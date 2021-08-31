Thurs., Sept. 2
Leadville
7-10 p.m. – Open Mike Night at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., welcomes performers of music, dance, poetry, theater, what have you.
Salida
7 p.m. – Colorado TINTS presents “Mother! The Story ‘Mother’ Jones,” a one-woman play starring Jan Justis, at A Church, 419 D St. The event also includes a “dress as your favorite suffragist costume contest” and celebrates A Church’s recognition for its part in the National Votes for Women Trail. Tickets are $17.50 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mother-the-story-of-mary-harris-jones-tickets-166709373223.
Fri., Sept. 3
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Friday Concert at the Farm features Carole and Randy Barnes performing traditional American reels, Irish jigs and slow beautiful airs and ballads at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Admission by donation. Take your own chair, blanket and food.
Salida
4-5:30 p.m. – “Songbirds in the Round,” a fundraiser for A Church, 419 D St., features guitars and vocals by Bonnie Culpepper, Scotlyn Srodes and Darbi Walker. An evening show will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $30; limited seating. https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=9RFKUUABGHE8A.
6-9 p.m. – Pint & a Half performs Americana/alternative country music at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7-10 p.m. – Mary & the Pharaoh, a collaboration of guitarist J.J. Murphy and violinist/vocalist Deirdre McCarthy, perform at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., Sept. 4
Buena Vista
7:30-9:30 a.m. – Optimist Club Pancake Breakfast at McPhelemy Park. All you can eat, including sausage, orange juice and coffee. Donations accepted. Proceeds benefit Buena Vista Youth Projects.
9 a.m. – Free Kids’ Fishing Derby for kids younger than 15 at TownLake in McPhelemy Park. Registration at 9 a.m., fishing from 10-11 a.m., prizes at 11:15 a.m. and free Optimist Club lunch for participants and families afterward. Kids should take own fishing gear and bait, but some rods and reels will be provided. Sponsored by Trout Unlimited and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
1 p.m. – Buena Vista Event Cooperative presents Groovespeak in a free concert at the Buena Vista Roastery Stage on East Main Street.
Crestone
11 a.m.-8 p.m. – 20th Crestone Music Festival in downtown Crestone features two stages, multi-genre and multi-cultural acts plus vendors and activities for youth. Headliner is the 10-piece Afrobeat band Atomga. Other performers include Shumei Taiko drummers, Salida Circus and local rock band Agadaze.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-ins: $5 suggested donation.
7-10 p.m. – Live music by Sun Jr. at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7-10 p.m. – The Rusty Lungs play rock, country and bluegrass covers at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., Sept. 5
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-ins: $5 suggested donation.
1 p.m. – Aroogala, with Bonnie Culpepper, Scotlyn Scrodes and Aidan Warner, performs jazz and folk fusion at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Online
10 a.m. – Geologist Cindy Williams presents a Central Colorado Humanists’ Science Sunday program via Zoom on geologic history of the Chaffee County area, including a virtual tour of landmarks. Access at centralcoloradohumanists.org or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84335303360?pwd=aWJzMlJtZG53MUlabUxZek1WSWNYdz09.
