Weds., Oct. 6
Buena Vista
3-6 p.m. – Coffee with a Cop at Brown Dog Coffee, 713 U.S. 24, is a chance for the public to socialize with officers from Buena Vista Police Department, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol.
Salida
6 p.m. – League of Women Voters of Chaffee County hosts a virtual Community Conversation with Salida City Council and school board candidates. Watch and listen in real time or later by going to a Zoom link on the league website, lwvchaffeecounty.org.
7:30 p.m. – John Fullbright and his band, with special guests Pint & a Half, perform at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $25 in advance, $27 at the door. Available at the box office and https://www.eventbrite.com/e/concert-john-fullbright-tickets-168784010519.
Thurs., Oct. 7
Leadville
6-10 p.m. – Open Mike Night at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., is open to performers of music, dance, theater, poetry or whatever. Spectators welcome.
Salida
7-9 p.m. – “Once Were Brothers,” a film about guitarist, songwriter, composer and producer Robbie Robertson and creation of The Band, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Rated R. Tickets are $9 at https://salidasteamplant.com/event/film-once-were-brothers/.
Fri., Oct. 8
Salida
9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. – Guidestone Colorado hosts its 15th annual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50, between Salida and Poncha Springs. Activities include wagon rides to pumpkin patch, free pumpkin with each child’s ticket, maze, crafts, refreshments, live music and more. Tickets are $10 each, free for ages 2 and younger. Available by advance purchase only at www.GuidestoneColorado.org.
6-9 p.m. – Blue Rooster plays at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7:30 p.m. – Colorado native and 20-year police veteran Vinnie Montez presents comedy that stems from his experiences as a cop and his Mexican heritage. Also in the bill is Denver comedian Mike Hammock. Tickets are $21 in advance at https://salidasteamplant.com or $25 at the door.
Sat., Oct. 9
Crestone
Noon-5 p.m. – Crestone Artists Open Studio Tour features 15 artists visitors can meet in their studios. Brochure with map and COVID protocols at crestoneartists.com.
Howard
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Howard Volunteer Fire Department and Arkansas Valley Ambulance District open house at Howard Fire Station, 8274 U.S. 50, features touch-a-truck for kids, a raffle and hamburgers, brats, hot dogs, chips, and drinks served beginning at 11 a.m.
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. – Guidestone Colorado hosts its 15th annual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50, between Salida and Poncha Springs. Activities include wagon rides to pumpkin patch, free pumpkin with each child’s ticket, maze, crafts, refreshments, live music and more. Tickets are $10 each, free for ages 2 and younger. Available by advance purchase only at www.GuidestoneColorado.org.
10 a.m. – Monarch Mountain and Salida Recreation host an Open Skate Jam Competition at the new skate park in Centennial Park, U.S. 50 at Holman Avenue. Skateboarders will compete in four age categories from younger than 7 to 17. Cost to compete is $10 with online registration due by Oct. 8 at https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
5-8 p.m. – Salida Mountain Trails member appreciation party and fundraising auction at Hutchinson Ranch Wedding & Events, 6700 Old Corral Road, features free food, drinks and auction. Free to attend for all SMT members; join or renew at https://salidamountaintrails.org/membership/.
6-9 p.m. – Uncle Jah plays at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Live music by Blue Recluse at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sun., Oct. 10
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
Coaldale
4 p.m. – Irish singer, songwriter and guitarist Patsy O’Brien performs at Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road. Tickets, by reservation only, cost $15 at the door, cash or check only. For seating contact Bruce Warren by email or phone/text, bbppww01@hotmail.com or 719-530-0838.
Crestone
Noon-5 p.m. – Crestone Artists Open Studio Tour features 15 artists visitors can meet in their studios. Brochure with map and COVID protocols at crestoneartists.com.
Leadville
1-3 p.m. – Après Market at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., features wares by local artisans, crafters, makers and growers.
Salida
9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. – Guidestone Colorado hosts its 15th annual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50, between Salida and Poncha Springs. Activities include wagon rides to pumpkin patch, free pumpkin with each child’s ticket, maze, crafts, refreshments, live music and more. Tickets are $10 each, free for ages 2 and younger. Available by advance purchase only at www.GuidestoneColorado.org.
Salida
10:30 a.m. – Broncos game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is shown at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 for members and guests only.
Mon., Oct. 11
Salida
4:45-5:45 p.m. – Youth Farmers Market at Salida Boys & Girls Club, 709 Palmer St., provides an opportunity to support local youth and fresh produce.
