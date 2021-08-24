Weds., Aug. 25
Buena Vista
6-10 p.m. – The California Honeydrops play a mix of genres, from roots and blues to R&B and soul, on The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets cost $55 on day of show. Free Lobby Jam at the Surf Hotel with a variety of musicians follows the concert. https://southmainco.com/upcoming-events/california-honeydrops.
Salida
7 p.m. – Musicians, songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Moors & McCumber perform rock, pop, blues, folk and world music at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m.; performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 and are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/concert-moors-mccumber-tickets-164188005745.
9 p.m. – Comedy on the Rocks at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St., features AJ Finney with guests Kallen Reece and Brian Sullivan. $10 at the door.
Thurs., Aug. 26
Buena Vista
4:30-5:30 p.m. – “Water in Colorado,” a virtual presentation by the Buena Vista Public Library on water history, current challenges and what the future holds. Zoom: https://bit.ly/3xXxXoQ.
Salida
5 p.m. – Open Mike Night at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7-8:30 p.m. – “Harry Chapin: When In Doubt, Do Something,” a film about award-winning singer/songwriter Harry Chapin, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9 at salidasteamplant.com.
Fri., Aug. 27
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Friday Concert at the Farm features Richard Maas playing country, bluegrass, smooth jazz and western swing at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Admission by donation. Bring your own chair, blanket and food.
Salida
7 p.m. – Singer-songwriter Rupert Wates performs acoustic, melodic art/folk music with flavors of jazz, vaudeville and cabaret at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets cost $15 at https://www.achurchsalida.org/achurcheventcalendar. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
7 p.m. – Blues band Blue Recluse performs at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., Aug. 28
Buena Vista
1 p.m. – Buena Vista Event Cooperative presents Midnight Carnival in a free concert at the Buena Vista Roastery Stage on East Main Street.
Crestone
10 a.m.-10 p.m. – Crestone Energy Fair at 19850 Camino del Oro showcases innovative ideas in construction, energy and regenerative living, with workshops, exhibits and live music. Free admission. crestoneenergyfair.org.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-ins: $5 suggested donation.
7-10 p.m. – Live music by David Dunn at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7-10 p.m. – El Camino plays eclectic danceable rock with a splash of jazz and funk at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7:30-9:30 p.m. – Da Lovebirds, featuring “the Songbird of New Orleans,” contemporary-jazz singer Robin Barnes, and her husband, bass player Pat Casey, perform at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $17 at salidasteamplant.com.
Sun., Aug. 29
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles Jazz Band play big band swing music at a free concert on The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop.
Coaldale
4 p.m. – Singer and storyteller Gabrielle Louise performs folk and Americana at the Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road. Reservations encouraged; $15/pay at the door by check or cash. Doors open at 3:15 p.m.
Crestone
10 a.m.-10 p.m. – Crestone Energy Fair at 19850 Camino del Oro showcases innovative ideas in construction, energy and regenerative living, with workshops, exhibits and live music. Free admission. crestoneenergyfair.org.
Howard
1-4 p.m. – Western Fremont Historical Society “Access Sunday” at the WFHS History Center, across from Howard Hall at 70 CR 56. The public can view the society’s new World War I and Grange exhibits along with others. westfremonthistory.com.
Salida
1-5 p.m. – Salida Sunrise Rotary 10th anniversary celebration and fundraiser at Riverside Park features Lucky Ducky Race, kids’ activities, live music and community organization booths. Free and open to the public.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-ins: $5 suggested donation.
Twin Lakes
5-7 p.m. – Friends of Twin Lakes Annual Picnic at Twin Lakes Schoolhouse, 231 Lang Road. The group will provide burgers, veggie burgers, brats, condiments and water. Attendees should take chairs and beverages. Email friendsoftwinlakes@gmail.com for details and to RSVP.
Tues., Aug. 31
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, hosts a GARNA Trivia Night to help celebrate the 25th birthday of the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association. Questions will test participants’ knowledge of GARNA’s work and local natural history.
7 p.m. – Dancing and music by The Secret Six Jazz Band from New Orleans at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
