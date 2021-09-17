Fri., Sept. 17
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – 94th annual + 1 Bazaar at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., features raffle items, books, candy/baked goods, crafts, collectibles and treasures. Lunch is not being served this year.
6-8 p.m. – Friday Concert at the Farm features guitarist and vocalist Barb Maxey performing a mix of ’60s-’70s, blues/jazz, country, gospel and originals at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Admission by donation. Take your own chair, blanket and food.
Salida
11:30 a.m. – Colorado Grand, an annual car rally that takes drivers of classic and vintage sports cars over a 1,000-mile route through Colorado, makes a stop at Thonhoff Park. Local car enthusiasts can check out 136 vehicles.
7-9 p.m. – “I Am Woman,” a documentary film about the life of Helen Reddy, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9 at the box office and salidasteamplant.com.
Sat., Sept. 18
Buena Vista
3-7 p.m. – The Great State Tomato War at The Meadows, 15264 CR 350, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Buena Vista as a fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Registration for participation is closed but spectators are welcome. Food, beer and commemorative merchandise will be available to purchase.
Leadville
6 a.m. – Leadville Big Friggin Loop, a self-supported, noncommercial ultra-endurance mountain bike race, begins in downtown Leadville. The 115-mile route includes more than 14,000 feet elevation gain. Registrations begins at 5:30 a.m. at Leadvelo Bicicasa, 719 Harrison Ave. No entrance fees or aid stations.
6-10 p.m. – Musician Julia Rose weaves her vocal riffs with the sounds of many stringed instruments, creating a blend of folk, pop and jazz genres, at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St.
Salida
8 a.m. – Banana Belt Mountain Bike Race starts on Little Rainbow Trail. Registration for the 28-mile course costs $60; shorter 5-mile course is $30. Register at https://www.bikereg.com/51733.
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-ins: $5 suggested donation.
1-3 p.m. – American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 hosts its 100th anniversary open house at the Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. Cake and ice cream will be served and the public is invited.
7 p.m. – Bonnie Culpeper & David Lawrence perform at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
8-11 p.m. – Live music by Big Horn at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sun., Sept. 19
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
Salida
7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. – Monarch Crest Crank mountain bike event is a fundraiser for The Alliance. The event is full, but virtual supporters can donate $25 at https://www.monarchcrestcrank.com/.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-ins: $5 suggested donation.
5:30-8 p.m. – Collegiate Peaks Forum Series presents “The Colorado Fossil Discovery That Rocked the World,” a talk by Dr. Tyler Lyson and Dr. Ian Miller from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. A free dinner in the SteamPlant ballroom precedes the free talk at 7 p.m. in the theater. Open to all ages. RSVP for the dinner to treasurer@collegiatepeaksforum.org.
Mon., Sept. 20
Buena Vista
5:30-7 p.m. – Free BV Strong Community Dinner on East Main Street, a nonpolitical, noncommercial, nonpromotional event to share food and friendship. Seats are assigned at facebook.com/groups/bvstrong.
Salida
4:45-5:45 p.m. – Youth Farmers Market at Salida Boys & Girls Club, 709 Palmer St., provides an opportunity to support local youth and fresh produce.
Tues., Sept. 21
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Embracing Aging Fair at Sunrise Manor, 301 Alsina St., features an art class, health screenings, entertainment and a free lunch. Registration required at www.embracingagingchaffee.com. For COVID vaccinated adults only, and masks will be required for indoor activities.
Salida
6 p.m. – The Wallens Duo performs at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
