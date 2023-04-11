Weds., April 12
Buena Vista
Noon – Young at Heart Potluck Luncheon at BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St., features a talk by BV Mayor Libby Fay and a potato bar. Bring your own place setting and a salad or dessert to share.
Poncha Springs
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Colorado State Forest Service offers a free tree-pruning workshop at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120. Morning session indoors, afternoon in the field. Lunch provided. To register, call 719-539-6447 or visit the CSU Extension office, 185 Quigot Court, Poncha Springs.
Salida
5-7 p.m. – Salida Enduro Weekday is the second of a series of four weekly enduros, a different stage each week. Earn points for each. Info and registration at https://salidaenduro.com/events.
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Prizes for top three teams.
Thurs., April 13
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Open Mic Talent Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Sign-up is at 5:30 p.m.
7 p.m. – Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited presents 10 short and feature-length films from the 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival at the Ivy Ballroom of the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets are $20, or $45 with a one-year subscription to Fly Fusion Magazine, in advance at Upriver Fly Shop, 107 U.S. 24, and at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Nathrop
5:30-8:30 p.m. – Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy, benefiting The Alliance, at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort Pavilion, 15870 CR 162, features chocolate tastings, appetizers, beverages, auctions and music by Wanderlust Road. Tickets are $35 at https://www.accelevents.com/e/chocolate-lovers-fantasy-2023.
Poncha Springs
5:30-7 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Souper Supper at the church, 207 Ouray Ave.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
5-6:30 p.m. – Creative Mixer, a social event for all types of creatives and community members, at Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Featured artist is Cody Cloud, and violinist Aubrea Alford will perform.
5-7 p.m. – Speed Networking sponsored by Ark Valley Women in Business at The Spot, 14770 U.S. 285, features a chance to network with other local business women – meet every woman in the room for five minutes. Snacks and nonalcoholic drinks provided. Suggested cash donation of $5-10. Reserve a spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
5-7 p.m. – Drop-in Mahjong at Salida SteamPlant Annex, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features assisted playtime for participants to practice what they have learned from mahjong instructor Mary Gagliardi. Class is available on a weekly basis. Sign up for all days, or customize when you play. Also available on April 17 and April 20.
5:30-7 p.m. – Astrology Workshop with Garrett Hall at Mandala Collective, 211 F St., covers the signs of the zodiac by analyzing natal charts. Donation-based event.
Fri., April 14
Buena Vista
5 p.m. – Live music with Richard’s Band at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306.
Leadville
7-10 p.m. – Trivia with Taryn at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., features general categories. Teams of no more than six. Cost is $5 at the door.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
5:30-7:30 p.m. – Salida Schools Arts Council hosts its annual Spring Collage Concert fundraiser at Salida High School, 26 Jones Ave., with artwork by students from kindergarten through 12th grades and performances by band, choir and drama students. Admission by donation. Student art items available for purchase at a variety of prices and by silent bidding.
6-9 p.m. – Kids Roller Discglow skate party at The Nest, 507 E. U.S. 50, features neon costumes, limbo, games, UV face paint, black lights and glow sticks. Helmets required. On-site skate rental available. Admission is $15, $10 per sibling and free for parents.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Paint Night at the Podge at the Hodgepodge, 1548 G St., Unit 7. Tea and cookies provided. Reserve an easel for $30. Venmo @willowspiritarts or take cash or check to the Hodgepodge.
7-9 p.m. – Dive & Jive is a pool party for middle-schoolers only at Salida Hot Springs Aquatics Center, 410 W. U.S. 50. Cost is $6 for drop-ins, or an access pass or membership can be used for entry.
7-10 p.m. – Cousin Curtiss performs “rootstomp” music at Tres Litro Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with The Manitou Strings at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., April 15
Buena Vista
10-11:30 a.m. – BV Women’s Connection at Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313, features speaker Sharon Mueller, special feature by BV Shuttle and music by Karen Heise. Refreshments served. $10 admission. RSVP to Judy, 719-395-8230, or Betty, 719-395-6067.
5:30-10:30 p.m. – Masala Eats & Beats at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, is a wine, food and music collaboration with an Indian-inspired dinner and an 8:30 p.m. concert by David Lawrence & the Spoonful. Tickets are $99 for dinner and concert or $40 for concert and dessert only at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/masala-eats-and-beats.
8:30 p.m. – Midnight North plays a blend of roots music, rock and Americana at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/midnight-north/.
Leadville
2-4 p.m. – Cloud City Conservation Center hosts a free High Altitude Gardening Workshop at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave. Reserve a spot at https://www.c4leadville.org/events/.
5-9 p.m. – Cloud City Conservation Center Spring Dinner at Zero Day Coffee, 122 E. Seventh St., features organic food prepared by a local chef. Tickets are $70 for dinner plus $30 for wine pairing. Buy tickets at Zero Day. Proceeds benefit conservation center.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Beau Bones and Oren Dreeben perform danceable fun songs at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features crafts, art, baked goods, demos, workshops and live music. Free admission.
5 p.m. – Soulful music by Chris Moulton at the Soggy Surfer, 228 N. F St.
7-10 p.m. – Live music with Sarah Hamilton and the Risky Business at Tres Litro Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Westrock at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7:30 p.m. – Singer/songwriter Ellis Paul’s 30th Anniversary Tour with Don Conoscenti, a multi-instrumental acoustic folk musician, at A Church, 419 D St. Advance tickets are $20 at mightysquirrelproductions.com; tickets at the door are $25 by cash, check or Venmo. Doors open at 7 p.m.
8-11 p.m. – Salida Cele“Skate”tion, a discglow roller dance party, at The Nest, 507 E. U.S. 50, features roller limbo and lines dances, neon body paint and photo booth. Ages 18 and older. On-site skate rental available. Admission is $20.
Sun., April 16
Lake George
2 p.m. – Crystal Peak Chautauqua at Lake George Charter School, 38874 U.S. 24, features a talk about history of Crystal Peak and collecting minerals in the area, plus silent auction of gems and minerals. Free admission; no reservations needed.
Leadville
1-4 p.m. – Closing day at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29, features live music by The Swing Crew, on the deck if weather permits.
5-9 p.m. – Cloud City Conservation Center Spring Dinner at Zero Day Coffee, 122 E. Seventh St., features organic food prepared by a local chef. Tickets are $70 for dinner plus $30 for wine pairing. Buy tickets at Zero Day. Proceeds benefit conservation center.
Monarch Mountain
1 p.m. – Closing day features the Gunbarrel Challenge, in which racers climb up Gunbarrel Run and ski back down. Register for free from 11:30-12:30 p.m. on the deck. Fastest finisher receives the Golden Boot award
Salida
10 a.m. – Salida Pole Pedal Paddle starts at Monarch Pass with a backcountry ski leg, followed by mountain biking to the Arkansas River and kayaking to downtown Salida. An after-party with awards and free meal and beer for racers plus music by Old Mose is from 1-6 p.m. at High Side Bar & Grill. Registration costs $75 at http://www.3psalida.com/.
2-3 p.m. – Worship Dance at Sventastik Productions, 934 E. U.S. 50, welcomes youth and women of all levels of dance for connection, learning choreography and sharing praise. Free, but donations accepted. Sign up at https://lifesourcedance.com/ or call Lisa at 402-720-7987.
2-4:30 p.m. – Walden Chamber Music Society concert at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features works by Brahms, Nauman and Piehl. Livestream also available. Tickets are $20 for adults, free for students and one accompanying adult. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/ and www.waldenchambermusic.org.
3-5 p.m. – Singer-songwriter Richard Beattie and flautist, arranger Kevin Labbe perform at A Church, 419 D St. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
5-8 p.m. – Lucky Overton plays soulful Americana and roots rock at Tres Litro Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Mon., April 17
Salida
5-7 p.m. – Drop-in Mahjong at Salida SteamPlant Annex, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features assisted playtime for participants to practice what they have learned from mahjong instructor Mary Gagliardi. Class is available on a weekly basis. Sign up for all days, or customize when you play.
6-8 p.m. – Adult Drop-In Volleyball at Salida High School main gym, 26 Jones Ave. Volleyballs will be provided. $4 drop-in fee; for ages 16+.
Tues., April 18
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Salida Sisterhood New Moon Rose Ceremony at Mandala Collective, 211 F St., features rose lip masks, sacred sound bath, journaling, rose tea, meditation and chanting. Tickets are by donation at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
