Weds., July 20
Buena Vista
5:30-10 p.m. – Maine-grown, foot-stompin’ holler-folk quartet The Ghost of Paul Revere performs a free show on The Lawn at Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop.
7 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Coaldale
4-6 p.m. – Coaldale Schoolhouse Mountain Market at 287 Hayden Creek Road features a dozen or more local food producers, artists and artisans.
Salida
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Parks & Recreation Department hosts free Mobile Recess at Alpine Park, Fifth and F streets, to celebrate National Parks & Recreation Month. Activities for kids of all ages include corn hole, bouncy house, slackline and more. Self-guided play requires guardians to stay with their children. No registration necessary.
6-10 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St. Sign up at 146taphouse@gmail.com for a 30-minute spot.
Thurs., July 21
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – 101st Army Winds performs a free concert in McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 and Main Street.
6-9 p.m. – Eric Halborg and Cole Rudy of Dragondeer play their hybrid of Mississippi Delta blues and 1960s psychedelic rock at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Poncha Springs
6-7:30 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Picnic in the Park with free hot dogs and hamburgers at Chipeta Park.
6:30 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features 4-H Fashion Revue.
Salida
5-8 p.m. – Family Game Night for all ages at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, features jousting, disco dome, human hamster balls and more. No registration necessary. Drop-in prices: $8 adults, $5 youth, $2 children.
6 p.m. – Live music by The High Water Line Band from San Francisco at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
6:30-8 p.m. – The Instagatorz performs at a free community concert in Riverside Park. Cash bar for beer and wine available plus limited concessions.
6:30 p.m. – Monthly Gathering at A Church, 419 D St., features Siobhan Moynihan discussing Americorps, with a musical guest TBA. Music begins at 6:30, discussion at 7 p.m. Free admission.
Fri., July 22
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Friday at the Farm features live music Gene Farrar at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Bring your own lawn chair/blanket and snacks.
6-9 p.m. – Eric Halborg and Cole Rudy of Dragondeer play their hybrid of Mississippi Delta blues and 1960s psychedelic rock at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
10 p.m. – Guitarist-singer Dave A’Bear & Friends, members of Steely Dead and Deadphish Orchestra, perform at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Poncha Springs
3 p.m. – Gates open for Chaffee County Fair at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
5 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features Muttin Bustin’ followed by Steer Riding at 5:45 p.m.
5-7 p.m. – Ceruleus performs acoustic rock with a woodwind twist at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
7 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features CPRA Rodeo & Mini Broncs; slack to follow. Admission costs $15 for adults, $10 for ages 5-14; free for ages 4 and younger.
9 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features live music by Atomic Fire Balls.
Salida
6-9 p.m. – The Trisha & Frank Show, an Emmylou Harris tribute band, performs country-western music at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7 p.m. – Live music by The Smelted Hearts from Leadville at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Hogan & Moss perform Americana music “fast and with lots of energy” at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sat., July 23
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-noon – One Love Endurance Events and Buena Vista Public Library host a Kids’ Fun Run and “Beach” Picnic at McPhelemy Park, Main Street at U.S. 24. Kids will run around the park, then stay for a picnic. Wear beach garb and bring your own picnic.
1 p.m. – BVEC presents live music by Mott & Dogman at The Roastery, 409 E. Main Street.
6-9 p.m. – New Orleans songwriter Andrew Duhon on his Emerald Blue Record Release Tour performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Poncha Springs
9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Open-class entries received for Chaffee County Fair at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
3 p.m. – Gates open for Chaffee County Fair at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
5 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features Muttin Bustin’ followed by Steer Riding at 5:45 p.m.
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Ay Caramba Latin Jazz Trio at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
7 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features CPRA Rodeo & Mini Broncs with royalty crowning and awarding of Hollenbeck All-Around Belt Buckle. Admission costs $15 for adults, $10 for ages 5-14; free for ages 4 and younger.
9 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features live music by Jayme Hayes Band.
Salida
8 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
7-10 p.m. – Salida Goes Surreal presents the first Salida Surreal Soirée and Ken Brandon’s birthday party at Box of Bubbles, 206 E St. Dress as your favorite surrealist. Features DJ Jason Syn, performances by Saz Dance Theatre and Salida Surreal Circus. BYOB. Free, but must have ticket, available at https://www.eventbrite.com.
7-10 p.m. – Damon Wood’s Harmonious Junk, a Denver funk, jazz and rock group led by former James Brown guitarist Damon Wood, performs at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7:30 p.m. – Salida Aspen Concerts presents Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra, an eight-piece mariachi band, at Salida High School, 26 Jones Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., pre-concert talk at 6:45 p.m., concert at 7:30. Tickets are $25. K-12 students admitted free; ticket is half price for accompanying adult. Get tickets at https://www.salidaaspenconcerts.org/.
7 p.m. – Live music by the Britt Devens Band at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – The Barefoot Family Caravan, a Manitou Springs group who travels the country “in search of peace, love and rock ’n’ roll,” performs at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Country and contemporary folk artist Leah Grams Johnson performs at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets cost $15 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Sun., July 24
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
1 p.m. – BVEC presents live music by Alex Heffron & Chloe Reindl at The Roastery, 409 E. Main Street.
Poncha Springs
2-4 p.m. – Live music with Eli Dokson at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
1 p.m. – Live music by Melody Monroe at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Evening with an Expert at A Church, 419 D St., features Katye McConaghy speaking on “Financial Independence, Retire Early” strategies.
Mon., July 25
Poncha Springs
9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Open-class perishable (horticulture and floriculture) entries received for Chaffee County Fair at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120.
9 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features 4-H Horse Show.
5 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features 4-H Dog Show.
Tues., July 26
Poncha Springs
9 a.m. – Chaffee County Fair at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features Trail Competition.
4-7 p.m. – Chaffee County Fair at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features 4-H and Open Rabbit Check-in.
Salida
5-7 p.m. – HRRMC Appreciation Party hosted by Bradfield Ramsey Group with Keller Williams offers free food and prizes at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com.
6-9 p.m. – The Rusty Lungs, a rock, alt rock, country and folk cover band, performs at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
