Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Daily Events
All day – Chaffee’s Got Talent Facebook group lets viewers enjoy live music, funny moments and other local entertainment.
All day – The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville continues its interactive exhibit about the mining history of California Gulch.
The exhibit, overlaid on a 1992 painting of California Gulch as it appeared in 1910, includes information about geology, mining operations and comparisons of the area then and now.
Viewers can click on parts of the painting to learn about different aspects of mining at California Gulch.
Access this and other virtual exhibits at https://www.mininghalloffame.org/page/exhibits.
Open now
Anytime – Poncha Springs Community Garden is accepting reservations for garden plots for this year’s growing season. Plots are available for $40 per season (water included).
Log on to http://www.ponchaspringscolorado.us/Poncha-Springs-Community-Garden to apply.
For more information call 719-539-6882.
Thursday
Online
6 p.m. – Partnership for Community Action hosts discussion of the movie “Crip Camp” on Zoom. Log on to http://www.gopfca.com/movies for more information or to join the discussion.
Friday
Salida
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Friday Fish Fry at the Salida Community Center, 305 F St. The donation event, which will benefit Salida Rotary scholarships, will only be offering curbside pickup.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Vino Salida offers a free concert series in their tasting room, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs. For more information call 719-539-6299.
Saturday
Salida
11 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Journey Through the Infinite art exhibition at the Salida SteamPlant. The show features the work of 19-year-old David Grundy. Capacity limited to six and public health safety measures are in place. Log on to https://paquettegalleryarts.square.site/shop/20 for more information.
Monarch
7 a.m. - noon — Monarch Mountain will host the Great Divide Grinder fat tire mountain bike race. There will also be a slopestyle competition for skiers and snowboarders. Early registration from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Elevation Beer Co., 115 Pahlone Parkway, Poncha Springs. Proceeds will benefit Salida Mountain Trails.
Monday
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
Tuesday
5-6:30 p.m. – Nestbox monitor volunteer training session hosted by Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Log on to https://cpw-state-co.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAvdeuprTgrGN3gaKAU1IAUYOOG4sreggFm to register.
After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the meeting.
April 1
4 p.m. – Underwater Easter Egg Hunt at the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center. Three age groups will compete, including 4 years and younger, 5-8 and 9-15. $7 per participant. Log on to www.amilia.com/store/en/city-of-salida-recreation/shop/programs/61261 for registration and additional information.
April 16
Anytime – Chaffee Arts and Sorelle Deli host artist Sabrina Carter for a step-by-step virtual art class called Take n Paint. Cost of the program is $50 and is a fundraiser for Chaffee Arts. Log on to http://www.chaffeearts.com to register. Includes paint supplies, instruction and dinner.
