Weds., March 22
Salida
5-8 p.m. – Richard Posadas with saxophonist Dave McFarren performs original songs and classic rock covers at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6-8 p.m. – Salida Sisterhood New Moon Gathering Cacao Ceremony at Mandala Collective, 211 F St. Bring a mug, journal, pen, yoga mat and blanket for the ceremony and sacred sound bath. Admission by donation. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Prizes for top three teams.
Thurs., March 23
Poncha Springs
5:30-7 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Souper Supper at the church, 207 Ouray Ave.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
5:30-7:30 p.m. – Queer & Trans Family Potluck at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St. Open to all ages and often includes entertainment, music, poetry, activities. Take a dish to share; cups, plates, utensils and drinks provided.
6-8 p.m. – Oscar-nominated movie “The Whale,” starring Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Rated R. Tickets are $9 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Fri., March 24
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:15 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $2.25-$5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
4:30-6 p.m. – Salida Rotary Club Friday Fish Fry offers fish dinners by donation at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Curbside pickup only. Donations will fund Rotary scholarships.
6-9 p.m. – Oscar-nominated movie “Babylon,” starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Rated R. Tickets are $9 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Pint & a Half at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., March 25
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Bruce Warren and bandmate Sarah Hamilton perform covers and originals in the indie-folk-Irish-bluegrass-country-this-that-whatever vein at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
Salida: 1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. 719-480-2809, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or SquareDanceSalida@yahoo.com.
6-8 p.m. – Oscar-nominated movie “Top Gun: Maverick,” starring Tom Cruise, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Rated PG-13. Tickets are $9 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
6:30-9 p.m. – Jane Austen Era English Dancing, using facing lines (like contra) with a wide variety of period music including waltzes, at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. $5 per person. Intro lesson for newbies from 6:30-7 p.m.; dance 7-9 p.m. No partner needed. Questions? Call Randy, 719-398-3542, or Hal, 301-892-2108.
7 p.m. – Aries Night – Birthday Club at The Spot Event Center, 14770 U.S. 285, features music from DJs Alex H, Kyle Ray, ULLA and Jason Syn, food trucks and hors d’oeuvres. All Aries get in free with a plus-one; others pay $20-25 at https://www.eventbrite.com/
7:30 p.m. – Live blues music with The Blue Recluse Trio at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., March 26
Monarch Mountain
11:15 a.m. – March Radness slopestyle competition at the Steel City Terrain Park includes two runs per competitor, judged on style, technique and amplitude. Register from 9-10 a.m. on the Monarch Mountain deck for a cost of $20. Open to all ages. Season pass or day ticket and liability waiver required.
Salida
3-6 p.m. – Open Mic at A Church, 419 D St. Bring your own instruments; all skill levels welcome. $5 donation. Donation-based concessions will be available. Email euncollette@gmail.com to sign up and for more info.
4-6:30 p.m. – Oscar-nominated movie “Elvis” is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Rated PG-13. Tickets are $9 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
7:30 p.m. – Irish band Téada with guest vocalist Caitríona Sherlock performs at A Church, 419 D St. Advance tickets are $20 at https://www.mightysquirrelproductions.com/. Tickets at the door will be $25. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tues., March 28
Salida
5 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
