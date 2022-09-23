Fri., Sept. 23
Buena Vista
3-9 p.m. – 14er Fest, a three-day multisport outdoor festival, features 5K run, mountain bike ride, fly fishing clinics, classes, vendor village, beer garden, show & shine vehicle display and live music at locations around Buena Vista. Vendor village is at 402 E. Main St. Event pass costs $45; additional charges for some events. Details, registration and full schedule at https://14erfest.org/.
6-8 p.m. – Friday at the Farm features music by Brian Bishop at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Bring your own lawn chair/blanket and snacks.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Eli Dokson at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
5-7 p.m. – Salida Studio Tour Group Art Show Reception at Pinon Real Estate Group, 201 F St.
7 p.m. – Live music with The Smelted Hearts at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Matthew Marcus McDaniel plays “no-nonsense rock ’n’ roll with sultry soul singing” at The 146 Taphouse, 146 E. First St.
7:30 p.m. – Multi-instrumentalist Tim O’Brien with wife Jan Fabricious performs rootsy acoustic instrumentation and sweet harmony singing at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of show at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Sat., Sept. 24
Buena Vista
8 a.m.-9 p.m. – 14er Fest, a three-day multisport outdoor festival, features off-roading, mountain bike rides, fly fishing, trail running, hiking, classes, vendor village, beer garden, show & shine vehicle display and live music at locations around Buena Vista. Vendor village is at 402 E. Main St. Event pass costs $45; additional charges for some events. Details, registration and full schedule at https://14erfest.org/.
Cotopaxi
9:30 a.m. – Western Fremont Historical Society presents “Witchers, Nesters, Miners & More” program and tour of historic sites starting at the Cotopaxi School, 345 CR 12. Take water, snacks and sack lunch and wear sturdy shoes for walking on rough terrain. Registration at 9:30 a.m., program at 10 a.m. Cost is $10 for WFHS members and kids younger than 17, $15 for nonmembers.
Poncha Springs
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – National Public Lands Day campsite cleanup on CR 250 leading to base of Mount Shavano. Sign up at https://bit.ly/shavanocleanup or call 719-539-5106 for details.
10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Indoor and outdoor Quilt Festival at Poncha Springs Town Hall and Chipeta Park, 330 Burnett Ave. Free admission.
Noon-8 p.m. –19th annual free Tenderfoot Grape Stomp at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120, features grape stomping for all ages from noon to 5 p.m. and live music: Alex Regeimbal from noon to 2 p.m., Briony Hunn from 2-4 p.m., Sad Hands with Ryan Ericsson from 4-6 p.m. and Blue Recluse from 6-8 p.m.
Saguache
8 a.m.-5 p.m. – Community flea market at Otto Mears Park.
Salida
8 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Salida Studio Tour is an opportunity to view the studios and works of 30 local working artists. For a map and to preview the art, visit https://salidastudiotour.com/.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. 719-480-2809, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or SquareDanceSalida@yahoo.com.
7 p.m. – Live music by Alex Johnstone at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Acoustic duo The Border Hookups performs at The 146 Taphouse, 146 E. First St.
Sun., Sept. 25
Buena Vista
8 a.m.-3 p.m. – 14er Fest, a three-day multisport outdoor festival, features off-roading, mountain bike rides, fly fishing, trail running, hiking, kids’ strider race, vendor village, beer garden and live music at locations around Buena Vista. Vendor village is at 402 E. Main St. Event pass costs $45; additional charges for some events. Details, registration and full schedule at https://14erfest.org/.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
Howard
1-4 p.m. – Western Fremont Historical Society hosts “A Look Back at the History of the Town of Howard” at WFHS History Center,70 CR 56. Free admission.
Poncha Springs
2-4 p.m. – Live music by Jeanine Renee at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Salida Studio Tour is an opportunity to view the studios and works of 30 local working artists. For a map and to preview the art, visit https://salidastudiotour.com/.
1 p.m. – Live music by John Till at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
4-7 p.m. – Guidestone Colorado presents An Evening of Cowboy Music with Bob Bovee outdoors at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Optional guided tours at 4 p.m., cowboy appetizers and pie starting at 4:30, music from 5:30-7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for youth at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTU5NDIz.
6-8 p.m. – Evening with an Expert at A Church, 419 D St., features attorney Jenna Mazzucca speaking on “Trusts, What Are They Good For?” Suggested donation is $10.
Tues., Sept. 27
Salida
5 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7 p.m. – Walden Chamber Music Society presents pianist Zhu Wang at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., and livestreamed. Reception and silent auction follow the performance. Tickets cost $35 for adults; free for K-12 students and $20 for accompanying adult. Get tickets at https://waldenchambermusic.org or https://salidasteamplant.com/.
