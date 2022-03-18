Fri., March 18
Monarch Mountain
11-11:45 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour cosponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near the cat skiing yurt. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Salida
8:30 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
4:30-6 p.m. – Salida Rotary Club hosts Friday Fish Fry, with curbside pickup only, at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Donations will fund Salida Rotary scholarships.
5 p.m. – Scotlyn Srodes and Bonnie Culpepper perform at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets cost $10-$20 at the door.
6:30-8 p.m. – March Movie Madness features a screening of “Belfast” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Rated PG-13, the film tells the story of a young boy and his working-class Belfast family as they experience the tumultuous late 1960s. Tickets cost $9 at salidasteamplant.com or at the door.
8 p.m. – Live music by Bonnie Culpepper, Coleman Smith (Rapidgrass) & Casey Houlihan (Trout Steak Revival) at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., March 19
Buena Vista
10-11:30 a.m. – BV Women’s Connection at Casa Del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313, features a cheesecake bake-off, speaker Pam Sanderlin and music by Donna Watson. $10 per person, $5 for those younger than 30. RSVP to Betty, 719-395-6967, or Judy, 719-395-8230.
Coaldale
1 p.m. – Western Fremont Historical Society presents “Life and Death of ‘Old Mose,’ King of the Grizzlies” following the society’s annual meeting at the Coaldale Community Building, 287 CR 6. The public is welcome, admission is free, and light refreshments will be provided.
Poncha Springs
4:30 p.m. – Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Salida Chapter Banquet at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features dinner, games, live and silent auctions. For info and tickets contact Adena Scanga at 79-207-2923 or and77055@aol.com.
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Briony Hunn at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:30 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Spring Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 201 E. Sackett Ave., features handmade crafts, art, textiles, jams, pickled items, baked goods, jewelry and more.
5 p.m. – Mark Dudrow and Martha Shepp perform music by South American and Spanish composers on cello and piano at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets are $15 in advance at www.clarkproductions.brownpapertickets.com or $18 at the door. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
6:30-9 p.m. – March Movie Madness features a screening of “Dune” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Rated PG-13, the film tells the story of a mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey to the most dangerous planet in the universe. Tickets cost $9 at salidasteamplant.com or at the door.
7-10 p.m. – Live music by Bighorn at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7-10 p.m. – Tiffany Christopher performs passionate folk rock at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
7:30 p.m. – Live blues music by Blue Recluse Trio at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Tues., March 22
Salida
6-7 p.m. – The Next Eddy hosts Fly Tying Night at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.