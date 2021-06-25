Today
6-8 p.m. – Fridays at Turner Farm on West Main Street, sponsored by Buena Vista Heritage, features a concert by Kyle Green. Donations are appreciated.
Salida
All day – Salida ArtWalk in downtown Salida features free interactive art experiences, artist demonstrations, displays at downtown galleries and pop-up exhibits.
10 a.m.-7 p.m. – Salida ArtWalk Weekend at The Book Haven, 109 N. F. St., features 16 local authors promoting their works during three days of ArtWalk.
Saturday
Buena Vista
1 p.m. – Buena Vista Events Cooperative presents a free concert by local band Mountain Mantra at the Buena Vista Roastery Stage on East Main Street.
Salida
All day – Salida ArtWalk in downtown Salida features free interactive art experiences, artist demonstrations, displays at downtown galleries and pop-up exhibits.
7 a.m. – Salida Air Fair opens at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field, 9255 CR 140, featuring aerobatic and ground displays and a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. Admission is free; breakfast costs $6 for adults, $4 for kids.
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
1-7 p.m. – Salida ArtWalk Weekend at The Book Haven, 109 N. F. St., features 16 local authors promoting their works during three days of ArtWalk.
3-5 p.m. – Salida Artwalk Mini Masterpiece Auction, outside Box of Bubbles, 206 E St., features small works of art with bids starting at $25. Proceeds benefit Salida Council for the Arts.
5 p.m. – Sventastik Dance presents a free recital in Riverside Park, preceding Shakespeare in the Park.
6-8 p.m. – Shakespeare in the Park presents a free performance of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” at Riverside Park, a humorous presentation of every show Shakespeare wrote in less than 100 minutes.
Sunday
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Farmers Market at South Main Town Square.
Nathrop
6-10 p.m. – River Runners Browns Canyon, 24070 CR 301, presents a family-friendly concert by Tierro Band with Bridget Law.
Salida
All day – Salida ArtWalk in downtown Salida features free interactive art experiences, artist demonstrations, displays at downtown galleries and pop-up exhibits.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida ArtWalk Weekend at The Book Haven, 109 N. F. St., features 16 local authors promoting their works during three days of ArtWalk.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
4:30-6 p.m. – “Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation,” a documentary about Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $9, available at salidasteamplant.com.
6-8 p.m. – Shakespeare in the Park presents a free performance of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” at Riverside Park, a humorous presentation of every show Shakespeare wrote in less than 100 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.