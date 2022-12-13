Weds., Dec. 14
Buena Vista
Noon – Young at Heart Potluck Luncheon at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Ham will be served; bring a side dish or dessert and your own place setting. Bring a wrapped gift, no more than $5 value, for gift exchange.
8:30 p.m. – Jerry Joseph performs punk rock, and the Dimpker Brothers perform Americana/pop at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $15 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/jerry-joseph/.
Poncha Springs
6:30 p.m. – High Mountain Baggers Cornhole Tournament and Christmas Toy Drive at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave. $15 entry; cash payouts.
Salida
5-8 p.m. – Live acoustic music with Richard Posadas plus presentation of Quilts of Valor to veterans at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave., features prizes for top three teams, plus an Ugly Sweater Contest with prize.
Thurs., Dec. 15
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – Open Mic Talent Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Bring your own snacks and drinks.
Poncha Springs
5:30-7 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Souper Supper at the church, 207 Ouray Ave.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
5-7 p.m. – Family Fun Night at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, features water games including basketball, ring toss, football toss, floating volleyball and more. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for youth and $2 for children. Memberships and access passes can also be used.
6 p.m. – Partnership for Community Action hosts Salida Soup online at https://www.gopfca.com/salida-soup. View presentations on nonprofit projects and vote by donation through noon Friday.
Fri., Dec. 16
Buena Vista
8:30 p.m. – Banshee Tree performs a blend of dance, jam and early jazz at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/banshee-tree/.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Maker’s Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features crafts, art, baked goods, demos, workshops and live music. Free admission.
2 p.m. – Kids’ Crafting Hour at Colorado Wool Co., 134 F St., features crafts most kids can complete in an hour. Kids younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. $10 cost includes supplies to make and gift wrap the craft. Reservations recommended. 719-207-4345.
7-8:30 p.m. – Greg West performs a one-man rendition of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at A Church, 419 D St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Homemade baked goods and cider served before the show. Tickets are $12 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
7 p.m. – Salida Youth Choir, composed of students from second through eighth grades under the direction of Mary Sandell, sings a concert of folk and holiday songs at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St. Free admission; donations accepted for scholarships.
7 p.m. – Live music with Scott Swartz at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
8-11 p.m. – DJ Night with Alex H and Jason Syn at The Velveteen, 115 G St.
Sat., Dec. 17
Buena Vista
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – BV Women’s Connection Christmas Luncheon at Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313, features Christmas carol sing-along and interactive Christmas card coloring. Speaker will be Pastor Joe Chambers of Mountain Heights Baptist Church. $15 per person; RSVP to Betty, 719-395-6967, or Jan, 719-395-3108.
2-6 p.m. – Santa Bobbie visits with children at Cloud City Toy Store, 108 Linderman Ave. Take your own photos with Santa.
8:30 p.m. – Rolling Harvest performs the music of Bob Dylan and Neil Young at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/rolling-harvest/.
Coaldale
1 p.m. – Local veterans groups and Chipeta Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution conduct a Wreaths Across America ceremony and place wreaths on veterans graves at Coaldale Cemetery on CR 6. Volunteers can meet at the cemetery.
Cotopaxi
2 p.m. – Local veterans groups and Chipeta Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution conduct a Wreaths Across America ceremony and place wreaths on veterans graves at Cotopaxi Cemetery off CR 12. Volunteers can meet at the cemetery.
Howard
11 a.m. – Local veterans groups and Chipeta Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution conduct a Wreaths Across America ceremony and place wreaths on veterans graves at Howard Cemetery on CR 45. Volunteers can meet at the cemetery.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Beau Bones & Oren Dreeben at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m. – Local veterans groups and Chipeta Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution conduct a Wreaths Across America ceremony and place wreaths on veterans graves at Fairview Cemetery, 8105 CR 144. Volunteers can meet at the cemetery.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Foodshed Alliance Winter Farmers Market at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features fresh meat, produce, baked goods, crafts and more.
2 p.m. – Eden Hall, U.S. Forest Service artist in residence, demonstrates her sculptural process at Box of Bubbles, 206 E St.
2-3:30 p.m. – Greg West performs a one-man rendition of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at A Church, 419 D St. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Homemade baked goods and cider served before the show. Tickets are $12 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
2-4 p.m. – Santa Claus visits with children at Salida Rotary Amphitheater in Riverside Park.
7 p.m. – Live music with Chris Nasca at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Martin Epp and Salida Din perform classic rock ’n’ roll music at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
