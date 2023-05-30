Tues., May 30
Salida
6:30 p.m. – Acoustic guitarist Vickie Genfen with opening act High Desert Acoustic Duo performs at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., to support Friends of Browns Canyon’s work to achieve a Dark Sky Park certification for Browns Canyon National Monument. Tickets are $25 at https://www.eventbrite.com/. Doors open at 6, dark-sky photography presentation at 6:30, concert at 7 p.m.
7-10 p.m. – West Texas Exiles perform country-western music at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets are $20 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Weds., May 31
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Coaldale
4-6 p.m. – Coaldale Farmers Market at Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road, features local farmers, food producers, bakers artists and artisans.
Salida
5-8 p.m. – Live music with James Speiser at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Prizes for top three teams.
7:30-10 p.m. – Comedy on the Rocks – Pride Week Edition at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St., features Steven Roberts, Bailey Carlson and Cameron Mackenzie. A 50/50 raffle will benefit Partnership for Community Action.
Thurs., June 1
Buena Vista
4-6 p.m. – Central Colorado Humanists hosts Buena Vista Stammtisch at Simple Eatery, 402 E. Main St., with food, drink and “agenda-free” conversation for members and friends.
6-9 p.m. – Open Mic Talent Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Sign-up is at 5:30 p.m.
Leadville
2-6 p.m. – Cloud City Conservation Center Plant Sale at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Drive, features a variety of vegetables and herbs. Sales are by donation – suggested donation amounts provided, but give whatever works best for you.
Poncha Springs
6-7:30 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Picnic in the Park with free hot dogs and hamburgers at Chipeta Park.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
6-8 p.m. – Irish & Old-Time Music Jam at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7 p.m. – Beau Bones’ Brass Band plays the blues at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Fri., June 2
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Friday at the Farm at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St., features Mountain Mantra playing classic rock, folk, blues and originals. Bring your own lawn chair/blanket and snacks.
9 p.m. – Gasoline Lollipops perform Americana roots musicat The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $15 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/gasoline-lollipops/.
Leadville
2-6 p.m. – Cloud City Conservation Center Plant Sale at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Drive, features a variety of vegetables and herbs. Sales are by donation – suggested donation amounts provided, but give whatever works best for you.
6:30 p.m. – Nobody Gets Hurt performs classic rock, country, Americana and folk music at Golden Burro, 710 Harrison Ave. Free admission.
7-9 p.m. – The Yak is a story-telling competition on the theme of “Pride” at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Two headliners will tell stories for 15 minutes each, followed by a speed round of 5-minute stories from audience members. Cost is $10.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Wanderlust Road plays gypsy jazz, swing, rockin’ funk and soul at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m. – Mystery Lovers Book Club organizational meeting at A Church, 419 D St., is open to anyone who enjoys mystery books. RSVP to 303-641-3534 or 303-641-4155.
5 p.m. – First Fridays at downtown Salida art galleries offers extended hours, demonstrations, receptions and opportunities to meet local artists in their studios.
6 p.m. – Greg West performs “I Am My Own Wife” at Box of Bubbles, 206 E St., for Ark Valley Pride. Tickets at www.coloradotints.com.
7-9 p.m. – Ark Valley Pride Kickoff at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St. Nonalcoholic menu available.
7-10 p.m. – A-Mac & the Height play reggae, jam and rock at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., June 3
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at North Railroad Tracks, Main Street.
10 a.m. – Community Picnic in the Park at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street, features grand opening of the new Legacy Stage, live music, community acts, library summer reading kickoff, beer, whiskey and concessions. Bring your own chairs, blankets and picnic baskets if desired.
5 p.m. – Melvin Seals & JGB play rock music at The Lawn at Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Includes special guests Ron Holloway and Wally Ingram and opener JoJo Hermann with guest Sam Holt. Tickets are $70 for Saturday only, $125 for Saturday and Sunday. All ages welcome.
8:45 p.m. – Easy Jim plays the music of The Grateful Dead at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $15 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/easy-jim/.
Fairplay
6 a.m. and 8 a.m. – South Park Trail Runs start at South Park City Museum, end at Fairplay Beach. Races are Ultra 38-Mile ($140), Heavy Marathon ($120) and Heavy Half Marathon ($110). Register at https://humanpotentialrunning.com/races/south-park-marathon/.
Leadville
9 a.m. – Turquoise Lake 20K run travels clockwise around the lake, starting at the Matchless Boat Ramp. Proceeds benefit youth athletics. Registration costs $40 at http://leadvillesportshall.com/turquoise-lake-20k/.
7 p.m. – Folk musician Cosy Sheridan performs a benefit concert at St. George Episcopal Church, 200 W. Fourth St., to support community meals and food pantry. Tickets are $25 for adults, $12.50 for kids 12 and younger at www.saintgeorgeleadville.com.
Poncha Springs
11 a.m.-8 p.m. – 11th anniversary Beach Party at Elevation Beer Co., 115 Pahlone Parkway, features pig roast, live surf rock with The Beloved Invaders from 3-6 p.m., magic and fire juggling by Paprika at 7 p.m., axe throwing, temporary tattoos and more.
5-7 p.m. – Jason Thies performs rock/country/blues covers from the 1950s on at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
8 a.m.-noon – Mt. Shavano Manor garage sale at Mt. Shavano Manor Community Center, 525 W. 16th St., features baked goods, books, white elephant items, handmade afghan, homemade breakfast burritos and free coffee and doughnuts.
8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. – Salida Mountain Trails and Central Colorado Mountain Riders host a Rainbow Trail ShinDig trail work day for National Trails Day, followed by a free lunch. RSVP is required at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfLXC3urNKvWYf7IbfRPlYazGLLjmOql7vmdkIjG-5CKq35Hg/viewform.
10 a.m.-9 p.m. – Ark Valley Pride Celebration, themed “We’re Here, We’re Queer, We’re Rural,” at Riverside Park features a Pride Village from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with a variety of activities for all ages, Itty Bitty LGBTQ+ Health Fair from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Ark Valley Pride Youth Awards from 10:30-11:30 a.m. along with youth activities and performances, Dance Party with DJs from 3:30-4:15 p.m., Pride Presentation & Awards from 4:15-6 p.m. and Drag Show in the Park from 7-9 p.m.
1-4 p.m. – Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center Open House, 8913 W. U.S. 50, features the opening of Molly’s Classroom, a new meeting and learning space, guided tours, snacks and drinks.
3:05-3:30 p.m. – Purple People Powered Pride Parade starts at Alpine Park, Fourth and F streets, and travels to Riverside Park. Anyone who wants to participate should meet at Alpine Park at 2:30 p.m. in parade-worthy dress.
5-7 p.m. – Author John Wesley Anderson discusses his book “Lou and JonBenet” at A Church, 419 D St. Doors open at 4 p.m.
7-10 p.m. – Two Faces West plays “Crankin’ Electric Rock & Blues” at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7 p.m. – Live music with Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., June 4
Buena Vista
5 p.m. – Melvin Seals & JGB play rock music at The Lawn at Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Includes special guests Ron Holloway and Wally Ingram, plus Rob Eaton playing music of The Grateful Dead with JGB. Tickets are $70 for Sunday only, $125 for Saturday and Sunday. All ages welcome.
6-9 p.m. – Sam Burchfield plays Appalachian music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Leadville
8:30 a.m. – Fish Hatchery 5K starts at Leadville National Fish Hatchery, 2846 Colo. 300. Registration is $25 for ages 18 and older, free for younger than 18. Register at http://leadvillesportshall.com/fish-hatchery-5k or 7-8 a.m. day-of in front of the main hatchery building.
Salida
10 a.m.-noon –Central Colorado Humanists present Sunday Science atSalida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., with Steven Sarns speaking on integrated circuits, how they are made, how they are used and why there is a shortage. All are welcome. Admission is free but donations are accepted.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Ark Valley Pride Drag Brunch for ages 21+ at A Church, 419 D St., a fundraiser for Partnership for Community Action, features six drag performers, concessions and a sit-down brunch VIP Meet & Greet. Tickets cost $25-$60, with options with and without brunch, at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
2-4:30 p.m. – Walden Chamber Music Society concert at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features works by Beethoven and Haydn performed by pianist Jo Boatright, violinist Aaron Boyd and cellist Chris Adkins. Tickets are $20 for adults, free for students (plus one free ticket for an accompanying adult) at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
2 p.m. – Live music with David Lawrence & Friends at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-9 p.m. – Nashville singer-songwriter Dana Cooper performs Americana, indie folk, alt. folk, alt. country and roots at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets are $15. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Mon., June 5
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Sam Burchfield plays Appalachian music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Leadville
Salida
7 p.m. – Montana rock band Stranded by Choice performs with local band Sound Valley at Stoke, 720 U.S. 50. Free admission.
Tues., June 6
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Sam Burchfield plays Appalachian music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
5:30-8 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6 p.m. – Todd Sheaffer and Chris Thompson perform music of Bob Dylan and The Grateful Dead at Stoke, 720 U.S. 50. Tickets are $17 at https://www.eventbrite.com/ and include a selection of barbecue bites.
