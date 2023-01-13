C
Saturday
Buena Vista
6:30 p.m. – Montana quartet Kitchen Dwellers perform bluegrass, folk, and rock at the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Doors open at 6 p.m., High Country Hustle opens at 6:30 p.m., followed by Kitchen Dwellers at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/kitchen-dwellers.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Eunice Collette plays unique soulful tunes at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. 719-480-2809, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or SquareDanceSalida@yahoo.com.
4-8 p.m. – Live music with Richard Posadas & Friends on the heated patio at the Soggy Surfer, 228 N. F St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with The Smelted Hearts Trio at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sunday
Monarch Mountain
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Monarch promotes youth safety on the slopes each day through Jan. 21, including Lids on Kids, with Elation Sports offering a discount on children’s and youth helmets along with free fittings to assure proper use and fit.
Salida
4:30-6 p.m. – Art on Film presents “Loving Highsmith,” a documentary about thriller writer Patricia Highsmith’s life and works, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9 at https://salidasteamplant.com/event/film-loving-highsmith/.
5-8 p.m. – Live music with guitarist and vocalist Bill Hussey at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Tuesday
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Women Who Splitboard Meet-up at the Buena Vista Mountain Adventure Backcountry Mapping Event at The Trailhead, 402 E. Main St., followed by drinks and socializing at The Slammer, 412 E. Main St. Free admission; reserve at spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Salida
5 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.