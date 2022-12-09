Fri., Dec. 9
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – The Noteables present their holiday choral concert, “Peace on Earth,” at ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road. Suggested donation is $10.
Leadville
6:30 p.m. – “A Pondering Heart: Christmas Through the Eyes of Mary,” a free family-friendly one-act play, is performed at First Baptist Church, 219 Mountain View Drive.
7-10 p.m. – Trivia with Taryn at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., features general categories. Teams of no more than six. Cost is $5 at the door. All proceeds donated to local charity.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Nicholas Penn at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
7 a.m.-2 p.m. – Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Holiday Craft Fair at the hospital second-floor conference rooms, 1000 Rush Drive, features items made by employees, including candles, ornaments, jewelry and more. Cash only.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features crafts, art, baked goods, demos, workshops and live music. Free admission.
6 p.m. – Candy Cane Cordial for the Ryan Hansen Memorial Scholarship Fund at Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features Jazz Merchants Big Band, Yufen Chou Music Studio, Laura Althoff, Jane Templeton and Sventastik Productions. Admission costs $15; children younger than 10 admitted free.
7-9 p.m. – Jive and Dive pool party for middle-schoolers only at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50. Diving board and climbing wall will be open. Admission costs $6.
7-10 p.m. – Christmas Party at Brady’s West, 7121 CR 107, features live music by Mo’Champipple & the Meso Horns, drinks and hors d’oeuvres.
7 p.m. – Live music with Kai Jones at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Cousin Curtiss performs root stomp music at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sat., Dec. 10
Buena Vista
10 a.m.- noon – Santa Paws visits Gone to the Dogs, 410 S. U.S. 24. Bring your fur babies and take photos of them with Santa.
Coaldale
1-3 p.m. – Holiday Market at the Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road, features locally grown food and locally made gifts, jewelry, organic body care products, stationery, aprons, herbs and more.
Crestone
Noon-4 p.m. – Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ Crestone potluck at Little Shepherd in the Hills Chapel in downtown Crestone. For info text Eden at 937-670-4779.
Leadville
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Community Gear Swap at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., is a chance to sell/trade your winter gear and clothing. Bring your own table and price your gear ahead of time. Freight will collect donations to Get Outdoors Leadville and Cloud City Wheelers. Details at freightleadville.com
6:30 p.m. – “A Pondering Heart: Christmas Through the Eyes of Mary,” a free family-friendly one-act play, is performed at First Baptist Church, 219 Mountain View Drive.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Briony Hunn at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Foodshed Alliance Winter Farmers Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features fresh meat, produce, baked goods, crafts and more.
11 a.m.-6 p.m. – Holiday Art Market at Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features gift items from local artists; no item priced more than $200.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. 719-480-2809, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or SquareDanceSalida@yahoo.com.
2-4 p.m. – Santa Claus visits with children at Salida Rotary Amphitheater in Riverside Park.
3:30-5:30 p.m. – Santa Paws visits Gone to the Dogs, 235 W. U.S. 50. Bring your fur babies and take photos of them with Santa.
4-6 p.m. – Holiday Bazaar at The Velveteen, 115 G St. features all female makers from Colorado.
5 p.m. – Valley to Valley Senior Care Center hosts its WinterFest fundraiser at Salida Community Center, 305 F St., with dinner at 6 p.m. and silent auction of items produced by clients and from local businesses. Dinner tickets cost $20; RSVP to Eve at 719-539-4396.
7 p.m. – The Noteables present their holiday choral concert, “Peace on Earth,” at Ascension Episcopal Church, 349 E St. Suggested donation is $10.
7 p.m. – Live music with Sad Hands at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – The Dirty Groovers perform dirty, groovy rock ’n’ roll music at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sun., Dec. 11
Leadville
3-7 p.m. – Motherlode Holiday Market at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., features wares by local artisans.
Monarch Mountain
1:30-3:30 p.m. – Freeride Art Exhibit Opening and Artist Reception at the cafeteria level of the lodge features snowboards reimagined by local artists, in conjunction with Salida Council for the Arts. Boards will be displayed throughout the season and will be for sale, with proceeds going to the artists.
Poncha Springs
2-4 p.m. – Ornaments & Wine at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120, is a chance to create your own ornaments while sipping wine and listening to music by Ceruleus. Cost is $25 or $20 for wine club members, which includes a glass of wine, ornament supplies and guidance from Dee Donahue. No reservations needed.
Salida
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Holiday Art Market at Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features gift items from local artists; no item priced more than $200.
3 p.m. – The Noteables present their holiday choral concert, “Peace on Earth,” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Suggested donation is $10.
Tues., Dec. 13
Howard
Noon – Pleasant Valley Get-Together Club hosts a Community Christmas Dinner at Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45. To participate in a gift exchange, take a wrapped gift of $8-$10 value. Questions: call 719-942-3847.
Salida
6-7 p.m. – Fly Tying Night, hosted by The Next Eddy, at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St. Bring your own vise and materials, or The Next Eddy will provide supplies and instructions for those new to tying.
