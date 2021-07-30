Fri., July 30
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Friday Concert at the Farm features Americana musician Gene Farrar performing country, folk, blues and acoustic rock at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Admission by donation. Bring your own chair, blanket and food.
Leadville
9 a.m. – Day 1 of the Stages Cycling Leadville Stage Race begins at the Lake County Rodeo Grounds and ends at Twin Lakes Dam (40 miles). https://www.leadvilleraceseries.com/mtb/leadville-stage-race/.
Poncha Springs
9 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120. Events include 4-H and adult round robins, garden tractor race, 4-H awards, Junior Market Livestock Sale 7 p.m. and music by Spurs & Latigo Band at 9 p.m. Full schedule at chaffeecountyfair.com.
Salida
6-9 p.m. – Live rock and roll music by Mark’s Midnight Carnival Show at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
Sat., July 31
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-8 p.m. – Gold Rush Days features historical re-enactments, arts and crafts vendors, beer garden, food, free live music and free kids’ art classes at Buena Vista River Park. Full schedule at https://buenavistacolorado.org/gold-rush-days/.
Leadville
9 a.m. – Day 2 of the Stages Cycling Leadville Stage Race starts and finishes at Twin Lakes Dam (20 miles). https://www.leadvilleraceseries.com/mtb/leadville-stage-race/.
Poncha Springs
9 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120. Events include team sorting, horseshoe pitching, 4-H agriculture small group tours, antique tractor pull, antique engine demonstration, sawdust pile with coins, catch a pig contests, stock dog demonstration, Mountain States Ranch Rodeo at 6:30 p.m. and music by Spurs & Latigo Band at 9 p.m. Full schedule at chaffeecountyfair.com.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-ins: $5 suggested donation.
7 p.m. – Live music by The Rusty Lungs at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., Aug. 1
Buena Vista
8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Gold Rush Days features cowboy church, historical re-enactments, arts and crafts vendors, beer garden, food, free live music and free kids’ art classes at Buena Vista River Park. The Buena Vista Pack Burro Race begins at 10 a.m. Full schedule at https://buenavistacolorado.org/gold-rush-days/.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – La Pompe string quartet performs rustic gypsy swing with vintage blues and soulful originals at a free concert on The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop.
Leadville
9 a.m. – Day 3 of the Stages Cycling Leadville Stage Race begins at Twin Lakes Dam and ends at Lake County Rodeo Grounds (40 miles). Post-race food, beer and music from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the rodeo grounds, Sixth Avenue and McWethy. https://www.leadvilleraceseries.com/mtb/leadville-stage-race/.
Poncha Springs
8:30 a.m.-noon – Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120. Events include cowboy church service, antique tractor pull and antique engine demonstration. Full schedule at chaffeecountyfair.com.
Salida
10 a.m.-noon – Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science Zoom program features “Climate Change and Our Food Systems,” presented by Dr. Cindy Parker. Available at centralcoloradohumanists.org.
11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Free admission at Salida Museum, 406½ W. U.S. 50, in celebration of Colorado Day.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-ins: $5 suggested donation.
1-5 p.m. – Sylvester plays a slow-simmer stew of roots, bluegrass and original music at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden, 128 N. F St.
Tues., Aug. 3
Nathrop
6-10 p.m. – Free live music on the beach at River Runners Browns Canyon, 24070 CR 301, features Sun Dried Vibes plus a silent disco.
