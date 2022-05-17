Weds., May 18
Buena Vista
10 a.m. – Arbor Day and Adopt-a-Tree at BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Community members can help the town plant 24 trees. Take a shovel, gloves, water and snack.
Thurs., May 19
Buena Vista
4-7:30 p.m. – Buena Vista High School, 559 S. Railroad St. hosts its 50th annual Creative Arts Fair showcasing students’ work in paintings, drawings, metal, wood and ceramics.
5-7 p.m. – BV Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Barbecue Party at Vista Court Cabins & Lodge, 1004 W. Main St., features food, beer, music and games. Open to families. Admission is $10 cash at the door.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. This week features a cornhole tournament and Essentrics exercise class at 2:30 p.m.
6:30-8 p.m. – Monthly gathering at A Church, 419 D St., features music with Joan Lobeck and an interactive presentation by yoga therapist Priti Chanda Klco at 7 p.m.
7-9 p.m. – Improv Troupe Comedy Night at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St, features Jenna Janisch’s adult improv students performing scenes suggested by the audience. Tickets cost $10 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Fri., May 20
Buena Vista
9 p.m. – The Runaway Grooms perform contemporary jam band music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at eventbrite.com.
Coaldale
7 p.m. – Radio Free Bassanda performs Balkan music at the Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road. Salidan Yusuf Aydemir will play a brief opening set of songs from his Kurdish homeland. Tickets are $15 at the door. Reservations are encouraged; contact Bruce Warren at 719-530-0838 for seating.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
4-7 p.m. – The Instigators band performs at a spring fling dance party in the parking lot at Kim’s Gym, 144 Old Stage Road. Appetizers and drinks from Mojo’s available for sale.
7 p.m. – Live music with Jesh Yancey at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., May 21
Buena Vista
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. – 31st annual Arkansas River Clean Up Green Up and Colorado Public Lands Day at which volunteers pick up trash along the river. Pick up supplies and lunch ticket 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Buena Vista Public Works, 755 Gregg Drive; trash pickup 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; volunteer picnic noon-2 p.m. at Public Works. Preregister at https://tinyurl.com/ChaffeeCUGU2022.
10-11:30 a.m. – BV Women’s Connection at Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313, features speaker Sue Hernandez, special feature by Denny Arter, music by Boogie Lewis and Huck Burns. Refreshments provided. Cost is $10 or $5 for those younger than 30. RSVP to Betty, 719-395-6967.
5-9 p.m. – Summer Kickoff Party at BV Overlook Camp & Lodging, 27700 CR 303, features live music, food and drinks.
8:30 p.m. – Hot Bundle Electric Band, featuring Alex Johnstone, Bonnie Culpepper, Charlie Mertens, Mellisa McGinley and Trevor “Bones” Davis, performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/hot-bundle-electric-band/.
Howard
All day – Great U.S. 50 Yard Sale at various locations, including Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45, which also will offer juice, coffee and pastries in the morning and burgers, dogs and brats in the afternoon.
Leadville
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Get Outdoors Leadville Community Gear Library Anniversary Celebration at Colorado Mountain College, 901 U.S. 24, features yard games, bikes and free tacos, plus gear for the community to try out. Details at https://getoutdoorsleadville.org.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Wanderlust Road at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. – 31st annual Arkansas River Clean Up Green Up and Colorado Public Lands Day at which volunteers pick up trash along the river. Pick up supplies and lunch ticket 8:30-9:30 a.m. at AHRA Visitor Center, 307 W. Sackett Ave.; trash pickup 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; volunteer picnic noon-2 p.m. at Vandaveer Ranch on CR 104. Preregister at https://tinyurl.com/ChaffeeCUGU2022.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Recreation Department hosts free Touch a Truck at Vandaveer Ranch on CR 104, featuring a variety of vehicles for kids to explore. Open to all ages.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Spring Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 201 E. Sackett Ave., features handmade crafts, art, textiles, jams, pickled items, baked goods, jewelry and more.
7 p.m. – Live music with Roots & Rhythm at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., May 22
Howard
All day – Great U.S. 50 Yard Sale at various locations, including Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45, which also will offer juice, coffee and pastries in the morning and burgers, dogs and brats in the afternoon.
1-4 p.m. – Western Fremont Historical Society presents a free “Access Sunday” at the society’s History Center, 70 CR 56, featuring an exhibit of antique and vintage toys and a 1958 Oldsmobile.
Salida
9 a.m. – Ark-Valley Humane Society hosts its fifth annual Tails on the Trails 5K Walk/Run starting at Loyal Duke’s Dog Park, 1455 Holman Ave. Open to people and leashed dogs. Prizes awarded. Registration costs $30 for adults, $15 for youth. Preregister at https://www.ark-valley.org/events/tott/ or race day at 8 a.m. at the park.
1 p.m. – Live music with Julia Riback at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
4:30-6 p.m. – Art on Film presents “Beyond the Visible – Hilda af Klint,” a documentary about the trailblazing abstract artist, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $9 at salidasteamplant.com and at the box office.
5-7 p.m. – Inaugural Kurdish Dance Party at Rama’s Bread, 211 F St., features live music by Ezra and Yousef, clowning by Rama and circus acts by the “amazing Jarvis Brothers.” Donations will be accepted to help send Ulysses Jarvis, a 14-year-old acrobat, to a leadership conference in Washington, D.C.
Tues., May 24
Leadville
7 p.m. – Lake County School District Vocal Music Concert at Lake County High School, 1000 W. Fourth St., features grades three through 12.
