rafael” and “El Monociclo en Cuba.” Log on to https://garna.org/calendar/mountainfilm-on-tour-upper-arkansas-valley/ to see the schedule and purchase tickets. Tickets are $15 for non members and $10 for members and are good for four days. Visit https://garna.org/ for details about how to become a member.
April 10, 17 and 24
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stream Explorers sponsored by Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited, GARNA and Buena Vista Recreation. For middle school age children from fifth through eighth grades. Stream Explorers meets at the Buena Vista Community Center. The program is free, but registration is required, and spots are limited. Register online at garna.org or call 719-539-5106. The last program is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1.
April 16
Anytime – Chaffee Arts and Sorelle Deli host artist Sabrina Carter for a step-by-step virtual art class called Take n Paint. Cost of the program is $50 and is a fundraiser for Chaffee Arts. Log on to http://www.chaffeearts.com to register. Includes paint supplies, instruction and dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.