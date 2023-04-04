Weds., April 5
Buena Vista
8-9 a.m. – Community Coffee/Bridging the Gap with community leaders at BV Community Center Pinon Room, 715 E. Main St. Free and open to the public.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Arkansas Valley Christian Mission, 122 Cottonwood Ave., hosts an Easter Market, which allows people who might not have the means for a holiday meal to select all they need for an Easter feast.
7 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Coaldale
6-7:30 p.m. – Community Seed Exchange at Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road, is a free event to share seeds and improve food security and pollination in the valley.
Leadville
5 p.m. – Full Moon Ski Series – Full Pink Moon is a chance for cross-country skiers and fat bikers to enjoy trails at the Tennessee Pass Nordic Center, 232 CR 29, under the full moon. Event includes food, drink, music and an adult prom. Best dressed in “Leadville formalwear” wins a prize. RSVP/tickets required for prom. Contact Bekah Grim at 630-303-4790 or bekahgrim@gmail.com for details.
Salida
5-7 p.m. – Salida Enduro Weekday is the first of a series of four weekly enduros, a different stage each week. Earn points for each. Info and registration at https://salidaenduro.com/events.
5:30-7 p.m. – Intro to Astrology with Garrett Hall at Mandala Collective, 211 F St., includes an overview of the history of astrology. Admission is by donation.
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Prizes for top three teams.
Thurs., April 6
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Open Mic Talent Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Sign-up is at 5:30 p.m.
Poncha Springs
5:30-7 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Souper Supper at the church, 207 Ouray Ave.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
5-8 p.m. – Underwater Easter Egg Hunt at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, features floating and sunken Easter eggs in the large pool or small pool. Candy and small toys as prizes. Three time slots: ages 0-4 from 5-6 p.m.; ages 5-8, 6-7 p.m.; ages 9-14, 7-8 p.m.
6-8 p.m. – Irish and Old-Time Music Jam at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
Fri., April 7
Buena Vista
8:30 p.m. – Lucas Parker, a rock/fusion recording artist and session guitarist, and his band perform at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/lucas-parker-band/.
Leadville
4:30-6:30 p.m. – Kids of all ages can hang out with and take free photos of the Easter Bunny at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
7-9 p.m. – The Yak is a story-telling competition on the theme of“Thaw!” at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Two headliners will tell stories for 15 minutes each, followed by a speed round of 5-minute stories from audience members. Cost is $10.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Eli Dokson performs his original music on acoustic and electric guitar at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
5-7 p.m. – Film screening of “The High Lonesome 100 Ultra Runner” at Elevation Beer Co., 115 Pahlone Parkway.
Salida
8:15 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $2.25-$5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
5:30-10 p.m. – DJ Dance Party at A Church, 419 D St.
7-10 p.m. – Live music with Big Horn at Tres Litro Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Jesh Yancey at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., April 8
Buena Vista
10:30 a.m. – Community Easter Egg Hunt at McPhelemy Park, West Main Street at U.S. 24, has different hunting areas for different age groups. Take your own basket. Sponsored by One Love Endurance; register at www.oneloveendurance.com.
11 a.m. – “Most Eggcellent” 5K, starting at McPhelemy Park, features an ’80s theme; participants are encouraged to dress appropriately. Run or walk; open to all ages. Registration costs $35 at www.oneloveendurance.com.
Cotopaxi
9:30 a.m. – Cotopaxi Lions Club hosts an Easter Egg Hunt for preschool and younger at the Cotopaxi Preschool, followed by K-fifth grade at the Cotopaxi School playground. Bring your own baskets. Bake sale and breakfast burritos also available.
Fairplay
All day – Third annual Easter Chocolate Walk Weekend at various locations in Fairplay. Flyer at TBK Bank lists businesses that will be handing out sweet treats while supplies last.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Third annual Doggie Easter Egg Hunt at Dog Works, 200 Sixth St., with puppy, adult and senior classes. Prizes awarded.
Leadville
9-10 a.m. – Easter Egg Hunt at Ski Cooper,. 232 CR 29.
9 a.m. – East Side Epic is the final race in the Leadville Winter MTB Series, with a tour of Leadville’s east side. Registration costs $25 at https://www.cloudcitywheelers.com/the-winter-bike-series.
Poncha Springs
9:30 a.m. – Easter Egg Hunt atChipeta Park, 333 Burnett Ave., features Easter Bunny’s arrival at 9:30 and egg hunt at 10, followed by a pancake breakfast hosted by Cross Roads Church.
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Ceruleus at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
9 a.m. – Salida Community Center presents the free Community Easter Egg Hunt at Thonhoff Park on Poncha Boulevard across from the courthouse. Bring your own basket. Egg toss follows the hunt.
9 a.m.-noon – Salida Bike Park hosts a Spring Bike & Ski Swap at Salida High School, 26 Jones Ave., with a gear swap, bake sale, pop-up coffee shop, silent auction and more. $5 donation to get into the swap. Details at salidabikepark.org/swap.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. 719-480-2809, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or SquareDanceSalida@yahoo.com.
6:30-9 p.m. – Jane Austen Era English Dancing, using facing lines (like contra) with a wide variety of period music including waltzes, at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. $5 per person. Intro lesson for newbies from 6:30-7 p.m.; dance 7-9 p.m. No partner needed. Questions? Call Randy, 719-398-3542, or Hal, 301-892-2108.
7 p.m. – Saturday Night Karaoke Party at The Spot, 14770 U.S. 285, features an ’80s theme – wear ’80s dress and sing ’80s songs. Prizes awarded. Tickets are $10 at https://www.thespotarkvalley.com/events.
7-10 p.m. – Live music with High Country Hustle at Tres Litro Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Chauncy Crandall at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., April 9
Fairplay
All day – Third annual Easter Chocolate Walk Weekend at various locations in Fairplay. Flyer at TBK Bank lists businesses that will be handing out sweet treats while supplies last.
Nathrop
11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Easter Events at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, 15870 CR 16, include complimentary pony rides for riders weighing less than 60 pounds and an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. on the lawn.
Salida
6-9 p.m. – Live music with Cookie Baker & The Morsels at Tres Litro Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Tues., April 11
Howard
Noon – Howard Community Luncheon hosted by the Pleasant Valley Get-Together Club at Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45. Donations accepted. For questions call 408-668-4798.
Salida
5 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
