Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Daily Events
All day – Chaffee’s Got Talent Facebook group lets viewers enjoy live music, funny moments and other local entertainment.
Today
Buena Vista
10-11 a.m. — Destination Story Time with the BV Public Library. The library will visit a different destination each week and our friends at these special spots will read some of their favorite books to us.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Pet Food Drive at High Country Bank, 516 U.S. 24, in support of the Ark-Valley Humane Society. The bank will donate $1 for every pound of pet food donated up to 500 pounds at the branch. Call 719-395-2737 for more information.
5-6 p.m. – Free yoga in the courtyard at Buena Vista Square. Limited to 10 people. Register at empoweryogabv.com/class-schedule.
5:30-7:30 p.m. – Music and Memories at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Kevin Cardinal will perform to a crowd limited to 150. Admission is by donation to Buena Vista Heritage. Take a chair and a picnic and enjoy the music. Masks and social distancing required. No dogs or alcohol please.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Vino Salida offers a free concert series in their tasting room, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs. For more information call 719-539-6299.
Saturday
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Farmers Market at Alpine Park.
8 a.m. – Banana Belt mountain bike race in the Arkansas Hills. Register online through Sept. 18 at bikereg.com/47933
9:30-11:30 a.m. Bike decorating at Alpine Park followed by a parade around town at 11:30 p.m. Free.
Sunday
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Buena Vista Farmers Market at South Main Town Square.
6 p.m. Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County present the seventh annual Boots and Bolos at the Comanche Drive-In. Online auction, movie tickets and dinner orders at biddingforgood.com/bgcchaffee. Auction live Sept. 13-23.
Salida
7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monarch Crest Crank. Mountain bike event along the Monarch Crest is a fundraiser benefiting The Alliance, which helps victims of domestic and sexual abuse. More information at monarchcrestcrank.com/
Monday
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
8 a.m. - 6 p.m. – Three local labyrinth paths will be open for public visitation on International Day of Peace. All events are free. For directions to the Poncha Springs Labyrinth, call 719-938-9773. For directions to the Piñon Hills and public labyrinth, which will have a hike, people can call Martha Shop at 719-539-5323.
Buena Vista
All day – Take it and Make it at the Buena Vista Public Library. Pick up kits. Make cool stuff. Show it. For more information or to sign up call 719-395-8700 or email jmakowski@buenavistalibrary.org
Tuesday
Buena Vista
10 a.m. – Virtual Guided Meditation. Join the Buena Vista Public Library for a 30-Minute Guided Meditation via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/82415691664. Dana Wills will instruct the Tuesday classes.
All day – The OHV Color Tour. is timed to coincide with fall colors. Beginning Tuesday, riders choose their route each of the four mornings. There are no more than 50 riders allowed on the same trail. Each rider chooses their self-guided ride and goes at their own pace. Register at buenavistacolorado.org/product/ohv-color-tour-2020-registration/?fbclid=IwAR2240Fd2gVZIGkOu_ElbC3DvjIRcNnfsl2IMI68wXQD8vFRRrzc1eV3MWI
Salida
4:15 p.m. - 5 p.m. — Middle school kids are invited to play trivia at the Salida Regional Library. Call 719-539-4826 to sign up your team of 3-4 players. Space is limited. Fifth-eighth graders only.
7-8:30 p.m. — Nailed It adult craft night at the Salida Regional Library. No previous art experience required. Library staff will pick a craft project and participants will do their best to recreate it. All supplies will be provided. Preregistration is required. Call 719-539-4826 for more information and to register. For ages 21+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.