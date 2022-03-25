Fri., March 25
Buena Vista
1 p.m. – The World Famous Unicycling Unicorn performs an outdoor comedy circus show at a “secret” location. The 40-minute show features the daredevil on a 12-foot unicycle juggling a torch, a knife and more. RSVP to info@unicyclingunicorn.com, put “BV Show” in subject and state how many people you are bringing. Email confirmation and location will be sent the day before. Call 612-770-6610 if not received. Free but donations accepted.
Salida
8:30 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
4:30-6 p.m. – Salida Rotary Club hosts Friday Fish Fry, with curbside pickup only, at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Donations will fund Salida Rotary scholarships.
6-8:30 p.m. – March Movie Madness features Oscar-Nominated Short Films – Documentary at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Program is PG-13 or R-rated equivalent for adult themes and topics. Tickets cost $9 at salidasteamplant.com or at the door.
7:30 p.m. – Live music by Uncle Jah at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., March 26
Leadville
8 a.m. – Cloud City Rail Jam ski and snowboard competition at Dutch Henry Hill, 999 U.S. 24. Open to community members of all ages. Registration is from 8-9:50 a.m.
2-4 p.m. – Live music at Katie O’Rourke’s features Old-Time Friendsat Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Josephine’s Medicine at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
6:30-9 p.m. – March Movie Madness features “No Time to Die” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Rated PG-13, the film stars Daniel Craig returning one last time as James Bond. Tickets cost $9 at salidasteamplant.com or at the door.
7:30 p.m. – Live music by Christopher James at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., March 27
Leadville
1-2 p.m. – Ski with a Ranger at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29, takes place on beginner and intermediate runs and features information on wildlife, tree species, mountain peaks and more. Details at https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper/.
Monarch Mountain
11:15 a.m. – Slopestyle Competition for skiers and snowboarders of all ages in the Steel City Terrain Park. All competitors will take two runs in the judged competition. $20 registration fee, plus must have day-of lift ticket or season pass to access lifts. Registration from 9-10 a.m.; meeting for competitors at 11 a.m.
8 a.m.-4 p.m. – March Radness Fun Race features head-to-head racing celebrating springtime. $5 registration, plus must have day-of lift ticket or season pass to access lifts. Sign up the day of at Season Pass desk.
Poncha Springs
4 p.m. – Ark Valley High Rollers roller derby scrimmage at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120. All skill levels of skaters and officials are welcome. $5 donation at the door. Cash bar available. https://www.arkvalleyhighrollers.com/.
Mon., March 28
Online
6-8 p.m. – Chaffee County Writers Exchange sponsors a free writing workshop on short stories via Zoom, led by author Laurel McHargue. Advance registration is required. Email laurel.mchargue@gmail.com to get the Zoom link to the workshop.
Tues., March 29
Salida
Noon-2 p.m. – Colorado Mountain College Salida hosts this year’s Common Reader author, Colorado naturalist and adventurer Craig Childs, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. His book “The Animal Dialogues: Uncommon Encounters in the Wild” recounts dramatic, face-to-face meetings with a variety of wildlife.
6-8 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
