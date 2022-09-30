Fri., Sept. 30
Salida
7 p.m. – Live music with Sugar Britches at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
6:30-9:30 p.m. – Bruce Hayes plays rhythm and Celtgrass at The 146 Taphouse, 146 E. First St.
7-8:30 p.m. – Manhattan Short Film Festival features 10 short films, with Best Film and Best Actor awards determined by ballots cast by audiences in participating venues, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
7-10 p.m. – Colorado Springs reggae band Harry Mo & the Cru performs at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sat., Oct. 1
Salida
8 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
4-8 p.m. – Tom Marcello Memorial Scholarship fundraiser at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St., features live music, silent auction and 50-50 raffles.
Sun., Oct. 2
Salida
7-9:30 p.m. – The River Arkansas performs country, blues, folk and Americana at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets cost $12 in advance at https://www.achurchsalida.org/achurcheventcalendar or $15 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
