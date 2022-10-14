Fri., Oct. 14
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Pam & Dan perform acoustic folk music at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Melody Monroe at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. – Guidestone’s 16th annual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50, features wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, free pumpkin with each child’s ticket, straw bale maze, crafts, drinks and snacks, farmyard friends, games, cider press, hand stenciling and live music. Tickets cost $10 per person, free for kids 2 and younger. Tickets are by advance purchase only at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTU5NDM5.
7 p.m. – Live music with The Smelted Hearts at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., Oct. 15
Buena Vista
10-11:30 a.m. – BV Women’s Connection at Casa del Rio clubhouse, 27665 CR 315, features speaker Audrey Schrive from Colorado Springs, special feature by Michele McKee, and music by flute duo Susan Greiner and Brenda Covert. Refreshments will be served. $10 per person, $5 for age 30 and younger. RSVP to Judy, 719-395-8230, or Betty, 719-395-6967.
11 a.m. – Walk for Freedom, sponsored by BV Hope to bring awareness and local action in the fight against human trafficking, begins at Forest Square Park, 343 U.S. 24 N. Free hats, snacks and drawings for free merchandise. Registration at 10 a.m.
6-8 p.m. – All Through the Night plays indie country and Americana at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306.
8:30 p.m. – Salida Din performs hard rock at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/salida-din/.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Leon Littlebird at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:30 a.m. – Arkansas Valley Advocates for Dyslexia hosts the inaugural Dyslexia Dash Fun Run, a 1-mile run, followed by a 5K run at 9 a.m., starting at Longfellow Elementary School, 425 W. Seventh St. Registration costs $25 for the 5K at https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=289977. Check-in is at 8 a.m.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Shedfest at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets, celebrates the end of the farmers market season with food and artisan vendors, live music by River Tribe, face painting, pumpkin painting, pie baking contest, Salida Circus performers, fresh kombucha and apple cider and more.
9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. – Guidestone’s 16th annual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50, features wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, free pumpkin with each child’s ticket, straw bale maze, crafts, drinks and snacks, farmyard friends, games, cider press, hand stenciling and live music. Tickets cost $10 per person, free for kids 2 and younger. Tickets are by advance purchase only at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTU5NDM5.
2 p.m. – Walk for Freedom, sponsored by BV Hope to bring awareness and local action in the fight against human trafficking, begins at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd. Free hats, snacks and drawings for free merchandise. Registration at 1 p.m.
5-7 p.m. – Colorado Trail Foundation Salida Gathering with free beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres, networking and info about the trail at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Email RSVP to ctf@coloradotrail.org.
5:30-9 p.m. – Salida Mountain Trails Annual Member Party at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., features silent auction, food, drinks and more. Free admission for members and guests.
7 p.m. – Folk acoustic duo Pam & Dan performs at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., Oct. 16
Coaldale
3-5 p.m. – Four Shillings Short performs Celtic and world music using a variety of instruments at the Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road. Admission is by freewill donation.
Salida
9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. – Guidestone’s 16th annual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50, features wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, free pumpkin with each child’s ticket, straw bale maze, crafts, drinks and snacks, farmyard friends, games, cider press, hand stenciling and live music. Tickets cost $10 per person, free for kids 2 and younger. Tickets are by advance purchase only at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTU5NDM5.
2-5 p.m. – Live music Sunday features Richard Posadas at the Soggy Surfer, 228 N. F St.
5-8 p.m. – Live music with Lucky Overton at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Mon., Oct. 17
Salida
7 p.m. – Karaoke for Housing at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., sponsored by Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing. Cash bar.
Tues., Oct. 18
Buena Vista
8 p.m. – The Polish Ambassador mixes old and new music in a wide variety of styles at the Ivy Ballroom at the The Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets are $45 at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/the-polish-ambassador-at-the-ivy-ballroom/tickets.
Howard
5-7 p.m. – Fall Festival at Howard Volunteer Fire Department, 8274 U.S. 50, features free food, games and chili cookoff. Kids are welcome to wear Halloween costumes.
Salida
6:30 p.m. – First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., hosts a community forum for Pura Vida, a Guatemala charity that offers educational scholarships to disadvantaged children.
