Thurs., Nov. 25
Buena Vista
9 a.m. – Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition hosts the second annual Turkey Trot 5K starting on South Main Square. Choice of two courses; awards given to top and last finishers. For more information and to register, visit https://bvsingletrack.com.
Noon-2 p.m. – Eighth annual Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 118 S. Gunnison Ave. Dine in and carry out offered. To RSVP, call 719-395-8424 or 719-395-6597.
Salida
Noon-2 p.m. – Free Salida Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Open to all; carry-out and delivery only. For delivery, call 719-539-3351 by 5 p.m. Nov. 23.
Fri., Nov. 26
Online
Virtual Schoolhouse Holiday Auction benefiting the Schoolhouse at Poncha Springs, part of the Chaffee County Childcare Initiative, offers a chance to bid on holiday gifts from local businesses. Submit bids at shorturl.at/kpJX7 through Nov. 30.
Salida
10 a.m. – Inaugural Christmas Mountain 5-Mile Run, for all ages and abilities, starts at Riverside Park. Course is scenic and flat. Prizes for top finishers by age group. Registration costs $35 and proceeds go to Chaffee County Community Foundation Emergency Response Fund. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/Salida/ChristmasMountainRun.
3 p.m. until after fireworks – Book signing with authors Linda “L.C.” Ditchkus and Laurel McHargue at The Book Haven, 109 N. F St.
6 p.m. – Parade of Lights on downtown F Street, followed by lighting of Christmas Mountain USA, opening of Holiday Park and fireworks.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Christopher James at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., Nov. 27
Leadville
Noon-5 p.m. – Leadville Main Street Program and Leadville Lake County Chamber of Commerce host the sixth annual Shop Leadville and Small Business Saturday at local businesses. Free swag and warm-up by the fire pit in Zaitz Park on Harrison Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets.
Sun., Nov. 28
Leadville
2-7 p.m. – Motherlode Holiday Market at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., features wares by local artisans, from homemade breads to silversmiths.
Salida
3 p.m. – Walden Chamber Music Society concert features musicians Aaron Boyd, Matt Diekman, Camilla Bonzo and Jo Boatright playing music by Schumann, Beethoven and Brahms. Tickets cost $20 at Waldenchambermusic.org. Free admission for students. Masks and COVID vaccination required.
5-7 p.m. – Queer and Trans Post-Thanksgiving Holiday Potluck at Sellars Project Space, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Take a dish to share; tableware and drinks will be provided. For more information and to RSVP, email hello@goPfCA.com.
