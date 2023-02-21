Weds., Feb. 22
Buena Vista
7-9 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Prizes for top three teams.
Thurs., Feb. 23
Buena Vista
6-9 p.m. – Open Mic Talent Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Sign-up is at 5:30 p.m.
Poncha Springs
5:30-7 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Souper Supper at the church, 207 Ouray Ave.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
5:30-7:30 p.m. – Partnership for Community Action Queer + Trans Family Potluck at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St. Open to all ages. Take a dish to share. Place settings and drinks will be provided
6-9:30 p.m. – Friends of Team Monarch Fundraiser at A Church, 419 D St., features the movie “Roots – Foundation of Freeskiing.” Proceeds benefit Team Monarch.
7:30-10:30 p.m. – Salida’s Next Last Waltz at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features local musicians in a theatrical re-creation of The Band’s 1976 farewell concert. All three performances (Thursday-Saturday) are sold out.
8:30-10:30 p.m. – Adult Drop-in Volleyball at Salida High School main gym. Volleyballs will be provided. $4 drop-in fee; for ages 16+.
Fri., Feb. 24
Buena Vista
8:30 p.m. – Tenth Mountain Division performs Americana with influences of Southern rock and progressive bluegrass at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/tenth-mountain-division/.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Ceruleus plays acoustic rock with a woodwind twist at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:15 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $2.25-$5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Wanderlust Road at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7:30-10:30 p.m. – Salida’s Next Last Waltz at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features local musicians in a theatrical re-creation of The Band’s 1976 farewell concert. All three performances (Thursday-Saturday) are sold out.
Sat., Feb. 25
Buena Vista
9 p.m. – Denver sextet Eminence Ensemble performs genres including hard rock, soul, funk and R&B at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/eminence-ensemble/.
Fairplay
6 p.m. – Town of Fairplay’s fourth annual Mardi Gras fundraiser at the American Legion, 601 Clark St., features tarot card reading, beads, music, dancing, costume contest, a cash bar, Cajun cuisine and crowning of king and queen. Tickets cost $25 at Town Hall or call 719-838-0163.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Briony Hunn at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:15 a.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $2.25-$5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
9 a.m. – 7000 Feet Time Trial, the third race in 7000 Feet Running Company’s Winter Running Series, begins at the Frontside Trailhead parking lot and ends on Hillside Drive. Runners will start in 30-second intervals. Awards for all participants and cash prizes to top finishers. Registration costs $25 at https://shop.7kft.co/products/chaffee-county-winter-running-series.
10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Christmas Mountain Bulb Removal when volunteers will help remove light bulbs from Christmas Mountain to prevent them from fading in summer. Participants may park at upper lot on Spiral Drive and walk up the road or hike up the front side of Tenderfoot Mountain. Wear sturdy boots and warm clothes and take a canvas shopping bag, food and water. For questions contact Jerry McCable, 303-489-3880.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Makers’ Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features local artists, bakers, makers and farmers plus interactive workshops, food and an herbal elixir bar. Free admission.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. 719-480-2809, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or SquareDanceSalida@yahoo.com.
6:30-9 p.m. – Jane Austen Era English Dancing, using facing lines (like contra) with a wide variety of period music including waltzes, at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. $5 per person. Intro lesson for newbies from 6:30-7 p.m.; dance 7-9 p.m. No partner needed. Questions? Call Randy, 719-398-3542, or Hal, 301-892-2108.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Chauncy Crandall at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7:30-10:30 p.m. – Salida’s Next Last Waltz at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features local musicians in a theatrical re-creation of The Band’s 1976 farewell concert. All three performances (Thursday-Saturday) are sold out.
Sun., Feb. 26
Salida
3-6 p.m. – Open Mic at A Church, 419 D St. Bring your own instruments; all skill levels welcome. $5 donation. Donation-based concessions will be available. Email euncollette@gmail.com to sign up and for more info.
Mon., Feb. 27
Buena Vista
6:30-9 p.m. – Live Music Mondays features Alex Blocker Duo at Wesley & Rose Lobby Bar at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop.
Poncha Springs
5:30-9 p.m. – Crafts & Crafts with Weaverwalker Co. is an evening of craft-making and craft beer at Elevation Beer Co., 115 Pahlone Parkway. Cost is $20.
Tues., Feb. 28
Salida
10:30-11:30 a.m. – Breath, Sound and Movement Class, combining a flow of yoga, tai chi and qi gong postures while surrounded by warm water, takes place every Tuesday through March 21 at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50. Drop-in cost is $8.
5 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6-8 p.m. – Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited and The Next Eddy offer a free beginners’ Intro to Fly Tying Clinic at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St. Tools and materials will be provided.
