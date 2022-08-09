Weds., Aug. 10
Buena Vista
Noon – Young at Heart Potluck Luncheon at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St., includes hot dogs and burgers; bring your own place setting and side dish to share.
6-10 p.m. – Coral Creek, a “Colo-Caribbean Newgrass” band, and The Blind Pigs, a local collaboration, play a free show at River Runners, 24070 CR 301.
8 p.m. – “Secret Life of Pets 2” is screened at Comanche Drive-in, 27784 CR 339, as a fundraiser for Ark-Valley Humane Society. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 13 and younger and may be preordered at https://www.arkvalley.org/drive-in/. Dogs are welcome.
Coaldale
4-6 p.m. – Coaldale Schoolhouse Mountain Market at 287 Hayden Creek Road features a dozen or more local food producers, artists and artisans.
Salida
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Salida Parks and Recreation Department hosts Mobile Recess at Alpine Park, Fifth and F streets, with corn hole, bouncy house, slackline and more. Self-guided play requires guardians to stay with their kids. Free and no registration needed.
6-10 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St. Sign up at 146taphouse@gmail.com for a 30-minute spot.
7 p.m. – Singer-songwriter Anya Hinkle, accompanied by bassist Troy Robey, performs her Appalachian folk sound at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets cost $15 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Thurs., Aug. 11
Buena Vista
7 a.m.-2 p.m. – BV Optimist Club Charity Golf Tournament at Collegiate Peaks Golf Course, 28775 Fairway Drive, is a two-person team scramble. $85 registration fee includes breakfast, lunch and green fees. Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Contact Todd Allen, 720-626-1884, or Eric Gibb, 719-207-0296.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. – Buena Vista Contin-Tail Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Show at BV Rodeo Grounds, Rodeo and Gregg drives, features more than 100 dealers with gems, minerals, jewelry, cabochons, beads, fossils, petrified wood, slabs, rough, tools and equipment. Free admission and parking.
6-8 p.m. – Tim Burt performs a free concert in McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 and Main Street.
6 p.m. – Open Mic Night at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Sign up starts at 5 p.m, performances at 6 p.m. BYOB.
9 p.m. – Auburn, Alabama, band The Stews performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Poncha Springs
6-7:30 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Picnic in the Park with free hot dogs and hamburgers at Chipeta Park.
Salida
9:30 a.m.-noon – Salida Parks and Recreation presents line dancing with Betty Scofield every Monday and Thursday at the American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. Advanced from 9:30-11, beginners 11-noon. Call 530-233-3821 for more info.
5-6:30 p.m. – Creative Mixer, a social event for musicians, dancers, writers, artists, art lovers and community members, at Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Featured musician is Jaime Jams and featured art is an exhibition of winners of the 2021 Valley Visions show.
7-10 p.m. – Matthew McDaniel performs rock, soul and blues at The 146 Taphouse, 146 E. First St.
Fri., Aug. 12
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-6 p.m. – Buena Vista Contin-Tail Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Show at BV Rodeo Grounds, Rodeo and Gregg drives, features more than 100 dealers with gems, minerals, jewelry, cabochons, beads, fossils, petrified wood, slabs, rough, tools and equipment. Free admission and parking.
6-8 p.m. – Friday at the Farm features live music by guitarist Bob Weir at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Bring your own lawn chair/blanket and snacks.
Howard
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Yard and Craft Sale at Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Matthew and Andrea Coen at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:30-10 a.m. – Greater Arkansas River Nature Association hosts Coffee with the Butterflies, a stroll on the Monarch Spur Trail with butterfly ecologist Sara Simonson. Meet at parking lot between Safeway and the Monarch Spur Trail. Cost is $5. Register at https://garna.networkforgood.com/events/46421-coffee-with-the-butterflies.
10-11 a.m. – Salida Parks and Recreation offers youth tennis lessons for ages 6-14 every Friday through Aug. 26 at Salida Middle School courts, 520 Milford St. Sign up for one or several lessons, $5 each, at https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec; scholarships available.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Poetry on the Plaza at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features poets Wendy Videlock, Claudia Putnam and Uche Ogbuji. Free and open to all.
7 p.m. – Live music by Fembot at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-9 p.m. – Salida Parks and Recreation offers drop-in basketball for ages 13 and older at Salida High School gym, 26 Jones Ave. Enter through back athletic door. Sign up at Cost is $5.
7-10 p.m. – Local musician David Shaheen performs at The 146 Taphouse, 146 E. First St.
Sat., Aug. 13
Buena Vista
7-9:30 a.m. – BV Optimist Club Gold Rush Pancakes fundraiser at Columbine Park, 51 Linderman Ave.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Gold Rush Days in McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 and Main Street, features art, crafts, kids’ “gold” panning, goats, face painting, historical shows, beer/wine garden, live music, rubber duck races and more.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. – Buena Vista Contin-Tail Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Show at BV Rodeo Grounds, Rodeo and Gregg drives, features more than 100 dealers with gems, minerals, jewelry, cabochons, beads, fossils, petrified wood, slabs, rough, tools and equipment. Free admission and parking.
10 a.m.-8 p.m. – Gold Rush Days free live music in McPhelemy Park features: 10-11:30 a.m., CMA All-Stars; noon-1:30 p.m., Alex & Bonnie; 2-3:30 p.m., Royal Street Ramblers; 6-8 p.m., David Lawrence & the Spoonful.
11:30 a.m. – Gold Rush Days Kids’ Rubber Duck Race at McPhelemy Park pond for kids’ 12 and younger. Cost is $2 per duck, with a prize for every participant. Adopt ducks at https://buenavistacolorado.org/buena-vista-duck-race/.
1:30 p.m. – Gold Rush Days Quack-tastic Rubber Duck Race at McPhelemy Park pond costs $10 per duck or six for $50. Adopt ducks at https://buenavistacolorado.org/buena-vista-duck-race/. First prize is an e-bike.
7-8:30 p.m. – “Madams of Central Colorado” features “soiled doves” explaining their lives 120 years ago at Buena Vista Heritage Museum, 506 E. Main St. Ages 13 and older only. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with ragtime music by Cec Hogarth. Tickets are $20 at https://www.buenavistaheritage.org/.
Fairplay
9 a.m.-6 p.m. – Living History Days at South Park City, 100 Fourth St., feature gunfighters, people in costume and 40-plus buildings of local mining history.
Howard
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Yard and Craft Sale at Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Sad Hands at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
11 a.m.-9 p.m. – Salida Jazz Fest at Riverside Park features: 11-noon, Gypsy Jazz Social Club acoustic string-band jazz; 12:30-1:30, Jazz Merchants Big Band (formerly CMC Jazz Project); 2-3, Zephyr Jazz Trio with special guests; 3:30-5, The Secret Six New Orleans traditional jazz band; 5:30-7, Blue Recluse power blues band; 7:30-9, Hazel Miller and the Collective, playing jazz, R&B, blues and original music.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
7 p.m. – Live music by Sposta at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Denver musicians Mary & The Weber Brothers Band perform at The 146 Taphouse, 146 E. First St.
7:30 p.m. – Salida Aspen Concerts presents guitarist brothers Ziggy and Miles Johnston at Salida High School, 26 Jones Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., pre-concert talk at 6:45 p.m., concert at 7:30. Tickets are $25 at www.salidaaspenconcerts.org/store or at the door. K-12 students admitted free; ticket is half price for accompanying adult.
Sun., Aug. 14
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Gold Rush Days in McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 and Main Street, features art, crafts, kids’ “gold” panning, goats, face painting, historical shows, beer/wine garden, live music, burro races and more.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. – Buena Vista Contin-Tail Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Show at BV Rodeo Grounds, Rodeo and Gregg drives, features more than 100 dealers with gems, minerals, jewelry, cabochons, beads, fossils, petrified wood, slabs, rough, tools and equipment. Free admission and parking.
10 a.m. – Gold Rush Days Triple Crown Burro Race starts at North Colorado Avenue and East Main Street and ends at North Court Street.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Gold Rush Days free live music in McPhelemy Park features: 10-11:30 a.m., Alex & Bonnie; noon-1:30 p.m., Mountain Mantra; 2-3:30 p.m., Smith & Friends Duo.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street. Victor Andrada performs.
Fairplay
9 a.m.-6 p.m. – Living History Days at South Park City, 100 Fourth St., feature gunfighters, people in costume and 40-plus buildings of local mining history.
Leadville
9 a.m. – Leadville 10K Trail Run and free Kids’ Dash start at Sixth Street and Harrison Avenue. The run covers the first and last 3.1 miles of the Leadville Trail 100. Registration costs $40 for adults, $30 for youth ages 5-17 at https://www.leadvilleraceseries.com/run/leadville10krun/.
1-4 p.m. – Community Market at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., features work by local artisans.
Poncha Springs
2-4 p.m. – Live music with Eli Dokson at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
1 p.m. – Live music by Sad Hands at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
4:30-5:15 p.m. – The film “So Late So Soon,” a documentary about Chicago artists Jackie Seiden and Don Seiden, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Limited concessions available. Tickets cost $9 at https://www.eventbrite.com or at the SteamPlant.
5-8 p.m. – Folk musician Marques Morel performs at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
5:30-7 p.m. – Drum Circle hosted by Lisa VonderHaar at 10291 Chippewa Circle. Take a chair and a drum or other musical instrument. Call 970-531-0574 for more info.
6:30 p.m. – Folk music singer-songwriter Buddy Mondlock and Darryl Purpose perform at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets are $15 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m.
8:30-10 p.m. – Movies @ Marvin presents a free showing of the animated movie “Aladdin” at Marvin Park, 900 W. First St. Take your own blankets and snacks.
Mon., Aug. 15
Salida
9:30 a.m.-noon – Salida Parks and Recreation presents line dancing with Betty Scofield every Monday and Thursday at the American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. Advanced from 9:30-11, beginners 11-noon. Call 530-233-3821 for more info.
Tues., Aug. 16
Salida
5 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
