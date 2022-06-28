Weds., June 29
Buena Vista
5:30-10 p.m. – Free community concert on The Lawn at Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop, features Lizzy & Natalie and David Lawrence & The Spoonful. Donations will be accepted to benefit Coletrain Music Academy.
Coaldale
4-6 p.m. – Coaldale Schoolhouse Mountain Market at 287 Hayden Creek Road features a dozen or more local food producers, artists and artisans.
Salida
11 a.m.-3 p.m. – Z Series Car Club of America hosts a free BMW Z-series car show in Thonhoff Park, across from the Chaffee County Courthouse on Crestone Avenue. Donations will be accepted for Tire Rack Teen Street Survival School.
6 p.m. – Live music with Tiffany Christopher at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
6-9:30 p.m. – Wine and Woo features the Accidental Psychic, Willow Bradner, with psychic and medium readings at The Velveteen, 115 G St. Tickets are $29 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
9 p.m. – Comedy on the Rocks features Heath Arthur, Jeremia Chinggee Chinegwu and Austin Black at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St. Admission costs $10; proceeds benefit Southwest Conservation Corps.
Thurs., June 30
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Bill Kelly performs at a free concert in McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 and Main Street.
Poncha Springs
6-7:30 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Picnic in the Park with free hot dogs and hamburgers at Chipeta Park.
Salida
6:30-8 p.m. – Free concert in Riverside Park features Mo’Champipple and the Miso Horns. Cash bar for beer and wine plus limited concessions.
Fri., July 1
Buena Vista
10-11 a.m. – Rocky Mountain Puppets presents an island shipwreck puppet and ventriloquist show at Buena Vista River Park Pavilion.
6-8 p.m. – Friday at the Farm features music by Carin Mari Lechner at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Bring your own lawn chair/blanket and snacks.
9:30 p.m. – Trout Steak Revival plays indie-folk and bluegrass at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets cost $20 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Leadville
1-2 p.m. – Award-winning songwriter Steve Weeks performs at Ice Palace Park, 100-198 W. 10th St., followed by an open mic session.
4-6 p.m. – Farmers market at Cloud City Conservation Center, 440 McWethy Drive. Market is donation based; items have suggested prices but customers can pay whatever works for them.
6-10 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Golden Burro Café’s Brass Ass Saloon, 710 Harrison Ave. Donations will benefit #chefsforukraine.
7-9 p.m. – The Yak is a story-telling competition on the theme of “Help!” at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Two headliners will tell stories for 15 minutes each, followed by a speed round of 5-minute stories from audience members. Cost is $10.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Melody Monroe at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
5 p.m. – First Fridays at downtown Salida art galleries offers extended hours, demonstrations, receptions and opportunities to meet local artists in their studios.
6-9 p.m. – Blue Recluse plays the blues at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7 p.m. – The U.S. Air Force Academy jazz ensemble, The Falconaires, performs a free concert in Riverside Park.
7-9 p.m. – Chris Collins and guest Alexander Mitchell perform “A Tribute to John Denver” concert at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $25 at https://www.eventbrite.com or at the SteamPlant.
7 p.m. – Live music with Pint & a Half at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
8-11 p.m. – Live music by Big Horn at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sat., July 2
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Madams of Central Colorado features historical ladies of the evening describing their lives as “fallen women” at Buena Vista Heritage Museum, 506 E. Main St. Tickets are $20 at https://www.buenavistaheritage.org/Madams-of-Central-Colorado. No one younger than age 13 admitted.
9:30 p.m. – Trout Steak Revival plays indie-folk and bluegrass at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets cost $20 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Leadville
6-10 p.m. – Richard Maas & Friends perform at Golden Burro Café, 710 Harrison Ave. Donations will benefit #chefsforukraine.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Smythe & Taylor at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Sherman Market, 151 W. First St., is a market with artisans, makers and musicians.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
7 p.m. – Live music with Old Mose at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Porcelain Hill plays blues, classic rock and soul at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
8-11 p.m. – Live music by S’posta at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sun., July 3
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
6-8 p.m. – Freedom Fest Family Concert in the Park at McPhelemy Park features the Mark Morris Family Band Picnic. Tickets cost $10; free for ages 12 and younger. Gate opens at 5:30 p.m. Donations at the gate will support the new park stage.
Leadville
1-4 p.m. – Community Market at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., features work by local artisans.
Poncha Springs
11 a.m. – Old-Fashioned Independence Day Parade and Celebration. Parade line-up at 11 on Antero Street; parade starts at noon and ends at Chipeta Park, followed by hot dog picnic (bring a side dish) from 1-1:30, Fourth of July observance at 2 p.m., fruit pie contest and games with prizes at 2:30.
2-4 p.m. – Live music with Pint & a Half at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
6:30-10 p.m. – The Rusty Lungs perform at a Fourth of July party and dance at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7 p.m. – Live music with Smelted Hearts at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-9 p.m. – Free summer concert in Riverside Park features music by Pike and Sutton. Cash bar for beer and wine plus limited concessions.
7-10 p.m. – Live music by Birds of Play at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Mon., July 4
Buena Vista
7-9 a.m. – Optimists Club pancake breakfast at Columbine Park, on U.S. 24 just south of the stoplight.
8 a.m. – Freedom 5K and a 3K fun run/walk start at East Main and Railroad streets and travel on paved roads and a dirt path along the Arkansas River. Registration costs $30 through July 3, $35 on race day. Register at https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=136504.
9 a.m. – Fourth of July Parade on East Main Street.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – Freedom Fest at McPhelemy Park features Art in the Park, live music, kids’ games, historical re-enactments, beer garden, vendors and food trucks.
Dusk – Fireworks display by the American Legion at Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds on Gregg Drive.
Fairplay
All day – Independence Day Celebration includes the Burro Buster 5K race, “Strut Your Mutt” dog competition, parade, flea market, food and drinks, outdoor concert by bluegrass band Gypsy Cattle Drive and fireworks show over the Fairplay Beach. www.visitfairplay.net.
Howard
11 a.m.-3 p.m. – Fourth of July Barbecue and Carnival at Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45, features grilled burgers, brats and hot dogs with sides, Pleasant Valley Club ice cream social and carnival games with prizes.
Leadville
8:30 a.m. – Leadville Firecracker 5K Run/Walk starts and finishes at Fifth Street and Harrison Avenue. Registration costs $25 for adults, free for ages 17 and younger at https://bit.ly/3MQRtLg.
Noon – Fourth of July Parade down Harrison Avenue. Participants will line up at West Ninth Street and Harrison and walk south on Harrison.
7-9 p.m. – Birds of Play performs blues, bluegrass, folk and funk at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Tickets are $17 at https://www.freightleadville.com/.
Salida
8:30 a.m.-noon – Free Kids’ Fishing Derby for ages 13 and younger at Frantz Lake off CR 154. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., fishing from 9:45-10:45 a.m., followed by a free hot dog lunch. Participants should take their own gear. Prizes awarded, plus each kid gets a souvenir.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Sherman Market, 151 W. First St., is an outdoor market with artisans, makers and musicians.
1-10 p.m. – Free Fourth of July Celebration in Riverside Park features Salida Circus, karaoke contest, children’s dance group, live music, bike light parade and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
7:30-10 p.m. – Free concert in the courtyard features indie-folk band National Park Radio at the Sherman Market, 151 W. First St.
Tues., July 5
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
