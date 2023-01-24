Weds., Jan. 25
Buena Vista
7-9 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Poncha Springs
6 p.m. – Movie Night in the heated tent outside Elevation Beer Co., 115 Pahlone Parkway.
Salida
5 p.m. – Local talent Pax Presley plays an eclectic mix of contemporary covers backed by acoustic guitar at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Prizes for top three teams.
7:30-10 p.m. – Comedy on the Rocks at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St., features comedians Sam Ellefson, Savannah Lobel and Ron Ferguson. Proceeds from 50/50 raffle go to Chaffee County Search and Rescue South.
Thurs., Jan. 26
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Open Mic Talent Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Sign-up is at 5:30 p.m.
Leadville
2:30-4:30 p.m. – Live music with George Finnell and Sam Galey in the Ski Cooper Lodge, 232 CR 29.
Poncha Springs
5:30-7 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Souper Supper at the church, 207 Ouray Ave.
Salida
5 p.m. – Local talent Pax Presley plays an eclectic mix of contemporary covers backed by acoustic guitar at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
5:30-7:30 p.m. – Partnership for Community Action hosts Queer & Trans Family Potluck at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St. Take a potluck food item to share. Open to the LGBTQ+ community, their families and allies.
Fri., Jan. 27
Leadville
11 a.m.-noon. – Ski with a Ranger at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29, takes place on beginner and intermediate runs and features information on wildlife, tree species, mountain peaks and more. Meet at the bottom of the 10th Mountain Double chairlift. Details at https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper/.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:15 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $2.25-$5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
6-9 p.m. – Snowfest 2023: Rok Skool’s 11th annual winter showcase, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features Train Wreck, Hot & Bothered, Late Night Snack, Running with Scissors and Skoota Wurmz bands. Tickets are sold out.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Wanderlust Road at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7:30-9:30 p.m. – Adult Soak at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, features leisure pool heated to 102-104 degrees and lights turned down, for adults older than 18 only. Cost is $10; access pass or membership accepted.
Sat., Jan. 28
Buena Vista
8:30 p.m. – Kind Hearted Strangers perform rock ’n’ roll with harmony-driven acoustic roots at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/kind-hearted-strangers/.
Leadville
2:30-4:30 p.m. – Live music with Harvey Craig in the Ski Cooper Lodge, 232 CR 29.
Online
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Partnership for Community Action offers Online Community LGBTQ+ Cultural Fluency Training via Zoom to provide fundamentals of awareness, language and experience on the best practices to support LGBTQ+ people and their allies. Sliding scale payment (where applicable). Registration required; sign up at gopfca.com/online-education. Open to the public.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Briony Hunn blends sentimental folk with flavors of pop, blues and new emerging music at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:15 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $2.25-$5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. 719-480-2809, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or SquareDanceSalida@yahoo.com.
6:30-9 p.m. – Jane Austen Era English Dancing, using facing lines (like contra) with a wide variety of period music including waltzes, at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. $5 per person. Intro lesson for newbies from 6:30-7 p.m.; dance 7-9 p.m. No partner needed. Questions? Call Randy, 719-398-3542, or Hal, 301-892-2108.
7-10 p.m. – Harry Mo & The Cru play reggae covers and originals at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live jazz fusion music with Basilaris at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., Jan. 29
Salida
3-6 p.m. – Open Mic at A Church, 419 D St. Bring your own instruments; all skill levels welcome. $5 donation. Donation-based concessions will be available. Email euncollette@gmail.com to sign up and for more info.
Tues., Jan. 31
Salida
5 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7-10 p.m. – Local band The Stray Dogs perform at a fundraiser for Ark Valley Lacrosse at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.No cover charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.