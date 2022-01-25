Thurs., Jan. 27
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
6-8:30 p.m. – Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., screens “Respect,” the story of Aretha Franklin’s rise to fame as the Queen of Soul, starring Jennifer Hudson. Tickets are $9 at the box office and salidasteamplant.com. Masks are required.
Fri., Jan. 28
Salida
8:30 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
6-8 p.m. – Author John DiGirolamo discusses and signs his book “It’s Not About the Badge,” about the human side of policing, featuring Colorado officers, at A Church, 419 D St. The event is a fundraiser for The Alliance. Suggested donation is $10-$20.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Bonnie Culpepper & Friends at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sat., Jan. 29
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music by Chris Nasca at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8:30 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. – Ski bus to Monarch Mountain leaves Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, and departs Monarch at 11:30 a.m. or 3:30 p.m. Round trip costs $5. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. For more info or to get tickets, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
5-7 p.m. – Queer & Trans Family Potluck. Take a favorite dish to share. RSVP at https://www.gopfca.com/.
7:30 p.m. – Live blues music with Jesh Yancey at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., Jan. 30
Monarch Mountain
All day – Park Smart Education features a day on the terrain park with safety education and tips and tricks from Monarch’s snowboard instructors. Free activities, but must have a day-of lift ticket or season pass to access the lifts.
All day – Tilt Jr. Comp is a junior terrain park competition where little rippers 15 and younger can show off their best tricks. All competitors will take two runs in this judged competition. $5 entry fee, plus must have a day-of lift ticket or season pass to access the lifts.
Tues., Feb. 1
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
