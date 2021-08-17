Weds., Aug. 18
Salida
7 p.m. – Lovers Leap performs at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Thurs., Aug. 19
Buena Vista
5-7 p.m. – Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce hosts Business After Hours at the BV Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave., with food, drinks and networking. Admission is $10 cash at the door. Everyone is welcome.
Fri., Aug. 20
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Friday Concert at the Farm features pianist Cec Hogarth at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Admission by donation. Bring your own chair, blanket and food.
Sat., Aug. 21
Buena Vista
11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Chaffee Arts Open Awards Show opens at Buena Vista Heritage Museum, 506 E. Main St. Entrance to the museum is free to the public during the show, which continues through Aug. 29.
1 p.m. – Buena Vista Event Cooperative presents Blue Rooster in a free concert at the Buena Vista Roastery Stage on East Main Street.
Como
9 a.m.-6 p.m. – Boreas Pass Railroad Day includes a free pancake breakfast at Boreas Pass Section House, open house at Como’s roundhouse and depot, handcar and speeder rides and a free Denver Brass concert at 2:30 p.m.
Leadville
4 a.m. – Leadville Trail 100 Race, the 100-mile Race Across the Sky from elevations of 9,200 to 12,600 feet, starts at Sixth Street and Harrison Avenue.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the new Salida Skatepark in Centennial Park, 410 W. U.S. 50, features open skating for all ages and abilities and disciplines along with a free community barbecue. Bring your own lawn chair.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-ins: $5 suggested donation.
7-10 p.m. – Five-piece bluegrass band Floodgate Operators performs at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7 p.m. – A-Mac & The Height perform at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., Aug. 22
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – David Lawrence & The Spoonful play finger-picking Delta blues, roots-Americana, soulful vocals and Gypsy-infused jazz guitar at a free concert on The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop.
Leadville
10 a.m. – 30-hour cut-off time for the Leadville Trail 100 Race. Race ends at Sixth Street and Harrison Avenue. Anyone who completes the race in less than 30 hours receives a buckle. Award ceremony takes place at noon at Lake County High School football field.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-ins: $5 suggested donation.
1 p.m. – Nathan and Jessie perform a blend of jazzy folk and blues on resonator guitars and accordion at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
4:30-6:30 p.m. – “The Painter and the Thief,” a film about an artist who befriends the thief who stole her paintings, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Not rated. Tickets cost $9 at salidasteamplant.com.
6-8 p.m. – Nathan and Jessie perform a blend of jazzy folk and blues on resonator guitars and accordion at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
Mon., Aug. 23
Salida
7 p.m. – David Lawrence (of The Spoonful) & Coleman Smith (of Rapidgrass) perform at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Tues., Aug. 24
Buena Vista
6-10 p.m. – The California Honeydrops play a mix of genres, from roots and blues to R&B and soul, on The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets cost $50 in advance, $55 on day of show or $90 for two days (second show on Aug. 25). https://southmainco.com/upcoming-events/california-honeydrops.
Salida
7 p.m. – Steve Weeks performs at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
