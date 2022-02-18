Fri., Feb. 18
Leadville
7-10 p.m. – Trivia with Taryn at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St.
Online
7 p.m. – Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College presents a livestreamed performance of “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson, the true story of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at https://coloradomtn.edu/theatre.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:30 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Christopher James at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., Feb. 19
Leadville
8:15 a.m. – Leadville Loppet Nordic ski race to support the Mineral Belt Trail features 10K, 22K, 44K races and a 5K fun ski. Packet pick-up, start/finish and awards all take place at Colorado Mountain College. Registration ranges from $15 to $70. Details and registration at https://www.mineralbelttrail.com/leadville-loppet-1.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Lake County Recreation Department hosts CARA/Nuggets Skills Basketball Challenge at Sixth Street Gym, 124 E. Sixth St. Youths ages 5 and older can compete in dribbling, passing and shooting. Free; register at https://www.lakecountyco.com/recreation.
2-4 p.m. – Live music at Katie O’Rourke’s features Patrick Torsell at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29.
Online
7 p.m. – Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College presents a livestreamed performance of “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson, the true story of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at https://coloradomtn.edu/theatre.
Salida
8:30 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
5-8 p.m. – Live music with The Rusty Lungs at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
5:30 p.m.-midnight – Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, E. Second St., hosts a 1950s Sweetheart Sock Hop with cash bar, dinner, silent auction, raffle and music with a DJ. Open to the public; 1950s dress encouraged. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Tiffany Christopher at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., Feb. 20
Leadville
1-2 p.m. – Ski with a Ranger at Ski Cooper, 232 CR 29, takes place on beginner and intermediate runs and features information on wildlife, tree species, mountain peaks and more. Details at https://www.skicooper.com/events-at-cooper/.
Online
2 p.m. – Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College presents a livestreamed performance of “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson, the true story of 19th century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at https://coloradomtn.edu/theatre.
Tues., Feb. 22
Online
Noon-1 p.m. – League of Women Voters of Chaffee County hosts a public Zoom meeting with Chaffee County commissioners, who will speak and answer questions on a variety of local issues.Zoom link can be found at www.lwvchaffeecounty.org.
