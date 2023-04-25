Today
Salida
6 p.m. – Ryan Jacobs of Pulp Western plays a solo acoustic show of country originals and covers at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
5 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
Weds., April 26
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
5-7 p.m. – Salida Enduro Weekday is the last of a series of four weekly enduros, a different stage each week. Earn points for each. Info and registration at https://salidaenduro.com/events.
5:45-8 p.m. – Colorado Mountain College and We Are Chaffee present Dinner & a Movie: Stories of Self at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., with video shorts and Q&A with the storytellers. Free childcare for kids ages 2+. Dinner is sold out. Free admission, but register at https://www.wearechaffee.org/salida.
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Prizes for top three teams.
7:30-10 p.m. – Comedy on the Rocks at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Thurs., April 27
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – BV Singletrack Coalition hosts films from the 2023 Trail Running Film Festival at the Ivy Ballroom of the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets cost $20-25 at https://www.bvsingletrack.com/. Doors open at 5 p.m. for social hour.
Poncha Springs
4-9 p.m. – Chaffee County Food Truck Bash at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features five or more food trucks, giant jenga, horseshoes, live music, cash bar, door prizes and cornhole tournament. Free admission.
5:30-7 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Souper Supper at the church, 207 Ouray Ave.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
5-7 p.m. – Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours at Hampton Inn & Suites, 785 E. U.S. 50, for chamber members and invited guests. $10 at the door includes drinks and appetizers.
5:30-7:30 p.m. – Queer Family Potluck at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St., features food and games for the queer community and their allies. Bring a dish to share; tableware and beverages provided.
6-7:30 p.m. – “Son of Cornwall,” a biopic about the life and career of opera star John Treleaven, is shown at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9 at https://salidasteamplant.com/event/film-son-of-cornwall/.
Fri., April 28
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Collegiate Peaks Chorale presents “A Blast from the Past” concert at Darren Patterson Christian Academy, 518 S. San Juan Ave. Donations accepted at the door.
8:30 p.m. – Pixie and the Partygrass Boys play bluegrass/folk with classical, jazz, Broadway and pop-funk influences at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $12 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/pixie-and-the-partygrass-boys/.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Levi Douma at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Open House at The Mountain Mail, 125 E. Second St., is an opportunity to wish former editor and publisher Merle Baranczyk a happy retirement and meet new publisher Jim O’Rourke of O’Rourke Media Group. Free cookies and coffee.
Noon-1 p.m. – Girl Scout Butterfly Party at Tolkien Room, 405 E St., offers a chance for girls from kindergarten through 12th grade to learn about Girls Scouts and butterflies, with crafts, patches, patterns and more. RSVP to Jessica at 970-628-8017 or Jessica.gentilini@gscolorado.org.
6 p.m. – Painting with Ease featuring Cody Cloud at The Spot, 14770 U.S. 285, provides step-by-step painting instruction. $40 cost includes all materials and finger foods. Register at https://www.thespotarkvalley.com/events.
6-8:30 p.m. – Salida Moth storytelling event at A Church, 419 D St., features true, personal stories on the theme of “What was I thinking?” Tickets are $15 at https://www.eventbrite.com/. Proceeds benefit KHEN radio.
7-10 p.m. – Leadville Cherokee plays bluegrass, funk and dirty, grungy rock at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with the Chris Nasca Duo at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7:30-9:30 p.m. – Adult Hot Soak at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, features leisure pool heated to 102-104 degrees and lights turned down, for adults older than 18 only. Cost is $10; access pass or membership accepted.
Sat., April 29
Buena Vista
3 p.m. – Collegiate Peaks Chorale presents “A Blast from the Past” concert at Darren Patterson Christian Academy, 518 S. San Juan Ave. Donations accepted at the door.
8:30 p.m. – The Beaches with Finish Ticket play rock at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $15 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/the-beaches/.
Cotopaxi
5-7 p.m. – Cotopaxi Lions Club annual Italian Dinner at Cotopaxi School cafeteria, 345 CR 12, features door prizes and silent auction. Cost is $12 per person.
Coaldale
7-8:30 p.m. – Jazz guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Justin Allison performs swing, samba, bossa nova, blues and ballads at the Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road. Free admission; donations accepted. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Fairplay
5-8 p.m. – Daddy-Daughter Dance at South Park School, 640 Hathaway St. $25 per couple.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Bruce Warren at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
9 a.m. – Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation Cancer Walk starts outside the Outpatient Pavilion, 1000 Rush Drive. Refreshments and breakfast burritos available for purchase before the event. Registration is $35, free for cancer survivors. Register in advance at https://dsnp.co/ESfjAC or call 719-530-2205. Day-of registration opens at 8 a.m.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Salida Makers Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features crafts, art, baked goods, demos, workshops and more. Free admission.
6-8:30 p.m. – Salida Moth storytelling event at A Church, 419 D St., features true, personal stories on the theme of “What was I thinking?” Tickets are $15 at https://www.eventbrite.com/. Proceeds benefit KHEN radio.
7-10 p.m. – Deadphish Orchestra plays music of the Grateful Dead and Phish at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Sad Hands at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., April 30
Buena Vista
1-3 p.m. – Buena Vista Recreation hosts Keeping Bewnie Buena – BV Neighborhood Cleanup Day for all ages, starting at west dirt parking lot of BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Volunteers will clean up surface trash in and around streets, parks and open spaces. Register at https://www.buenavistarec.com/program/keeping-bewnie-buena-bv-neighborhood-clean-up-day/.
1-4 p.m. – BV Cleanup Day will have a crew from Envision Chaffee leading volunteers who will focus on campsite and fire ring cleanup along CR 304. RSVP to Joe Greiner, adopters@envisionchaffeecounty.com or 719-221-8895.
Salida
2-3 p.m. – Worship Dance at Sventastik Productions, 934 E. U.S. 50, welcomes youth and women of all levels of dance for connection, learning choreography and sharing praise. Free, but donations accepted. Sign up at https://lifesourcedance.com/ or call Lisa at 402-720-7987.
3 p.m. – Collegiate Peaks Chorale presents “A Blast from the Past” concert at Salida High School, 26 Jones Ave. Donations accepted at the door.
3-5:30 p.m. – Open Mic at A Church, 419 D St. Bring your own instruments; all skill levels welcome. $5 donation. Email euncollette@gmail.com to sign up and for more info.
4:30-6 p.m. – “Vermeer – The Greatest Exhibition” is a film tour of the Rijksmuseum show of Vermeer’s works and creative process. Tickets are $9 at https://salidasteamplant.com/event/film-vermeer-the-greatest-exhibition/.
Mon., May 1
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Adult Drop-In Volleyball at Salida High School main gym, 26 Jones Ave. Volleyballs will be provided. Sign-in and $4 drop-in fee required; for ages 16+.
Tues., May 2
Salida
6 p.m. – Live music with Pulp Western at Tres Litro Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
