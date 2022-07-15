Fri., July 15
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m. – Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado presents a free musical play, “Amelia’s Big Idea,” at Chisholm Park, 324 Hunt St. Sponsored by Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County. Open to everyone. Limited parking; walking or biking recommended.
7 p.m. – Live music by David Lawrence & The Spoonfuls at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., July 16
Coaldale
2 p.m. – Master guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto of Kyoto, Japan, performs “cinematic guitar poetry” at the Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road. Tickets are $15 at the door.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Barry Monroe at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Salida Arts Festival in Riverside Park features two-dimensional and three-dimensional works by 80 juried artists and music by Red Tischer. Admission is free.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Sherman Market, 151 W. First St., is an outdoor market with artisans, makers and musicians.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
4-6 p.m. – Cowboy poet Mike Booth performs and signs his book, “A Cowboy Remembers: Western, Religious & Patriotic Poetry,” at Mary Leslie Art Studio & Gallery, 148B E. First St.
6:30 p.m. – Salida Aspen Concerts presents a free concert in Riverside Park by the American Brass Quintet, ensemble-in-residence at the Aspen Music Festival since 1970.
7 p.m. – Live music by The Rusty Lungs at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Jesse Cotton Stone Band performs music steeped in old-time delta blues tradition at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sun., July 17
Poncha Springs
2-4 p.m. – Live music with Alex Regeimbal at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Arts Festival in Riverside Park features two-dimensional and three-dimensional works by 80 juried artists and music by Red Tischer. Admission is free.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
1-3 p.m. – Cowboy poet Mike Booth performs and signs his book, “A Cowboy Remembers: Western, Religious & Patriotic Poetry,” at Mary Leslie Art Studio & Gallery, 148B E. First St.
1 p.m. – Jesh Yancey plays the blues at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
2 p.m. – Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing (BETCH) hosts Party at the Block at Centennial Park, with volleyball tournament, cash bar, karaoke, axe throwing, dunk tank, potluck, more. Register volleyball teams at www.betchsalida.org/betch-volley. Proceeds to toward rental subsidies for workforce.
2-5 p.m. – Pint & a Half performs Americana/alt country at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
5-8 p.m. – Live music by Julia Rose at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
