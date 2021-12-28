Thurs., Dec. 30
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
Sun., Jan. 2
Online
10 a.m. – Central Colorado Humanists’ Sunday Science Zoom program features a presentation by Bill Sample on “Aircraft Design and Operation for Safety.” Access the program at centralcoloradhumanists.org or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88610730441?pwd=L0svb1JlNXIwTHBuVVZGUndnQXFKdz09.
Tues., Jan. 4
Salida
5 p.m. – Game Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Rock ’n’ Roll Bingo starts at 5 p.m., cribbage tournament at 5:30 p.m. Bingo proceeds go to betchsalida.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.