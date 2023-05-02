Tues., May 2
Salida
6 p.m. – Live music with Pulp Western at Tres Litro Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Weds., May 3
Buena Vista
8-9 a.m. – Community Coffee/Bridging the Gap with community leaders at BV Community Center Pinon Room, 715 E. Main St. Free and open to the public.
5:45-8 p.m. – Colorado Mountain College and We Are Chaffee present Dinner & a Movie: Stories of Self at the Ivy Ballroom of the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, with video shorts and Q&A with the storytellers. Free childcare for kids ages 2+ at BV Community Center. Free charcuterie plate for first 100 registrants. Free admission, but register at https://www.wearechaffee.org/buenavista.
7:30 p.m. – The High Hawks perform Americana-bluegrass-jam band roots music at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $25 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/the-high-hawks/.
Coaldale
5:30-7:30 p.m. – Coaldale Community Building Association annual meeting and grill dinner at Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road, features Bruce Warren playing hammered dulcimer with singer-guitarist Jack Naff. Free event but to help with head count for food estimate, RSVP to Laurel at 3chordfarm@gmail.com. Nonmembers welcome.
Salida
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Prizes for top three teams.
6-8 p.m. – Irish & Old-Time Music Jam at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6:30-9:30 p.m. – “Wild and Woo Salida” is an evening of spirited psychic medium readings with “accidental psychic” Willow Bradner at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets are $39 at https://www.eventbrite.com/. Cash-only, donation-based concessions also available.
Thurs., May 4
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Coffee with the Commission at Buena Vista Roastery Café, 409 E. Main St., is a chance to ask questions of the BV Historic Preservation Commission. Coffee provided by the commission.
Leadville
7-10 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Open to all ages. Free; reserve a spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/open-mic-night-tickets-617702654267.
Poncha Springs
5:30-7 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Souper Supper at the church, 207 Ouray Ave.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
1 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Thordis Niela Simonsen, founder of the Museum of Authenticity, presents “The Art of Framing & Installation” at the museum, 124 E. Second St. Admission costs $10 cash or check. Reservations are optional; contact 303-585-1783 or email thordis@museumofauthenticity.org.
7 p.m. – Salida Circus founder Jennifer Dempsey presents her one-woman show, “Something Great: My Life in the Belfast Circus,” at Box of Bubbles, 206 E St. Admission is by donation. For ages 14 and older.
Fri., May 5
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – The Noteables women’s chorus presents their spring concert, “Earth Songs,” at Clearview Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road. Suggested donation is $10.
8:30 p.m. – Santa Rios, a local Santana tribute band, performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/santa-rios/.
Leadville
7-9 p.m. – The Yak is a story-telling competition on the theme of “Mothers” at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Two headliners will tell stories for 15 minutes each, followed by a speed round of 5-minute stories from audience members. Admission costs $10.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with fiddler Andrea Coen and guest musicians at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
4-7:45 p.m. – “The Quiet Epidemic,” a documentary about Lyme disease, is shown at Salida SteamPlant theater, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Also includes a reception and panel discussion with filmmakers. Free tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/
5-7:30 p.m. – Valley Visions Art Show and Reception at Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features works from about 70 local artists, artist award presentations and silent auction. Works by artists from local schools also will be displayed. Free and open to the public.
5-11 p.m. – Cinco de Seis Fiesta Party at The Spot, 14770 U.S. 285, celebrates Mexican culture with music by DJs VDUBBS and TheKonductoR, food and activities. Tickets cost $10 at https://www.thespotarkvalley.com/events.
7 p.m. – Salida Youth Choir performs a free Spring Showcase Concert at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St. Donations accepted for scholarships.
7-10 p.m. – Tone Dog plays bluegrass at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with the Alex Johnstone at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., May 6
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-noon – Browns Creek Cleanup Day, hosted by Chaffee Rec Adopters and Browns Creek Alliance, will clean up dispersed camping areas. Meet at gas station in Johnson Village to carpool to the site. Bring work gloves, closed-toe shoes, shovels/rakes, water bottle and food, hat, long pants and sleeves. Find out more at envisionchaffeecounty.org/rec-adopter/.
2 p.m. – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1166, 27318 CR 314, hosts a Chili Cookoff. Enter your red or green chili for a chance to win prizes. $5 entry fee. Event also will include viewing of the Kentucky Derby.
8:30 p.m. – Rolling Harvest plays the music of Bob Dylan and Neil Young at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/rolling-harvest/.
Leadville
3:30 p.m. – Kentucky Derby viewing party at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., with the race on the big screen. Stylish attire and hats encouraged. Free admission. Reserve a spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kentucky-derby-tickets-608971549297.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Guitarist/vocalist Justin Allison performs swing, samba, bossa, ballads and blues at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Spring Book Sale at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St/
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – 11th annual Valley Visions Art Show at Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features works by 70 local artists on display and for sale. Works by local students also will be shown.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Makers Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features crafts, art, baked goods, demos, workshops and more. Free admission.
1-3 p.m. – Salida Creativity Lab presents the seventh annual Salida Asia Fest at Little Cambodia, 1548 G St., with cultural performances, martial arts demos, art and craft-making. Food available for purchase.
2-4 p.m. – Longfellow Parents Association hosts the inaugural Mountain Lion 5K run/walk, fun run and fundraiser at Longfellow Elementary School, 425 W. Seventh St. Registration for 5K is $20 for ages 18+, $10 for ages 11-17, free for kids fifth grade and younger. Fun run is free. Register at www.eventbrite.com. Registration also available at 1 p.m. at the school, cash or check only.
4-10 p.m. – Faery Formal at The Nest, 507 E. U.S. 50, features outdoor fayre from 4-8 p.m., masquerade from 7-10 p.m. and storytelling from 9-10 p.m., plus vendors and folk musicians, dancing, axe throwing, wine, beer and mead. Masquerade admission costs $15 for adults, $10 for kids.
5-11 p.m. – Cinco de Seis Fiesta Party at The Spot, 14770 U.S. 285, celebrates Mexican culture with music by DJs VDUBBS and TheKonductoR, food and activities. Tickets cost $10 at https://www.thespotarkvalley.com/events.
6-9 p.m. – Salida Creativity Lab hosts an Asian Fusion Lounge Disco Party at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, with cultural performances, dress-up, food truck, DJ and dancing. Swanky cocktail attire encouraged; prizes for swankiest.
7 p.m. – The Noteables women’s chorus presents their spring concert, “Earth Songs,” at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St. Suggested donation is $10.
7-10 p.m. – Live music with The Dirty Groovers at a Kentucky Derby costume party at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Christopher James at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., May 7
Salida
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – 11th annual Valley Visions Art Show at Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features works by 70 local artists on display and for sale. Works by local students also will be shown.
2-3 p.m. – Worship Dance at Sventastik Productions, 934 E. U.S. 50, welcomes youth and women of all levels of dance for connection, learning choreography and sharing praise. Free, but donations accepted. Sign up at https://lifesourcedance.com/ or call Lisa at 402-720-7987.
3 p.m. – The Noteables women’s chorus presents their spring concert, “Earth Songs,” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Suggested donation is $10.
Mon., May 8
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Adult Drop-In Volleyball at Salida High School main gym, 26 Jones Ave. Volleyballs will be provided. Sign-in and $4 drop-in fee required; for ages 16+.
