Fri., Sept. 10
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Friday Concert at the Farm features the trio Sylvester performing a slow-simmer stew of bluegrass, country and originals at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Admission by donation. Take your own chair, blanket and food.
Salida
4 p.m. – End of Summer Bash at Captain Zipline, 1500 CR 45, features music by Aroogala, with Bonnie Culpepper, Scotlyn Scrodes and Aidan Warner performing jazz and folk fusion. $20 cover charge includes meal, drink and music. Shuttles available from Salida at 4 and 5 p.m.
5:30 p.m. – Salida Fiber Festival kickoff at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features mingling in the Paquette Gallery and voting on the People’s Choice Award, followed by the documentary film “Wax Print” at 6:30 p.m. The film tells the story of African wax print fabrics. Admission is free. Cash bar.
7-10 p.m. – Live music by Hogan & Moss at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7-8 p.m. – Will Devine presents “The Neuroscience of Juggling: Juggle Therapy,” a talk and juggling workshop, at A Church, 419 D St.
Sat., Sept. 11
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Applefest at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St., features apple pie contest judging at 10:30 a.m., costumed volunteers sharing the history of the farm, old-fashioned games and pony rides for kids, live music on the porch and “Victorian Secrets Shows” at four different times. Admission by donation.
7 p.m. – Madams of Central Colorado at Buena Vista Heritage Museum, 610 E. Main St., tells the stories of local “fallen women” at the turn of the 20th century. Advance reservations are recommended. No children younger than 13 allowed. Seating is limited. Tickets are $15 and are available at https://www.buenavistaheritage.org. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Poncha Springs
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Electronics Recycling at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, offers free recycling of computers, monitors, cellphones, hair dryers, other small household and business devices that plug in or run on batteries; TVs accepted at $25. No large appliances.
9 a.m.-2 p.m. – 9/11 Memorial Event and Barbecue, sponsored by the Roy Williams Foundation, features flag ceremonies at 9 a.m. at Veterans Memorial and 10 a.m. at Town Hall, 330 Burnett Ave., military guest speakers and barbecue lunch at Chipeta Park. Suggested donation is $15 per plate except for veterans and first responders. Public is welcome.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Free Green Homes Tour starts at the Salida Farmers Market in Alpine Park, Fifth and E streets, where tour maps can be picked up at sponsor booths before touring five sustainable homes.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Salida Fiber Festival features a variety of textile vendors, fiber-related activities and demonstrations, a make-and-take activity tent, a silent auction tent and a beer garden in Riverside Park. An art exhibition is also displayed at the Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-ins: $5 suggested donation.
7-10 p.m. – Bada Boom Brass Band performs at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., Sept. 12
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Free Green Homes Tour starts at South Main Town Square, 701 Front Loop, where tour maps can be picked up at sponsor booths before touring five sustainable homes and one business.
4 p.m.-sunset – Greater Arkansas River Nature Association 25th Birthday Bash & Fundraiser at River Runners, 24070 CR 301, features dinner, dancing to Denver band Delta Sonics, silent auction and presentations. Tickets cost $60 for the main event, $150 for the VIP package and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/garna25bdaytickets.
Salida
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Fiber Festival features a variety of textile vendors, fiber-related activities and demonstrations, a make-and-take activity tent, a silent auction tent and a beer garden in Riverside Park. An art exhibition is also displayed at the Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
11:45 a.m. – St. Joseph Parish third annual Walk for Life starts in the parking lot at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 320 E. Fifth St. Benediction in the church after the walk.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-ins: $5 suggested donation.
4:30 p.m. – Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., hosts a showing of “Frida Kahlo,” a documentary film about the life and art of the iconic Mexican painter. Tickets are $9, available at salidasteamplant.com and at the box office. Doors open at 4 p.m.
4-7 p.m. – Live music by Chris James at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Mon., Sept. 13
Salida
4:45-5:45 p.m. – Youth Farmers Market at Salida Boys & Girls Club, 709 Palmer St., provides an opportunity to support local youth and fresh produce.
Online
Noon – League of Women Voters of Chaffee County hosts a Zoom discussion on “Trust in the Media: Why It Matters” with a panel of local media representatives and audience questions. Zoom link is available at lwvchaffeecounty.org.
Tues., Sept. 14
Howard
Noon – Community Picnic hosted by Tunstall’s Last Resort and Pleasant Valley Get-Together Club at 1700 CR 46. The club will provide hamburgers, hot dogs, water, iced tea, paper products and plasticware; attendees should take a side dish to share and their own chairs. In case of bad weather, it will move to Howard Hall.
Salida
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Embracing Aging Fair at Mount Shavano Manor, 525 W. 16th St., features an art class, health screenings, entertainment and a free lunch. Registration required at www.embracingagingchaffee.com. For COVID vaccinated adults only, and masks will be required for indoor activities.
