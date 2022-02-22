Weds., Feb. 23
Salida
8 p.m. – Comedy on the Rocks features Lindsay Glazer, Charley McMullen and John Brown at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St. $10 admission benefits Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Thurs., Feb. 24
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
6-8 p.m. – “Zappa,” the “first authorized all-access documentary” about musician Frank Zappa, is screened at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9 at https://www.salidasteamplant.com. Face coverings are required.
Fri., Feb. 25
Salida
8:30 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Bruce Hayes at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., Feb. 26
Nathrop
5 p.m. – Chaffee County Republicans’ Lincoln Day Dinner at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, 15870 CR 162, features keynote speaker former Sen. Cory Gardner and former Colorado House Speaker Frank McNulty. The event also includes a raffle, auction and meet and greet with 2022 candidates. Tickets are $70 each, $135 for two, free for younger than 16 and vets older than 80. Email treasurer@chaffeegop.org for tickets.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Briony Hunn at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:30 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Spring Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 201 E. Sackett Ave., features handmade crafts, art, textiles, jams, pickled items, baked goods, jewelry and more.
6-9 p.m. – Anna Marie and special guest Xander perform original music and covers at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7 p.m. – Ark-Valley Humane Society hosts Bow Wow Film Festival, a fundraiser for the shelter, both online and at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $10 at https://events.eventgroove.com/event/Salida-Co-58149. Online show can be viewed from 7 p.m. Feb. 26 through March 8.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with David Lawrence & Gary Sloan at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., Feb. 27
Salida
6-8 p.m. – “M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity,” the story of Dutch graphic artist M.C Escher (1898-1972), is screened at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9 at https://www.salidasteamplant.com. Face coverings are required.
