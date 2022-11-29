Weds., Nov. 30
Buena Vista
7-9 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave., is a fundraiser for the Salida High School Knowledge Bowl team. Minimum donation of $25 per four-person team is requested; $12/team for student teams. Prizes for top two teams.
7:30-10 p.m. – Comedy on the Rocks features Johnny Bratsveen with special guests Cameron Mackenzie and Tracy Kellett at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St. Free admission; 50/50 raffle benefits Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Thurs., Dec. 1
Buena Vista
3-6 p.m. – Letters to Santa, hosted by Collegiate Peaks Offroad, 710 U.S. 24, lets kids visit with Santa Bobbie in front of the fireplace. Take your own pictures.
6 p.m. – Open Mic Talent Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
7-9 p.m. – Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour at the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, features environmental and adventure films. Proceeds benefit Greater Arkansas River Nature Association. A virtual option also is available. In-person tickets are $10 for members, $20 for nonmembers, $5 for kids 12 and younger; virtual tickets are $20 for members, $30 for nonmembers. Doors open at 6 p.m. Get tickets at https://garna.org/calendar/wild-and-scenic-film-festival/.
Poncha Springs
5:30-7 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Souper Supper at the church, 207 Ouray Ave.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
6-8 p.m. – Irish & Old-Time Music Jam at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6:30 p.m. – Lyric Revolution Crew gathers at The Velveteen Lounge, 115 G St., to share original poetry and flash prose.
Fri., Dec. 2
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Collegiate Peaks Chorale performs “Magnificat: A Christmas Concert,” featuring the “Hallelujah Chorus,” an African drum line and Christmas classics, at ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road. Admission is free but donations accepted.
9 p.m. – The DeadPhish Duo featuring Paul Murin and Brian Adams of Colorado’s DeadPhish Orchestra performs acoustic takes on some Dead & Phish plus other classic rock, classic bluegrass, country and more at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Cost is $5 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/deadphish-duo/.
Salida
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features crafts, art, baked goods, demos, workshops and live music. Free admission.
7 p.m. – Live blues music with Beau Bones & the Heebie-Jeebies at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., Dec. 3
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Christmas Opening Chocolate Walk cards sold at BV Chamber of Commerce, 111 E. Main St. and Heritage Museum, 506 E. Main St. Cards are $1 each with a chance to win up to $500 in prizes.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Christmas Opening activities at the Heritage Museum, 506 E. Main St., include photos with Santa, a holiday craft fair and chili cook-off.
10 a.m. – Ugly Sweater 5K and Fun Run starts at South Main. Registration for 5K costs $35; Fun Run for ages 0-5 is free. 5K runners get a Chocolate Walk card, Fun Run kids get a holiday gift. Fun Run starts at 10 a.m., 5K at 10:30. Register at https://www.oneloveendurance.com/ugly-sweater-5k.html.
Noon – Polar Plunge into the Arkansas River at the South Main River Park is a fundraiser for Toys for Tikes. Register on site.
Noon-3 p.m. – Local Authors’ Fair at BV Library, 131 Linderman Ave., includes book signings and raffle to win free books.
3 p.m. – Collegiate Peaks Chorale performs “Magnificat: A Christmas Concert,” featuring the “Hallelujah Chorus,” an African drum line and Christmas classics, at ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road. Admission is free but donations accepted. This performance also will be streamed live on YouTube.
5:15 p.m. – Parade of Lights starts on East Main near the BV Community Center with a recital of “The Night Before Christmas” and the community tree lighting.
6-9 p.m. – Buena Vista Community Dance at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., features potluck dinner at 6 p.m., dancing at 7 p.m. Donations welcome. No partner or experience necessary.
8:30 p.m. – Deadphish Orchestra performs music of the Grateful Dead and Phish at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $15 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/deadphish-orchestra-2/.
Poncha Springs
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – 41st annual Holiday Sampler Arts & Crafts Bazaar at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features 40 vendors of crafts, handwork, art and baked goods. Free admission.
5-7 p.m. – Bruce Warren and Benny Bowmaster play mostly original songs with “Mr. Harmonica” Oren Dreeben helping out at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Saguache
10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Saguache Holiday Bazaar at Saguache Community Building, Seventh and Christy.
Salida
9 a.m. – Free Salida Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot contest for boys and girls ages 8-13 at Salida High School gym, 26 Jones Ave. Winners in three age categories get medals and advance to next level. Registration starts at 9 a.m., competition at 10 a.m.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Foodshed Alliance Winter Farmers Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features fresh meat, produce, baked goods, crafts and more.
6:30 p.m. – “Night of the Nutcracker” performance and reception at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., benefits Jane’s Place. Performance is sold out, but $10 tickets are still available for post-performance reception with treats and cocoa. Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
7 p.m. – Bruce Hayes performs Celtgrass music at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., Dec. 4
Buena Vista
2-5 p.m. – Photos with Santa hosted by Goode Things, 413 E. Main St., features photos by Elf Jaylynn. Digital packages start at $25.
Nathrop
9 a.m.-noon – Great Santa Soak at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, 15870 CR 162, lets visitors meet Santa and soak in the hot springs. First 100 people get a free Santa hat. Cost is $20.
Salida
10 a.m.-noon –Central Colorado Humanists’ Sunday Science atSalida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features Hannelore Gabriel speaking on the migration of monarch and painted lady butterflies. Free admission. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.
3 p.m. – Collegiate Peaks Chorale performs “Magnificat: A Christmas Concert,” featuring the “Hallelujah Chorus,” an African drum line and Christmas classics, at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. Admission is free but donations accepted.
5-8 p.m. – Live music with Jeshua Marshall at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Mon., Dec. 5
Leadville
6:30-7:45 p.m. – CMC Leadville Speaker Series features the topic of “We Need to Talk: Delivering and Responding to Bad News” at Colorado Mountain College, 901 U.S. 24
Tues., Dec. 6
Buena Vista
3-6 p.m. – Free Santa’s Tire Shop Customer Appreciation at Altitude Tire & Alignment, 102 Brookdale Ave., lets kids sit in the sleigh with Santa for pictures you take plus free goody bags for kids, while supplies last.
Leadville
7 p.m. – Lake County School District Seventh-12th Grade Holiday Concert at Lake County High School, 1000 W. Fourth St.
Salida
5-7 p.m. – Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center hosts an artist reception at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., to honor artists who exhibited at the hospital in 2020-2022. Free and open to the public. RSVP to info@hrrmc.net to attend.
