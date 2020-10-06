Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Daily Events
All day – Chaffee’s Got Talent Facebook group lets viewers enjoy live music, funny moments and other local entertainment.
All day – The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville continues its interactive exhibit about the mining history of California Gulch. The exhibit, overlaid on a 1992 painting of California Gulch as it appeared in 1910, includes information about geology, mining operations, and comparisons of the area then and now. Viewers can click on parts of the painting to learn about different aspects of mining at California Gulch. Access this and other virtual exhibits at mininghalloffame.org/page/exhibits.
Fri., Oct. 9
Buena Vista
10-11 a.m. — Destination Story Time with the Buena Vista Public Library. The library will visit a different destination each week.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Vino Salida offers a free concert series in their tasting room, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs. For more information call 719-539-6299.
Salida
9 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m. – Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Festival at the Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Activities include crafts, animals, wagon rides and a free pumpkin with each child’s ticket. Space limited to 100 for each three-hour session. Tickets need to be purchased in advance at GuidestoneColorado.com
Sat., Oct. 10
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Farmers Market at Alpine Park.
8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Run Through Time marathon and half marathon.
Register and more information at ChaffeeRunning.org. Trails will remain open to the public, but will be busy. Impacted trails include Sweet Dreams, Frontside, Lil’ Rattler, Backbone, North Backbone, Dude Abides, Pauli, Hooligan, Cottonwood, lower Uncle Nazty, Upper Sand Dunes and Prospector and several county roads in the Arkansas Hills.
9 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m. – Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Festival at the Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Activities include crafts, animals, wagon rides and a free pumpkin with each child’s ticket. Space limited to 100 for each three-hour session. Tickets need to be purchased in advance at GuidestoneColorado.com.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Buena Vista Farmers Market at South Main Town Square.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Vino Salida offers a free concert series in their tasting room, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs. For more information call 719-539-6299.
Salida
9 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m. – Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Festival at the Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Activities include crafts, animals, wagon rides, and a free pumpkin with each child’s ticket. Space limited to 100 for each three-hour session. Tickets need to be purchased in advance at GuidestoneColorado.com
Online
5-6 p.m. – GARNA Environmental Hero Awards and fundraiser online ceremony. Four local activists will be recognized for their contributions to GARNA and protecting and conserving the Upper Arkansas Valley. More information and registration link at GARNA.org. Free.
Mon., Oct. 12
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
