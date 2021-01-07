140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 1, 1881: Geo. H. Smith is proprietor of the blacksmith, wagon making and repair shop in the western part of town beyond the railroad track.
He came here from Edenburg, Penn, some two years ago, first located at Cleora from whence he removed to this town last June; bought lots and built a shop and swelling thereon, and has been doing business since, is well pleased with Salida, and is glad that he became a resident of it.
He has an experience of twenty-three years at his trade which is a guarantee that his work is all first class.
Mr. Smith and his son have done some prospecting since they have been here and have some mining property that they propose to develop in the spring.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 11, 1921: The Elks have secured Vierra’s Royal Hawaiian Singers who will appear at the Elk’s Home Saturday evening.
This company of university artists travels on one of the large lyceum circuits but had an open date which the Elks secured. They come with the highest praise from musical critics and they were booked by the Elks that the music lovers of Salida might have the opportunity of hearing them.
An admission of fifty cents will be made to adults. Children and pupils of the Salida schools will be charged twenty-five cents. The entire net proceeds will be given to charity.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 9, 1946: Public schools and roads in 42 Colorado counties benefited to the extent of $143,348 for the past fiscal year, as their share of the national forest receipts in lieu of taxes.
This is the largest amount shared by the counties since the predepression year 1930, according to the report made today by Lee C. Pratt, regional fiscal agent U.S. Forest Service.
Chaffee County’s share was $2,843.39.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 7, 1971: The fledgling Heart of the Rockies Recreational Association will spread its wings this spring and add to its facilities in a program to build a recreational community complex for this area.
Directors of the year-old association which last year purchased a 40-acre site near the old airport at Poncha Springs met Wednesday night and gave the go-ahead to purchase a 40x60 foot government building near Gunnison to plan for a Little Britches rodeo here this summer.
Excavation to remove the banked edges of the old car racing track at the rodeo arena site has been completed and the portable metal arena which the association purchased can now be completely installed. Fritz Rundell, president, explained to board members.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 9, 1996: Poncha Springs will be home to one of two new fire trucks being purchased by the Chaffee County Fire Protection District when they are delivered at the end of August.
Charlie Blake, chief of the district, appeared before the Poncha Springs Town Council at its regular meeting Monday night to ask permission to replace the town’s existing fire engine with a new machine.
