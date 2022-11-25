Fri., Nov. 25
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Taylor Shelton at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m. – Christmas Mountain Run begins at Riverside Park; 5-mile and 1-mile options available for all ages and abilities. Registration for 5-mile costs $40 for adults, $25 for younger than 16; 1-mile is $10. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/Salida/ChristmasMountainRun.
6 p.m. – Parade of Lights, Lighting of Christmas Mountain USA and opening of Holiday Park starts with parade on F Street from Alpine Park to Riverside Park. Santa Claus will light up Christmas Mountain at end of parade and see visitors at Riverside Park afterwards. Hot chocolate and cider available.
6:30 p.m. – Holiday Open House after the parade at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features music by Salida High School choir, free cookies, hot cocoa, apple cider, coffee and popcorn.
7 p.m. – Live blues music with Roots & Rhythm at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Live music by Manitou Springs trio Barefoot Family Caravan at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St. No cover charge.
Sat., Nov. 26
Buena Vista
7:30 p.m. – Denver band Dragondeer performs psychedelic blues, retro funk, soul and rock ’n’ roll at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/dragondeer-2/.
Leadville
3-6 p.m. – Free open house at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., features singer Julia Rose, indoor lawn games and board games.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Tula at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Foodshed Alliance Winter Farmers Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features fresh meat, produce, baked goods, crafts and more.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. 719-480-2809, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or SquareDanceSalida@yahoo.com.
7 p.m. – Live blues music with The Blue Recluse Trio at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., Nov. 27
Coaldale
3 p.m. – Bruce Hayes performs rhythm and Celtgrass, a fusion of acoustic and electric with elements of rock, bluegrass, Celtic and R&B music, at the Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road. Local singer-songwriter-fiddler Sarah Hamilton opens. Tickets are $15 at the door or in advance at https://www.mightysquirrelproductions.com/.
Leadville
3-7 p.m. – Motherlode Holiday Market at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., features holiday gifts from local vendors and artists.
Salida
3 p.m. – Walden Chamber Music Society concert at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Informance begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults at salidasteamplant.com, waldenchambermusic.org and at the box office. Free admission for students, plus one free ticket for accompanying adult. Livestream tickets also available at salidasteamplant.com.
Tues., Nov. 29
Salida
5:30-8:30 p.m. – GARNA Spanish Film Festival at A Church, 419 D St., is planned to be a free potluck event for the Spanish-speaking community, with six short films from the Colorado Environmental Film Fest.
7-10 p.m. – Live music by The Stray Dogs at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St. No cover; 25 percent of beer sales go to Ark Valley Lacrosse Club.
