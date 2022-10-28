Fri., Oct. 28
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Taylor Shelton at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
2-4 p.m. – Halloween Trick-or-Treat Street at Columbine Manor Care Center, 530 W. 16th St. All kids welcome.
7 p.m. – Live music with S-Town All-Stars at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Live music with Bighorn at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
8-9:30 p.m. – Monarch Madams present the Salida Freakshow, a community talent show and neo-burlesque showcase, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Ages 21 and older only. Cash-only bar. General admission costs $25, VIP front-row seating for $50 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
9 p.m. – Halloween party and Salida Freakshow after-party at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St., features DJs, Melody Monroe, raffle and costume contest.
Sat., Oct. 29
Cotopaxi
9:30 a.m. – Western Fremont Historical Society presents “Ghosts from the Past – Cemetery Crawl,” starting at the Cotopaxi School, 345 CR 12, with tours of San Isabel View Cemetery and Ula Cemetery. Register at 9:30, tour starts at 10 a.m. Cost is $15 for nonmembers, $10 for members and kids younger than 17. Costumes welcome. Bring your own food and water; wear sturdy shoes; dogs must be leashed.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Bob Volpe at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
9 a.m.-noon – Ski & Bike Swap at Salida High School, 26 Jones Ave., features vendors, food, silent auction and more. $5 suggested donation to enter; $50 per table to sell (details at salidabikepark.org/swap). Proceeds benefit Salida bike park.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Ramps and Alleys Kids’ Halloween Carnival and clubhouse fundraiser at 645 E. U.S. 50 features games, skating, painting, candy and costume contest.
3-6 p.m. – Whiskey on the Rocks at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features small batch handcrafted spirits, tasty bites from The Divide and live music by Loa Warner. Ages 21+. General admission costs $50; VIP tickets with exclusive pours cost $65 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
6:30-9:30 p.m. – A Church, 419 D St., hosts “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” a PG-13 Halloween movie night with drinks and snacks. Free for teens ages 13 and older.
7 p.m. – Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing hosts karaoke at a vote yes for housing rally at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St.
7 p.m. – Live blues music with Blue Recluse at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave., plus a Halloween costume party and contest with prizes.
7-10 p.m. – “Boograss” music with Floodgate Operators at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
8-9:30 p.m. – Monarch Madams present the Salida Freakshow, a community talent show and neo-burlesque showcase, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Ages 21 and older only. Cash-only bar. General admission costs $25, VIP front-row seating for $50 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
9 p.m. – Halloween party and Salida Freakshow after-party at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St., features DJs, Melody Monroe, raffle and costume contest.
Sun., Oct. 30
Poncha Springs
2-5 p.m. – Pumpkins and Wine at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120. Wine and tools provided; pumpkins available for purchase. $20 includes a pumpkin and glass of wine, or bring your own pumpkin.
4-6 p.m. – Ark Valley High Rollers present Martians vs. Mermaids Roller Derby at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, with junior derby expo at halftime. Cash bar. $5 suggested donation.
Salida
5-6:30 p.m. – Salida Circus 15th birthday party and documentary at A Church, 419 D St., features birthday cake, circus acts and premiere of Rocky Mountain PBS documentary on the circus.
7-9 p.m. – Ark Valley High Rollers After-Party at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St.
Mon., Oct. 31
Poncha Springs
5-8 p.m. – Lite the Nite at Cross Roads Church, 10915 CR 128, features a candy lane, bounce house, games, prizes, hayride, toys, free hot dogs, s’mores, coffee, pumpkin spice lattes and hot chocolate. Live music by the Cross Roads Praise Team.
Salida
4-6 p.m. – Treat Town, a free event at Grace Church, 1320 D St., features candy, costumes, treats, cider and hot chocolate. Open to all.
5-8 p.m. – “Thriller” Dance on F Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, sponsored by Salida Parks and Recreation Department.
5-8 p.m. – Salida Parks and Recreation hosts Spooky Mobile Recess at Alpine Park, Fourth and F streets, features free activities for kids of all ages, including cornhole, bouncy house, lawn games and more, plus hot apple cider and hot chocolate.
5-8 p.m. – Trunk or Treat hosted by Cornerstone Church, 7410 CR 140, features food, games and candy.
