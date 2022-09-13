Weds., Sept. 14
Buena Vista
Noon – Young at Heart Potluck Luncheon at BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St., features a taco bar. Bring a side dish to share and your place setting. Lee Covenay will speak on the bird survey.
5:30-8:30 p.m. – Progressive roots musician A.J. Fullerton performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Coaldale
4-6 p.m. – Coaldale Schoolhouse Mountain Market at 287 Hayden Creek Road features a dozen or more local food producers, artists and artisans.
Salida
5-8 p.m. – Bruce Hayes performs rhythm and Celtgrass music, combining elements of rock, bluegrass, Celtic and R&B, at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
Thurs., Sept. 15
Buena Vista
5-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce hosts Business After Hours Mixer at BV Library, 131 Linderman Ave. Registration costs $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers at https://buenavistacolorado.org/events/bv-chamber-after-hours-mixer/.
5-8 p.m. – Progressive roots musician A.J. Fullerton performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
6 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Sign-up starts at 5 p.m., performances at 6 p.m. BYOB.
Poncha Springs
6-7:30 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Picnic in the Park with free hot dogs and hamburgers at Chipeta Park.
Salida
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Astrologer Garrett Hall hosts a free astrology class on the houses of the natal chart at the library, 405 E St. Bring your natal chart if you have questions.
6:30-8 p.m. – Free monthly gathering at A Church, 419 D St., features Molly Bischoff speaking on Heart and Brain Health. Live music by Richard Maas starts at 6:30 with discussion at 7 p.m.
8 p.m. – Karaoke Night at Club E 146 inside the The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
Fri., Sept. 16
Buena Vista
5-8 p.m. – Progressive roots musician A.J. Fullerton performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
6-8 p.m. – Friday at the Farm features music by Kevin Cardinal at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Bring your own lawn chair/blanket and snacks.
8:30 p.m. – Gasoline Lollipops play American roots music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/gasoline-lollipops/.
Crestone
7 p.m. – Reggae singer Pato Banton performs at The Cloud Station, 300 S. Cottonwood St.
Fairplay
4-8 p.m. – Park County Creative Alliance Art Adventuring weekend presents an Arty Party at American Legion Hall, 601 Clark St., with food, live music, the Arty Car and silent/live auctions.
Leadville
4-6 p.m. – Farmers market at Cloud City Conservation Center, 440 McWethy Drive. Market is donation based; items have suggested prices but customers can pay whatever works for them.
7-9 p.m. – Trivia Night at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., features general categories. Teams of no more than six. Cost is $5 at the door. All proceeds donated to local charity.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
5:30 p.m. – Salida Bike Fest cruiser ride, a 1-mile, family-friendly bike ride starting at Riverside Park and ending at Salida SteamPlant.
7-9 p.m. – Bike-in movie and Salida Bike Fest kickoff at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features a showing of “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” preceded by a short film. Door prizes for best costume and more. Proceeds benefit Salida Mountain Trails. Tickets are $5 for kids younger than 18, $7 for adults and $12 for adults with a beer; get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
5-10 p.m. – Denver band 2MX2 plays at a fundraising event for Full Circle Restorative Justice at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Live music with The Barefoot Family Caravan at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sat., Sept. 17
Buena Vista
9 a.m. – Autumn Run Half Marathon, 10K, 5K and fun runs start at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 and Main Street. Registration costs $85 for half marathon, $50 for 10K, $35 for 5K, free for fun run, at https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/BuenaVista/AutumnColorRun.
10-11:30 a.m. – BV Women’s Connection at Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313, features speaker Jill Pursell, music by Rebecca Poos. Cost is $10 or $5 for ages 30 and younger. RSVP to Betty, 719-395-6967, or Judy, 71-395-8230.
8:30 p.m. – Colten Jesse and The Hooligans play country, songwriter, folk and roots music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/colten-jesse/.
Fairplay
All day – Art Adventuring weekend features countywide open houses with demonstrations, receptions, refreshments and/or live music at galleries around the area. Pick up maps at local galleries or visit https://parkcountycreativealliance.org/art-adventuring-map/.
Leadville
3-6:30 p.m. – We Love Lake County Community Dinner at Ice Palace Park, 100 W. 10th St., offers food for the whole community, games for kids and live music by Carey Nall. Those who are able can bring their favorite unhealthy dish to share.
Poncha Springs
2 p.m. – Buena Vista Rotary Club presents the Great State Tomato War, aka the Great Colorado vs. Texas Tomato War, at Here Below Ranch, 8410 CR 250. Gates open at 2 p.m.; entertainment, games and silent auction at 3 p.m.; kids-only tomato war at 4 p.m.; main event at 5 p.m., with Texans defending the “Tomalamo” against Coloradans, both sides wielding overripe tomatoes. Registration costs $40 for adults, $25 for kids younger than 12 and $35 per person for teams of five or more. Register at https://www.tomatowar.org/.
5-7 p.m. – Live music with David Rogers at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Saguache
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – 29th annual Fall Festival & Quilt Show features vendors, silent auction, quilts, art, live music, dancing and more in downtown Saguache.
Salida
7 and 7:30 a.m. – Salida 76 Gravel Grinder mountain bike race/ride starts in Riverside Park and features 76-mile and 76K routes with either a competitive timed option with prizes or a no-timing “Party Pace.” All options include T-shirt, food and beer afterwards. Registration costs $155 for 76-mile, $135 for 76K at https://www.bikereg.com/salida76.
8 a.m. – Banana Belt Mountain Bike Race, a 20-mile ride on the Cottonwood loop in the Arkansas Hills, suitable for intermediate mountain bikers, starts in Riverside Park. Free socks, food, beer and music afterwards. Registration costs $75 at https://www.bikereg.com/banana-belt-mountain-bike-race. Proceeds benefit Salida Mountain Trails.
8 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Free Green Homes Tour features five energy-efficient homes in Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista. Pick up maps at New Energy Colorado and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association booths at Salida Farmers Market in Alpine Park.
9 a.m. – Salida Bike Fest kids’ bike decorating in Riverside Park, followed by decorated bike parade, a half-mile route starting and ending in the park.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
4-7 p.m. – Guidestone’s Tour de Farms bike ride starts at North F Street parking lot by the caboose and is a leisurely moderate 6-mile ride that stops for tours at three local farms. Registration costs $9 and includes light snacks at the farms and drink ticket for after-party at High Side Bar & Grill. Costumes encouraged in plants and animals theme; helmets required. Ages 12 and older. Register at https://www.amilia.com/store/en/city-of-salida-recreation/shop/activities/4057195.
6:30 p.m. – Green Homes Tour presentation on clean energy incentives and options at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets are $5 per person, including pizza and beverages, and are available at GARNA.org.
7 p.m. – Live music by Sposta at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., Sept. 18
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
Fairplay
All day – Art Adventuring weekend features countywide open houses with demonstrations, receptions, refreshments and/or live music at galleries around the area. Pick up maps at local galleries or visit https://parkcountycreativealliance.org/art-adventuring-map/.
Poncha Springs
2-4 p.m. – Live music by Justin Allison at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
7:30 a.m. – Monarch Crest Crank 25-mile mountain bike ride begins in Riverside Park. Participants are shuttled to the top of Monarch Crest to begin the ride along the Continental Divide. After-party in Riverside Park is open to public. Proceeds benefit The Alliance. Registration costs $95, but the event is full; waiting list is available until Sept. 16. To get on the waiting list or become a virtual supporter, visit https://www.monarchcrestcrank.com./.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
6 p.m. – Women’s Mountain Bike Ride starts at Absolute Bikes, 330 W. Sackett Ave.
Mon., Sept. 19
Buena Vista
8 p.m. – California Honeydrops bring “vibrant energy and electric dance-party vibe” to the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets cost $45 at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/the-california-honeydrops/tickets. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Tues., Sept. 20
Buena Vista
4 p.m. – Fall Color Tour registration and check-in at Collegiate Peaks Off-Road, 710 U.S. 24 N. Participants go at their own pace on self-guided off-highway-vehicle tours from Sept. 21-24. Registration costs $135 and includes public lands access pass, three breakfasts and dinner Friday.
Salida
6:30 p.m. – First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., hosts a community forum featuring Hope’s Promise, a charity that works with families in the refugee camps of Kenya.
