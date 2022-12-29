Fri., Dec. 30
Buena Vista
8 p.m. – SoDown, a Denver music producer, DJ and saxophone player, performs with Gravitrax and Kyral x Banko in the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets are $35 at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/new-years.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Andrea & Matthew Coen at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
Noon – Salida Circus Happy Noon Year Show at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features aerialists, acrobats, jugglers, stiltwalkers, rolling globe walkers, unicyclists, clowns and more. Family friendly and free.
2 p.m. – Kids’ Crafting Hour at Colorado Wool Co., 134 F St., features crafts most kids can complete in an hour. Kids younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. $10 cost includes supplies to make and gift wrap the craft. Reservations recommended. 719-207-4345.
7 p.m. – Live music with Kai Jones at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7:30-9:30 p.m. – Adult Soak at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, features leisure pool heated to 102-104 degrees and lights turned down for adults older than 18 only. Cost is $10; access pass or membership accepted.
Sat., Dec. 31
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – Art After Dark, an outdoor immersive art installation in South Main, features large-scale projection mapping, murals and interactive light sculptures from around the world. Free admission.
6:30 p.m. – High-energy Colorado bluegrass band Rapidgrass performs an outdoor concert on The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets are $30 at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/new-years.
8 p.m.-2 a.m. – Rock band Leadville Cherokee and BV ’90s alternative/punk rock cover band Airing of Grievances perform for New Year’s Eve at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $20 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/nye2022/.
9 p.m. – SoDown, a Denver music producer, DJ and saxophone player, performs with Underlux & MZG in the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets are $50 at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/new-years. Ultimate New Year’s Eve package also available for $100, including both SoDown performances and Rapidgrass plus glow sticks and champagne toast.
Leadville
8 p.m. – New Year’s Eve at the Pastime Saloon, 120 W. Second St., featuring music by DJ diegonxi.
Monarch Mountain
1:30 p.m. – Live music with Roundhouse Assembly in the Pioneer Room. No fireworks or torchlight parade this year due to supply-chain issues.
Nathrop
8 p.m. – New Year’s Eve celebration at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort Pavilion, 15870 CR 162, features music at 9 p.m. by Hazel Miller & The Collective, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, champagne toast and cash bar. Tickets are $35 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Taylor Shelton plays a mix of original tunes and energetic guitar melodies, paired with sparkling wine, at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
7 p.m. – New Year’s Eve Dance Party with drinks, dancing and disco beats at Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, 144 W. First St.
7:30 p.m.-1:15 a.m. – Adult Prom New Year’s Eve Party at A Church, 419 D St., features dancing, specialty drinks, costume contest, photo booth, party favors, snacks, livestream silent disco and champagne toast. Dress in prom style from any decade. Tickets are $15 at https://www.eventbrite.com.
8 p.m. – Blue Recluse featuring Shawntel Royale plays the blues for New Year’s Eve at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
9 p.m. – Full House Entertainment presents the second annual Wild & Free New Year’s Eve Bash with DJs Jason Syn and Alex H at Box of Bubbles, 135 E. Second St. Furs and animal prints encouraged. Includes mocktails by Salida Sober Bar or BYOB with bartenders and mixers provided. Champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $20 in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/ or $25 at the door.
9 p.m.-midnight – Roundhouse Assembly plays music of the Grateful Dead at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
New Year’s Eve Bash at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St., features live music and DJs.
Twin Lakes
Friends of Twin Lakes New Year’s Party at Twin Lakes Inn & Saloon, 6435 E. Colo. 82. For details and reservations, email friendsoftwinlakes@gmail.com.
Sun., Jan. 1
Monarch Mountain
7:30 a.m. – Early morning uphill climb to the top of Panorama to start the new year. Uphill pass required; purchase in advance at Season Pass Desk.
Salida
10 a.m.-noon – New Year’s Day 5K Run/Walk begins at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., and travels on the Monarch Spur Trail, returning to downtown. Costumes encouraged. Register in advance for $10 at https://www.amilia.com/store/en/city-of-salida-recreation/shop/activities/4118216?date=2023-01-01&view=month&scrollToCalendar=false or by calling 719-539-6738, or for $25 at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.