Tues., May 9
Salida
5 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
Weds., May 10
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Salida
5-6:30 p.m. – Creative Mixer & Artist Opening Reception, a social event for all types of creatives and community members, at Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Featured artists are visual artist Roberta Smith and poet Barbara Ford, and violinist Aubrea Alford will perform.
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Prizes for top three teams.
5-8 p.m. – Live music with Chris Nasca & Oso at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
Thurs., May 11
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Coffee with the Commission at Buena Vista Roastery Café, 409 E. Main St., is a chance to ask questions of the BV Historic Preservation Commission. Coffee provided by the commission.
6-9 p.m. – Open Mic Talent Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Sign-up is at 5:30 p.m.
8 p.m. – Banshee Tree performs a blend of modern indie, trance and psychedelic rock with old school Django-inspired jazz, and High Step Society plays dance party jazz at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/banshee-tree-w-high-step-society/.
Poncha Springs
6-7:30 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Picnic in the Park with free hot dogs and hamburgers at Chipeta Park.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats. 970-309-9145.
6-8 p.m. – Salida Mountain Trails Spring Kickoff at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, features SMT swag and previews of upcoming projects. Free and open to the public; 10 percent of proceeds from 6-8 p.m. donated to SMT.
6-9 p.m. – Westcliffe band Yet to Be Named performs classic rock at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St. The event is part of Keller Williams Realty’s Red Day; bring 5 pounds of nonperishable food to get a free beer.
7 p.m. – Salida Film Festival opening night screens “A Love Song,” a feature movie filmed in southern Colorado, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Rated PG. Tickets are $11 for the single show or $85 for all four days of events. Get tickets at https://salidasteamplant.com/salida-film-festival/ or the box office.
Fri., May 12
Buena Vista
9-10 a.m. – Shred-A-Thon at High Country Bank, 516 U.S. 24 N., benefits Arkansas Valley Christian Mission. Bring a cash donation or nonperishable food items along with no more than three copy paper boxes or kitchen trash bags of papers to be shredded.
7-8:30 p.m. – Country musician Waylon Payne performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
9 p.m. – Midnight River Choir performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/midnight-river-choir/.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
11 a.m.-noon – Shred-A-Thon at High Country Bank, 7360 W. U.S. 50, benefits The Grainery. Bring a cash donation or nonperishable food items along with no more than three copy paper boxes or kitchen trash bags of papers to be shredded.
5 p.m. – Salida Film Festival Special Presentation, “Celebrate Local Cinema,” features clips and discussion with five local filmmakers, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $9 for the single show or $85 for all four days of events. Get tickets at https://salidasteamplant.com/salida-film-festival/ or the box office.
5-6:30 p.m. – Ramp & Roll Salida features roller skate and skateboard clinics for all ages and skill levels at both Salida skate parks, Ramps & Alleys, the Nest and Chaffee County Fairgrounds. Details and registration at https://www.arkvalleyhighrollers.com/ramp-n-roll-salida.
5-8 p.m. – Live music with Blood Brothers Duo at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7-9 p.m. – Dive & Jive is a pool party for middle-schoolers only at Salida Hot Springs Aquatics Center, 410 W. U.S. 50. Cost is $6 for drop-ins, or an access pass or membership can be used for entry.
7:15 p.m. – Salida Film Festival screens “Mystic Vibrosis: A Guide to Living Indubiously,” a film about two musician brothers living with cystic fibrosis, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $11 for the single show or $85 for all four days of events. Get tickets at https://salidasteamplant.com/salida-film-festival/ or the box office.
7-10 p.m. – The Stray Dogs play originals and rock covers at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with the Zephyr Jazz Trio at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
9 p.m. – Salida Film Festival screens “I Like Movies,” a film about a socially inept 17-year-old cinephile, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Not rated. Tickets are $11 for the single show or $85 for all four days of events. Get tickets at https://salidasteamplant.com/salida-film-festival/ or the box office.
Sat., May 13
Buena Vista
9 p.m. – The Green House Band plays soul, rock, funk and Americana at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/the-green-house-band/.
Poncha Springs
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Free E-Waste Recycling at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, accepts small household and business electronic devices. Cost is $30 for TVs and computer monitors. No large appliances accepted.
5-7 p.m. – Crestone musician Taylor Shelton performs at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
8-10 p.m. – Ramp & Roll Salida presents a Roller Disco Night for all ages at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, with music by DJ Melody Monroe. Donations accepted at the door.
Salida
8 a.m.-2 p.m. – Timeless Treasures Garage Sale at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St., supports the church’s outreach programs.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Ramp & Roll Salida features roller skate and skateboard clinics for all ages and skill levels at both Salida skate parks, Ramps & Alleys, the Nest and Chaffee County Fairgrounds. Details and registration at https://www.arkvalleyhighrollers.com/ramp-n-roll-salida.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Parks and Recreation hosts a Gear Up for Summer event at Riverside Park with safety info, activities and a free personal flotation device for the first 50 youth.
11 a.m. – Salida Film Festival screens “Spirit of the Peaks,” a film about a Hunkpapa Lakota skier, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $11 for the single show or $85 for all four days of events. Get tickets at https://salidasteamplant.com/salida-film-festival/ or the box office.
1:30 p.m. – Salida Film Festival screens “Cisco Kid,” a film about a young queer dreamer who moves to a desert ghost town, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $11 for the single show or $85 for all four days of events. Get tickets at https://salidasteamplant.com/salida-film-festival/ or the box office.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. 719-480-2809, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or SquareDanceSalida@yahoo.com.
4 p.m. – Salida Film Festival screens “See More Than … Shorts 1,” five short films, including a documentary about Salida Circus by local filmmaker Nathan Ward, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $11 for the single show or $85 for all four days of events. Get tickets at https://salidasteamplant.com/salida-film-festival/ or the box office.
6:30-9 p.m. – Jane Austen Era English Dancing, using facing lines (like contra) with a wide variety of period music including waltzes, at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. $5 per person. Intro lesson for newbies from 6:30-7 p.m.; dance 7-9 p.m. No partner needed. Questions? Call Randy, 719-398-3542, or Hal, 301-892-2108.
7:15 p.m. – Salida Film Festival screens “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” a film about the Black queer origins of rock ’n’ roll, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $11 for the single show or $85 for all four days of events. Get tickets at https://salidasteamplant.com/salida-film-festival/ or the box office.
7:30 p.m. – Live music with Kai Jones at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., May 14
Poncha Springs
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Self-Care & Holistic Fair and Arts & Activities Fair at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, features massage, reflexology, Rolfing, reiki, sound healing, psychic messages and tarot card readings, plus artist displays and workshops. An improv comedy troupe will perform at after-shows at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for ages 19 and older, free for 18 and younger.
Salida
10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. – Ramp & Roll Salida features roller skate and skateboard clinics for all ages and skill levels at both Salida skate parks, Ramps & Alleys, the Nest and Chaffee County Fairgrounds. Details and registration at https://www.arkvalleyhighrollers.com/ramp-n-roll-salida.
2 p.m. – “Celebrating Women,” a free concert at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 349 E St., features Salida Ukelele Group, Sarah Zhang, Adriana Roode, Lucia Zettler, the visual arts of Mary Wolfe and author Kathry Hendricks.
2-3 p.m. – Worship Dance at Sventastik Productions, 934 E. U.S. 50, welcomes youth and women of all levels of dance for connection, learning choreography and sharing praise. Free, but donations accepted. Sign up at https://lifesourcedance.com/ or call Lisa at 402-720-7987.
2 p.m. – Salida Film Festival presents “Extra Frames,” showcasing an indie pilot shot in Colorado, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $11 for the single show or $85 for all four days of events. Get tickets at https://salidasteamplant.com/salida-film-festival/ or the box office.
4:45 p.m. – Salida Film Festival screens “See More Than … Shorts 2,” five short films, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets are $11 for the single show or $85 for all four days of events. Get tickets at https://salidasteamplant.com/salida-film-festival/ or the box office.
Mon., May 15
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Adult Drop-In Volleyball at Salida High School main gym, 26 Jones Ave. Volleyballs will be provided. Sign-in and $4 drop-in fee required; for ages 16+.
Tues., May 16
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition hosts a Rodeo Roundup, part of a monthly series of rides and runs on a 1-mile loop around the BV Rodeo Grounds on Gregg Drive. Free and open to all; donations accepted .
Salida
5-8 p.m. – Bluegrass Pick at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, is a traditional bluegrass pickin’ circle where everyone takes turns leading a song or fiddle tune.
