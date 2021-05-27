May 28
1:30-3:30 p.m. – elevateHER Climb-a-thon fundraiser at Peak Fitness in Buena Vista. Sponsors will make pledges based on the number of climbs elevateHER girls can make in two hours. www.elevateherco.org.
5-8 p.m. – Cellphone Photography at the Huck Finn Ice Rink Warming Hut, 505 W. Fifth St. Leadville. Cost for the workshop is $25. Register at https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/activity/search or call the Lake County Recreation Department at 719-486-7486. Call Judy Green directly at 719-427-7892 with questions.
6-8:30 p.m. – SunFest concert in Salida’s Riverside Park features River Tribe, Playing with Fire, Wacky Whackers, Wooden Rain, Wooden Raindrops and a performance by Salida Circus. Performances are free, outdoors and open to the public.
6:30 p.m. – CKS Paddlefest BV Town Party on the lawn at South Main in Buena Vista features live music by Rapidgrass. Show is free but donations will be accepted to support the River Fund.
May 29
1 p.m. – CKS Paddlefest River Surf Competition at the Staircase Wave in Buena Vista River Park. $25 registration fee. www.ckspaddlefest.com.
4-6 p.m. – Buena Vista author Cary Unkelbach meets the public and autographs copies of her book, “Heartbreak Kennel: The True Story of Max and His Breeders,” at The Book Haven, 109 N. F St. in Salida. At 5 p.m. she will read from the book and answer questions.
4:30-8 p.m. – Bluegrass on the Arkansas in Salida’s Riverside Park features performances by Ragged Mountain and Woodbelly. Admission is free. Rotary Club of Salida will serve drinks and food as a fundraiser. Donations also accepted for Rotary scholarship fund.
May 30
7, 8 and 9 a.m. – CKS Paddlefest Spirit Trail Races, marathon, half-marathon and 8K, on Buena Vista trails. Registration costs $95, $85 or $55 depending on race length. Register at www.spirittrailrace.com/registration.
Noon – CKS Paddlefest Numbers Kayak Race at the Numbers rapids in the Arkansas River outside Buena Vista features time-trial races in four classes. $25 registration fee. www.ckspaddlefest.com.
Noon-8 p.m. – Bluegrass on the Arkansas in Salida’s Riverside Park features performances by Bonnie Culpepper, Big Meadow, Woodbelly and Rapidgrass. Admission is free. Rotary Club of Salida will serve drinks and food as a fundraiser. Donations also accepted for Rotary scholarship fund.
May 31
10 a.m. – Memorial Day observances at Chaffee County Veterans Memorial Park in Poncha Springs, followed by ceremonies at Poncha Springs and Fairview cemeteries. American Legion Post No. 64, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820 and Lt. Harry T. Ostrum Jr. Detachment No. 1420 of the Marine Corps League will participate.
11 a.m. – CKS Paddlefest Race to the Grill starts at Wilderness Aware and ends at River Runners Riverside Grill for lunch. Open to any craft – kayak, ducky or SUP. $10 per racer. www.ckspaddlefest.com.
