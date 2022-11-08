Weds., Nov. 9
Buena Vista
Noon – Young at Heart Potluck Luncheon at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Turkey and gravy served; bring your own place setting and a side dish to share. Program is on home-based medical alarms. Door prizes will be awarded.
Leadville
6-7 p.m. – “The Unexploited Tenant,” a presentation on good rental practices for current and soon-to-be renters, at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave.
Salida
5-8 p.m. – Wyoming bluegrass fiddler and singer/songwriter Reckless Rooster performs at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
5:30-7:30 p.m. – City of Salida hosts a “Mappy” Hour and Community Conversation on future development in Salida at Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Cash bar and light snacks available.
Thurs., Nov. 10
Buena Vista
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. – High Country Bank, 516 U.S. 24 N., hosts its annual free Veterans Day Luncheon for all veterans.
6-9 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Sign-up starts at 5 p.m., performances at 6 p.m. BYOB.
Poncha Springs
5:30-7 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Souper Supper at the church, 207 Ouray Ave.
Salida
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. – High Country Bank, 7360 W. U.S. 50, hosts its annual free Veterans Day Luncheon for all veterans.
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
5-6:30 p.m. – Creative Mixer & Artist Opening Reception, a social event for all types of creatives and community members, at Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Featured artist is Lars Leber, and musician Briony Hunn will perform.
8 p.m. – Karaoke Dance Party at Club E 146 inside the The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
Fri., Nov. 11
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Buena Vista High School Trident Theatre Company presents teacher Brad Fritsch’s play, “The Mistakes of a Night,” at the high school’s flex commons, 559 S. Railroad St. Tickets prices range from $5 to $20 and are available at bvhsco.booktix.com/ or at the door starting one hour before showtime.
Leadville
6-7 p.m. – Legos & Libations, hosted by Lake County Public Library staff, at Before & After, 612 Harrison Ave. Legos will be provided by the library, and drink tokens will be awarded for crowd-favorite creations.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Beau Bones and Oren Dreeben at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 201 E. Sackett Ave., features crafts, art, baked goods, demos, workshops and live music. Free admission.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Former Salidan Maj. Gen. Walter Golden presents a display of his and his grandfather’s World War I artifacts at the Salida Museum, 406½ W. U.S. 50. Admission is free.
11 a.m. – Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony begins with parade starting at Fourth and F streets, traveling on F Street to Riverside Park for a ceremony at 11:30 a.m., with prayer, rifle volley, taps and launching a wreath into the river.
5:30-10 p.m. – Chris Coady opens with solo acoustic music, followed by six-piece band Easy Jim playing the music of the Grateful Dead at 6:30 p.m. at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
5:30-8:30 p.m. – Mocktail Movie Night at Mandala Collective, 211 F St., features organic superfood mocktails and the documentary “Kiss the Ground.” Tickets are $20 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
7-9 p.m. – Jive and Dive is a pool party for middle-schoolers only at Salida Hot Springs Aquatics Center, 410 W. U.S. 50. Cost is $6 for drop-ins, or an access pass or membership can be used for entry.
7-9 p.m. – ElevateHER presents the Women’s Adventure Film Tour with films and discussion at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $20 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
7 p.m. – Live music with Chris Nasca at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
