Thurs., March 3
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
Fri., March 4
Monarch Mountain
11-11:45 a.m. – Ski with a Naturalist, a tour cosponsored by U.S. Forest Service and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, begins at the sign near the cat skiing yurt. A naturalist leads the tour on green runs to talk about the history, flora and fauna of the Monarch area. Daily lift ticket or season pass required to access lifts. Tour is free and open to all ages and abilities.
Salida
8:30 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
6-8 p.m. – March Movie Madness features a screening of “Being the Ricardos” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Rated R, the film stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Tickets cost $9 at salidasteamplant.com or at the door.
7 p.m. – Salida High School drama team presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at SHS auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. Tickets cost $5 for adults, $4 for students at GoFan.co.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Christopher James at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., March 5
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Tim Mooney at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:30 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Spring Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 201 E. Sackett Ave., features handmade crafts, art, textiles, jams, pickled items, baked goods, jewelry and more.
6-8:30 p.m. – March Movie Madness features a screening of “King Richard” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Rated PG-13, the film stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, father and coach of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. Tickets cost $9 at salidasteamplant.com or at the door.
7 p.m. – Salida High School drama team presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at SHS auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. Tickets cost $5 for adults, $4 for students at GoFan.co.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Chris Nasca at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., March 6
Monarch Mountain
11:15 a.m. – Slopestyle Competition for skiers and snowboarders of all ages in the Steel City Terrain Park. All competitors will take two runs in the judged competition. $20 registration fee, plus must have day-of lift ticket or season pass to access lifts. Registration from 9-10 a.m.; meeting for competitors at 11 a.m.
Salida
2 p.m. – Salida High School drama team presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at SHS auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. Tickets cost $5 for adults, $4 for students at GoFan.co.
4:30-8:30 p.m. – March Movie Madness features a screening of “Spencer” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Rated R, the film stars Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. Tickets cost $9 at salidasteamplant.com or at the door.
Tues., March 8
Salida
6-7 p.m. – The Next Eddy hosts Fly Tying Night at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
