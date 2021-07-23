Fri., July 23
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Friday Concert at the Farm features acoustic music by singer-songwriter-guitarist Brian Bishop, with violist Lindsay Davis and Anna Bishop on percussion, at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Admission by donation. Bring your own chair, blanket and food.
Fairplay
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Fairplay Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show at Fairplay River Park Event Site, 200 Platte Drive, features mineral specimens, rough, slab, jewelry, cabochons, beads, fossils, petrified wood, tools, equipment. Free admission and free parking.
6 p.m. – TGIFairplay free concert on Fifth Street with food, beer, wine and live music by The Outliers.
Poncha Springs
3 p.m. – Gates open for Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120. Events include tack sale, Muttin’ Bustin’, steer riding, CPRA Rodeo at 7 p.m. and dance with music by Carin Mari at 9 p.m. Rodeo admission is $10 for adults, $8 for ages 5-14, free for younger than 5. Full schedule at www.chaffeecountyfair.com.
Salida
7 p.m. – Blues and Americana musician Harry Harpoon performs at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., July 24
Buena Vista
1 p.m. – Nasca Lines performs at the Buena Vista Roastery Stage on East Main Street.
Fairplay
8 a.m.-6 p.m. – 72nd Burro Days features llama racing, goat yoga, kids’ pack dog race in Alma, Equine & Friends Talent Show, arts and crafts, show, gold panning, gunfights, fair amusements, petting zoo and free concert. Full schedule at www.burrodays.org.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Fairplay Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show at Fairplay River Park Event Site, 200 Platte Drive, features mineral specimens, rough, slab, jewelry, cabochons, beads, fossils, petrified wood, tools, equipment. Free admission and free parking.
Howard
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Western Fremont Historical Society History Center open house at 70 CR 56. Visitors can view artifacts and World War I and Grange exhibits, visit with historians and share stories about the center, formerly “the little white church.”
Poncha Springs
8 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120. Events include tack sale, equine sports obstacle challenge, Muttin’ Bustin’, steer riding and CPRA Rodeo at 7 p.m. with royalty crowning. Rodeo admission is $10 for adults, $8 for ages 5-14, free for younger than 5. Full schedule at www.chaffeecountyfair.com.
Salida
7:20 a.m. – Fifth annual The Beas Knees Citizens Race, a 5.4-mile trail race beginning and ending at Riverside Park, begins. Cost is $30. Register at https://nationalhighschooltrailchampionships.com/. The race is followed by the National High School Trail Championships.
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-ins: $5 suggested donation.
7 p.m. – Calliope children’s theater performs “The Quilt” at Salida High School auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. Admission costs $15 for adults, $3 for students.
7-10 p.m. – El Camino plays eclectic danceable rock with a splash of jazz and funk at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sun., July 25
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
10:30 a.m. – Mark’s Midnight Carnival performs at the Buena Vista Roastery Stage on East Main Street.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Americana band The Two Tracks performs a free concert on The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop.
Coaldale
4-6 p.m. – Celtic/folk/world music duo Four Shillings Short performs traditional and original music from the Celtic lands, medieval and Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on more than 30 instruments at the Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road. Admission is by donation and no reservations will be taken.
Fairplay
8 a.m.-6 p.m. – 72nd Burro Days features pancake breakfast, pack burro races, cowboy church, parade, arts and crafts, show, gold panning, gunfights, fair amusements and petting zoo. Full schedule at www.burrodays.org.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Fairplay Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show at Fairplay River Park Event Site, 200 Platte Drive, features mineral specimens, rough, slab, jewelry, cabochons, beads, fossils, petrified wood, tools, equipment. Free admission and free parking.
Leadville
6-9 p.m. – Mary and the Pharaoh, featuring guitarist J.J. Murphy and violinist/vocalist Deirdre McCarthy, performat Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Tickets cost $10 at https://www.freightleadville.com/new-events.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-ins: $5 suggested donation.
3 p.m. – Calliope children’s theater performs “The Quilt” at Salida High School auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. Admission costs $15 for adults, $3 for students.
4:30-6 p.m. – Art on Film presents “Cunningham,” a documentary about American dancer and choreographer Merce Cunningham, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $9 at www.salidasteamplant.com.
Mon., July 26
Poncha Springs
9 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120. Events include 4-H horse show and gymkhana and 4-H dog show. Full schedule at www.chaffeecountyfair.com.
Tues., July 27
Poncha Springs
4-7 p.m. – 4-H and open class poultry and rabbit check-in at Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120. Full schedule at www.chaffeecountyfair.com.
